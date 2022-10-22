Two men have been arrested in Jacksonville after a fight involving a machete. WLDS Radio in Jacksonville reports the incident happened just before 5:30 Friday evening. Police responded to find the two men both injured from the encounter. Police reports say 32-year-old Paul Grey of Murrayville and 35-year-old Tyshawn Barnes of Jacksonville got into a verbal dispute, and then Gray allegedly struck Barnes in the head with the machete. Barnes was somehow able to grab the machete and struck Grey with it.

