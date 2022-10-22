Read full article on original website
Cardinals Control Cyclones To Advance To 2A Regional Title Game
Pleasant Plains beat Sacred Heart Griffin 25-16, 25-16 in the 2A Athens regional semifinal on Tuesday night. The Cardinals play PORTA on Thursday for the regional title.
Second Season Preview: Maroa-Forsyth Trojans
The Maroa-Forsyth Trojans are going North as they finished with a 9-0 record and picked up a top seed in their bracket. The Trojans will host Chicago North Lawndale on Saturday with a 2pm kickoff.
Second Season Preview: Rochester Rockets
Rochester enters the 4A postseason with a 8-1 record and a 4 seed in the south bracket. Derek Leonard talks about the Rockets and what the expectations are. Rochester will host Effingham (5-4) out of the Apollo conference on Saturday at 1 pm in Round One.
Trinity In Taylorville Prime Time Performer: October 17-22
Here are this week’s candidates for the Trinity Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Taylorville Prime Time Performer. You can vote once every 12 hours until the polls close on Friday at 5 p.m. The winner will receive a $20 gift card to Dublin Pub. Maddox Gerger (Glenwood Boys Soccer)...
Money being raised to support injured Pleasant Plains football player
PLEASANT PLAINS, Ill. (WAND) - The community is rallying behind the family of a Pleasant Plains football player who was injured during a game on September 24. Jayden Veesenmeyer, a senior running back for the varsity Pleasant Plains football program, exited the game and later collapsed on the team’s sideline. CPR was administered until EMS arrived and rushed him to the hospital.
Fact Check: Red Tail Run Golf Course not being sold
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The Decatur Park District told WAND News it has no plans to sell Red Tail Run Golf Club. It comes after online rumors that the golf course was being sold to Howard Buffet. The Park District also said there are no plans to reopen Scoville...
Jacksonville correctional officer cadets among first graduates of new academy
Correctional officer cadets from Jacksonville are among 100 first graduates of a new Illinois Department of Corrections training academy in Decatur. The academy, which opened Sept. 12, conducts pre-service security training to help acclimate cadets to work inside the state's correctional facilities. In addition to teaching protocol for daily operations,...
Illinois quick hits: Officials warn of roaming mountain lion; Route 66 convention set for Springfield
Wildlife officials said there is at least one mountain lion roaming Illinois right now and are urging people to leave the animal alone. A mountain lion was struck and killed on a highway in northern Illinois earlier this month. Now another cat that was fitted with a GPS collar in Nebraska has made its way to western Illinois.
Sloan's Calzones in Decatur closing soon
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Sloan's Calzones has officially announced they will be closing as of Friday, October 28. Sloan's posted to their Facebook page announcing the closure on Tuesday with the #Gonefornowbutnotforever. Tuesday will be the last BOGO Tuesday for the business.
What is the likelihood of snow in Central Illinois on Halloween?
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – In Central Illinois Halloween is associated with fall foliage, carving pumpkins and trick-or-treating on a cool and comfortable night. It is extremely rare for measurable snow (0.1″ or more) to fall on Halloween, and up until 2019, it was mostly unheard of!. Measurable Halloween...
One injured in 11th and South Grand shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield police are investigating a shooting that happened near 11th and South Grand Sunday night. Police say they received the shots fired call around 10:20 p.m. Evidence was found of seven shots being fired. We're told the victim was taken to St. John's Hospital with...
Heavy rain causes Decatur flooding
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Heavy rain on Tuesday caused flooding in downtown Decatur. In a Facebook post, the City of Decatur warned the public about many roadways flooded due to rain coupled with fall foliage blocking storm drains. The biggest flooding happened along Main Street. The city advised everyone to avoid traveling through flood-prone areas, […]
Two Arrested In Jacksonville After Fight Involving Machete
Two men have been arrested in Jacksonville after a fight involving a machete. WLDS Radio in Jacksonville reports the incident happened just before 5:30 Friday evening. Police responded to find the two men both injured from the encounter. Police reports say 32-year-old Paul Grey of Murrayville and 35-year-old Tyshawn Barnes of Jacksonville got into a verbal dispute, and then Gray allegedly struck Barnes in the head with the machete. Barnes was somehow able to grab the machete and struck Grey with it.
Peoria has 21st homicide when man shot and killed Saturday morning
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police say a man is dead after he was shot outside a South Peoria home — marking the city’s 21st homicide this year. Peoria Police say they were called to a home on West Seibold, inbetween Idaho and Oregon, just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday on two ShotSpotter alerts totaling 16 rounds fired.
UPDATE: Body found in East Peoria identified
EAST PEORIA, Ill. – The Tazewell County Coroner is now saying it was a former Florida resident who had been reported missing in April as the body found earlier this week in East Peoria. Tazewell County Coroner Charles Hanley says the body is that of Kevin Harlan, 62, of...
Watch now: Footage from Decatur Police Officer Austin Bowman's body camera
Warning: This video contains graphic footage. This is footage from Decatur Police Officer Austin Bowman’s body camera during an officer-involved shooting on Oct. 12, 2022 in Decatur. The shooting resulted in injuries to Bowman and Decatur Police Sgt. Timothy Wittmer and the death of the suspect Jamontey O. Neal.
Detective Jason Hesse's body cam video of vehicle ramming
Warning: This video contains graphic language. The Decatur Police detective cries out as he is struck by the force of the impact.
Authorities Identify Victim Of Christian County Train Crash, Derailment
Christian County authorities have identified the grain co-op worker who was killed when he was struck by a train while on the job in Stonington Friday. 69-year-old Stephen Jordan of Moweaqua was operating a piece of equipment called a railcar mover when he crossed into the path of a Norfolk Southern train carrying four empty rail cars.
Decatur Fire Department responds to kitchen fire
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A house fire sparked in Decatur on Saturday evening. The Decatur Fire Department responded to a report of a house on fire at the 3200 block of Dove Dr. Upon arrival, the first responding unit found a bi-level home with light smoke coming from the front door and eves. Fire crews […]
Watch now: Footage from Decatur Police Sgt. Timothy Wittmer's in-car camera
Warning: This video contains graphic footage. This is footage from the in-car camera of Decatur Police Sgt. Timothy Wittmer during an officer-involved shooting on Oct. 12, 2022 in Decatur. The shooting resulted in injuries to Wittmer and Decatur Police Officer Austin Bowman and the death of the suspect Jamontey O. Neal.
