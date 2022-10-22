Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Haunted car wash coming to Metro DetroitAuthor Ed AndersonLake Orion, MI
Troy Youth stepped up to help an underfunded school in Flint, MIRajender SandadiFlint, MI
A Popular U.S Based Korean Fried Chicken Restaurant Opens in TroyMadocTroy, MI
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery from the Division 1 regional semifinal between Rochester Adams and Troy
Rochester Adams defeated Troy 5-4 in a penalty kick shootout following a 3-3 draw through regulation and overtime to win a Division 1 regional semifinal on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022.
The Oakland Press
Adams advances to regional finals with dramatic shootout win over Troy
ROCHESTER HILLS — In a game that seemingly had it all, Rochester Adams emerged victorious in a Division 1 regional semifinal Tuesday, prevailing 5-4 over Troy in penalty kicks following 100 minutes of regulation and overtime that had remained deadlocked, 3-3. With each team having converted four of five penalty kicks through the initial series of shooters, Henry Hall buried the next attempt for Adams, which set the stage for Highlanders junior goalkeeper John Coon to put an end to the proceedings. With a quick dive to his left, Coon got his body in front of the ensuing Troy shot to record the game-clinching save and springboard Adams into Thursday’s regional finals.
The Oakland Press
Flurry of first-half goals gets Clarkston past Seaholm, 5-0, on to regional finals
EAST LANSING — When one of the linesmen comes up after the game to compliment you on your save, you know you’ve made a pretty good one. Or a relatively improbable one. Clarkston’s Alex Moscone had just such a visit after Tuesday’s 5-0 win over Birmingham Seaholm in a Division 1 regional semifinal, with the official complementing the senior’s save on a penalty kick at the end of the first half that kept the Wolves’ sheet clean.
The Oakland Press
Cranbrook scores late to knock off De La Salle, 2-1, in Division 2 regional semifinals
WATERFORD — Cameron Hannah scored twice and the Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood Cranes edged past the Warren De La Salle Pilots 2-1 in a Division 2 boys soccer regional semifinals Tuesday night. Hannah got the game winner with 11:16 to play when he raced down the left side and fired...
The Oakland Press
It’s wooden mitten season, as Oakland County’s teams start the football postseason
Up until now, everyone’s been chasing points. Now, they’re chasing mittens. The pursuit of the MHSAAA ‘wooden mitten’ trophies starts Friday, when the 2022 playoffs kick off, and there are plenty of Oakland County teams with aspirations of deep runs. And it’s not like that’s uncommon...
The Oakland Press
Final regular-season Oakland County football rankings
Scott Burnstein’s final Oakland County football rankings at the end of the regular season:. 1 Rochester Adams (8-1) — Mistake-free football is a Team Patritto hallmark. 2 West Bloomfield (8-1) — Showing the resilience of a champion. 3 Novi Detroit Catholic Central (6-2) — Shamrock tough usually...
The Oakland Press
Oakland County well-represented with 33 teams in the MHSAA football postseason
MILFORD — If Milford’s renaissance 2021 season — when the Mavericks earned a non-guaranteed playoff berth for the first time in a decade — was a breath of fresh air, then going back to the playoffs in 2022 was a breath, too. More like an exhale...
MetroTimes
Former Detroit Pistons player lists Bloomfield Hills mansion for $3.5 million — let’s take a look inside
In 2021, Kelly Olynyk signed a 3-year deal with the Detroit Pistons, and one year later he's been traded to the Utah Jazz. This trade means Olynyk doesn't have much use for the Bloomfield Hills mansion he purchased, and the home has been listed for a cool $3.5 million. Located...
The Oakland Press
Detroit-born singer loves being part of Aretha Franklin tribute tour
Her father was a pastor in Detroit. She grew up singing in church. And she can handle pop and R&B as easily as gospel. It’s not Aretha Franklin, but you might say native Jasmine Alena Tompkins was fated to be part of a show paying tribute to the Queen of Soul.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Jason Carr: Enough with the Grosse Pointes already
Can we just stop with the whole Grosse Pointes nonsense?. First off, how the heck do you spell it/them? Gross Point? Grosse Pointe? Graus Poynt? I’m tired already. Ugh. In Miami there’s the city, Miami Beach and South Beach. That’s it. And Miami is a major metropolis! There’s no Miami Woods. There’s no Miami Farms.
The Oakland Press
Student teaching adults in Pontiac
A campaign to reduce violence in Pontiac includes youth recreation, mentoring and jobs. On Tuesday, some Pontiac officials attended a student-led town hall at the Arts and Technology Academy of Pontiac to find out what is – and isn’t – working. Kaino Phillips, president and CEO of...
Morning Sun
Hometown grieves loss of 18-year-old CMU student who died in U.S.-127 crash
Friends and family of Amanda Kish are in a state of disbelief after the death of the vivacious teen in a car crash over the weekend as she was heading home to Wyandotte from Central Michigan University. “Amanda Grace, my mother’s rainbow baby, gave us so much love, displayed immense...
WNEM
Rain returns tonight, temperatures go in reverse Wednesday
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s been a beautiful week so far, but changes are ahead and we’re already seeing those changes early this evening. Clouds are moving in from the west, and unlike last night, those clouds will eventually be joined by our next round of rain showers. In addition to that, we’re also expecting a big change with our temperatures, and we’ll be headed in the reverse direction tomorrow, with colder temperatures in the afternoon than the morning.
fox2detroit.com
Wyandotte vigil held for Downriver CMU freshman killed in car crash
WYANDOTTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - From red balloons to red plaid shirts, several high school friends showed up in Amanda Grace Kish’s favorite color along the Wyandotte waterfront - honoring a life cut short last weekend. "I don’t know where we’ll go from here," said Sue Geftos, her cousin....
The Oakland Press
Oakland County community calendar Oct. 23 and beyond
• “How to Make Your Business Bankable” in-person workshop is 9-10 a.m. Oct. 26, at Southfield Public Library – Auditorium, 26300 Evergreen Road, Southfield, register at eventbrite.com/e/how-to-make-your-business-bankable-tickets-420434670417. • “Infused365 – Integrating Business Excellence” is 8:30 a.m.-noon, Oct. 27, Oakland Community College-Highland Lakes Campus, 7350 Cooley Lake Road,...
Michigan’s Lowest Rated Restaurant. Is It Really the Worst?
Detroit is home to the lowest-rated restaurant in the state. One of Michigan’s lowest-rated restaurants is located in Detroit. According to Yelp, this restaurant has a 1.0-star rating, which is pretty much the worst in the state when you subtract all of the terribly rated franchises like Burger King, McDonald’s, and such.
Thousands of Hawks Spotted Flying Over Michigan
Thousands of Michigan hawks are making their way south for the winter. And their annual trip is creating a beautiful sight for area bird watchers. September and October are the peak migration months for hawks. And this year, the majority of them have chosen the past two weeks to make the flight.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tasty Tuesday: Westland Family Dining
WESTLAND, Mich. – This Tasty Tuesday, we’re checking out Westland Family Dining and the yummy breakfast, lunch and dinner options they’re serving up. Watch Brandon Roux’s full Tasty Tuesday feature in the video player above. Tasty Tuesday deal. Westland Family Dining is located off of Ford...
The Oakland Press
Faith services for Oakland County area churches and synagogues
The following is a list of in-person and online worship services and events happening at churches and synagogues in the Oakland County area. Visit websites or call for service times and events. There may be COVID restrictions and other safeguards in place, and registration might be required for in-person services.
Historic mansion in Saginaw’s Cathedral District listed for $299,900
SAGINAW, MI — A historic mansion for sale in Saginaw’s Cathedral District just hit the market for $299,900. The 2,120-square-foot home located at 732 S. Warren Ave. on the city’s East Side is MLive’s House of the Week. Homes across the state are showcased every Wednesday.
