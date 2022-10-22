ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holly, MI

The Oakland Press

Adams advances to regional finals with dramatic shootout win over Troy

ROCHESTER HILLS — In a game that seemingly had it all, Rochester Adams emerged victorious in a Division 1 regional semifinal Tuesday, prevailing 5-4 over Troy in penalty kicks following 100 minutes of regulation and overtime that had remained deadlocked, 3-3. With each team having converted four of five penalty kicks through the initial series of shooters, Henry Hall buried the next attempt for Adams, which set the stage for Highlanders junior goalkeeper John Coon to put an end to the proceedings. With a quick dive to his left, Coon got his body in front of the ensuing Troy shot to record the game-clinching save and springboard Adams into Thursday’s regional finals.
TROY, MI
The Oakland Press

Flurry of first-half goals gets Clarkston past Seaholm, 5-0, on to regional finals

EAST LANSING — When one of the linesmen comes up after the game to compliment you on your save, you know you’ve made a pretty good one. Or a relatively improbable one. Clarkston’s Alex Moscone had just such a visit after Tuesday’s 5-0 win over Birmingham Seaholm in a Division 1 regional semifinal, with the official complementing the senior’s save on a penalty kick at the end of the first half that kept the Wolves’ sheet clean.
CLARKSTON, MI
The Oakland Press

Final regular-season Oakland County football rankings

Scott Burnstein’s final Oakland County football rankings at the end of the regular season:. 1 Rochester Adams (8-1) — Mistake-free football is a Team Patritto hallmark. 2 West Bloomfield (8-1) — Showing the resilience of a champion. 3 Novi Detroit Catholic Central (6-2) — Shamrock tough usually...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Jason Carr: Enough with the Grosse Pointes already

Can we just stop with the whole Grosse Pointes nonsense?. First off, how the heck do you spell it/them? Gross Point? Grosse Pointe? Graus Poynt? I’m tired already. Ugh. In Miami there’s the city, Miami Beach and South Beach. That’s it. And Miami is a major metropolis! There’s no Miami Woods. There’s no Miami Farms.
GROSSE POINTE, MI
The Oakland Press

Student teaching adults in Pontiac

A campaign to reduce violence in Pontiac includes youth recreation, mentoring and jobs. On Tuesday, some Pontiac officials attended a student-led town hall at the Arts and Technology Academy of Pontiac to find out what is – and isn’t – working. Kaino Phillips, president and CEO of...
PONTIAC, MI
WNEM

Rain returns tonight, temperatures go in reverse Wednesday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s been a beautiful week so far, but changes are ahead and we’re already seeing those changes early this evening. Clouds are moving in from the west, and unlike last night, those clouds will eventually be joined by our next round of rain showers. In addition to that, we’re also expecting a big change with our temperatures, and we’ll be headed in the reverse direction tomorrow, with colder temperatures in the afternoon than the morning.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Wyandotte vigil held for Downriver CMU freshman killed in car crash

WYANDOTTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - From red balloons to red plaid shirts, several high school friends showed up in Amanda Grace Kish’s favorite color along the Wyandotte waterfront - honoring a life cut short last weekend. "I don’t know where we’ll go from here," said Sue Geftos, her cousin....
WYANDOTTE, MI
The Oakland Press

Oakland County community calendar Oct. 23 and beyond

• “How to Make Your Business Bankable” in-person workshop is 9-10 a.m. Oct. 26, at Southfield Public Library – Auditorium, 26300 Evergreen Road, Southfield, register at eventbrite.com/e/how-to-make-your-business-bankable-tickets-420434670417. • “Infused365 – Integrating Business Excellence” is 8:30 a.m.-noon, Oct. 27, Oakland Community College-Highland Lakes Campus, 7350 Cooley Lake Road,...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
1470 WFNT

Michigan’s Lowest Rated Restaurant. Is It Really the Worst?

Detroit is home to the lowest-rated restaurant in the state. One of Michigan’s lowest-rated restaurants is located in Detroit. According to Yelp, this restaurant has a 1.0-star rating, which is pretty much the worst in the state when you subtract all of the terribly rated franchises like Burger King, McDonald’s, and such.
DETROIT, MI
Outsider.com

Thousands of Hawks Spotted Flying Over Michigan

Thousands of Michigan hawks are making their way south for the winter. And their annual trip is creating a beautiful sight for area bird watchers. September and October are the peak migration months for hawks. And this year, the majority of them have chosen the past two weeks to make the flight.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Tasty Tuesday: Westland Family Dining

WESTLAND, Mich. – This Tasty Tuesday, we’re checking out Westland Family Dining and the yummy breakfast, lunch and dinner options they’re serving up. Watch Brandon Roux’s full Tasty Tuesday feature in the video player above. Tasty Tuesday deal. Westland Family Dining is located off of Ford...
WESTLAND, MI
The Oakland Press

Faith services for Oakland County area churches and synagogues

The following is a list of in-person and online worship services and events happening at churches and synagogues in the Oakland County area. Visit websites or call for service times and events. There may be COVID restrictions and other safeguards in place, and registration might be required for in-person services.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI

