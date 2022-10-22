ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Battle-tested' King's football shows its growth in homecoming win over True North

By Rick Robb
Palm Beach Daily News
Palm Beach Daily News
 4 days ago
King's Academy's football team, all but forgotten after an early-season district loss to Glades Central, now appears primed for a playoff run.

The Lions extended their winning streak to six games on Friday night, scoring a late touchdown and then making a big defensive stand to turn back Miami-True North Classical Academy 28-23 before a capacity homecoming crowd.

"We were able to win in spite of ourselves," coach Ben McEnroe said.

The Lions (7-1) appeared to have the game under control with a 15-0 lead late in the first half, but a series of mistakes allowed the Titans (5-3) to claw their way back.

True North eventually took a 23-22 lead late in the third quarter, but King's punched across the winning TD with 2:37 remaining on a 5-yard run by Marion Victor.

Photos:Broncos stampede over Gators in Week 9 matchup

Video:Benjamin football wins overtime thriller at Calvary Christian

King's Academy now prepares for a Class 2M-District 9 showdown with Inlet Grove next Friday in Riviera Beach. With a victory, the Lions would force a three-way tie for the top spot at 2-1, and they hold the tiebreaker edge with a higher power ranking than Inlet Grove and Glades Central.

Here are three takeaways from Friday night's game:

Wild momentum swings

King's Academy dominated the first half, scoring on two short touchdown runs by Corey McEnroe and adding a safety when True North was called for holding in the end zone.

Late in the second quarter, the Lions appeared to turn back the Titans' only threat of the half when a fourth-down pass fell incomplete. But a roughing-the-passer penalty gave True North new life — and a first down — and eighth-grader Zac Katz tossed a 16-yard touchdown pass to JonJon Delgado with 12 seconds left in the half to make it 15-7.

King's took the second-half kickoff and moved 80 yards in five plays to make it 22-7 on a 17-yard run by Victor. That's when things really got crazy.

First, the Titans drove 65 yards for a touchdown, scoring on an 11-yard pass from Katz to Jorge Cascudo. On the ensuing kickoff, Victor broke a return past midfield but then fumbled, and Delgado picked up the loose ball and ran 55 yards for a score.

The Titans then recovered a surprise onside kick, setting up a drive that resulted in a 26-yard field goal for a 23-22 lead, their first of the game.

"Momentum's a crazy thing, especially when you're talking about teenage kids," McEnroe said. "Everything that happened out there was really self-inflicted. ... But give (True North) credit, they competed all the way for 48 minutes."

The Lions' next two drives resulted in a three-and-out and a missed field-goal try, but a short punt by the Titans set up the winning 31-yard drive. Victor, who finished with 102 yards on 16 carries, just nudged over the goal line.

"It felt absolutely amazing, but it's all thanks to my offensive line," Victor said. "Without them, I can't do nothing."

Defense delivers in clutch

Katz, rated as one of the top quarterbacks in the Class of 2027, kept the Titans in the game despite facing relentless pressure. He completed 25 of 34 passes for 237 yards, and ran 15 and 17 yards for first downs.

Not bad for a 13-year-old.

"That kid is a really good football player," McEnroe said. "This was really the first game where he's been hit at all. Our plan was to try to get to him, put him under duress, get him off his spot. ... Our emphasis all week was to make him move."

King's turned back two threats in the fourth quarter. On the first, Josh Facon and Michael Mesa combined to drop Katz for a 9-yard loss to stall a drive that had reached the 20. On the second, Kosuke Nakata blew up a fourth-and-3 play in the final minute, dropping Katz for a 4-yard loss.

"The quarterback came my way and I got him," said Nakata, a sophomore linebacker who grew up in Tokyo and came to the U.S. in July. "It feels amazing."

Nakata said his goal is to become "the first Japanese player in the NFL."

Ready for Inlet Grove

When the Lions lost to Glades Central 14-7 in the second game of the season, their chances for a district title appeared slim. With only four teams in District 9-2M, even one loss could have been fatal.

But Inlet Grove's victory over Glades Central earlier this month set up the possibility of a three-way tie, and now King's controls its destiny.

"I don't know anything about them, other than they're playing good football and they've got a good record," McEnroe said of the Hurricanes (6-1). "I haven't looked at any film yet. ... If we get our stuff cleaned up and take care of our business, I think we'll be fine."

Looking back on the loss to Glades Central, McEnroe said, "I think the biggest difference is in that game, we had opportunities to win and we didn't make plays. Here, when we needed plays, we made 'em. That shows the growth and maturation of this team. We're a little bit more battle-tested now, a little bit older."

