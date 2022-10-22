PREP FOOTBALL: Cleveland pulls away to top Holly Pond 40-6

HOLLY POND, Ala. – The Broncos were coming off a bye week leading into Friday night’s matchup against Cleveland but after falling behind the Panthers early, Holly Pond was unable to come from behind and fell to Cleveland 40-6.

The Panthers scored a pair of touchdowns early in the first quarter to jump out to a 16-0 lead over the Broncos but a Holly Pond score late in the first trimmed the lead to 16-6 going into the second. Cleveland was able to create some separation from the Broncos in the second quarter, scoring 24 unanswered points to extend its lead to 40-6 going into the halftime break.

Neither team was able to find the end zone again in the second half and after a scoreless third and fourth quarter, the Panthers left with a 40-6 win over Holly Pond.

The Broncos will cap off their regular season at home next week against Vinemont.

