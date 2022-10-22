ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan, TX

Texas A&M Men’s Basketball holds Media Day

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Men’s Basketball held a Media Day on Tuesday in preparation for Buzz Williams’ fourth season with the Aggies. Over seven months later, fans will finally be able to get to Reed Arena again and watch the Aggie basketball team a week from Friday when they play their first exhibition match. The Aggies are coming off an NIT Final run last year, so they’re excited to get back on the court.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Six Brazos Valley teams ranked in DCTF Rankings ahead of Week 10

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Dave Campbell’s Texas Football released their high school rankings ahead of Week 10 of the season, and six teams from the Brazos Valley made it. In Class 5A Division I, College Station dropped from the rankings for the first time this year and A&M Consolidated jumped in at No. 10. The Tigers are coming off a 52-7 win over Georgetown East View and will take on College Station in a crosstown showdown this Friday.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Trio of Aggie offensive lineman out for the season

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher announced on Monday that three offensive linemen, Bryce Foster, Jordan Spasojevic-Moko, and Aki Ogunbiyi would all be sidelined due to injury for the remainder of the season. Foster was dealing with illness earlier in the season but started at...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Aggie Golf Closes Out Fall on Strong Note

ALPHARETTA, Ga. – The No. 6 Texas A&M men’s golf team closed out its fall schedule with an eight-place finish at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate on Sunday at the Lakeside Course. Over the final 36 holes of the tournament, the Aggies were 18-under par which was...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Park Named to Final Fall ANNIKA Award Watch List

COLUMBUS, Ga. – Texas A&M women’s golfer Jennie Park was named to the final fall ANNIKA Award Watch List presented by Stifel on Monday. Park has led the Aggies to the No. 3 spot in the Golfstat.com team rankings and paces the team with a 71.44 stroke average. The Carrollton, Texas, native began the year with a third-place finish at the Carmel Cup and followed it with a tied-for-fifth performance at the “Mo” Morial Invitational, which the Maroon & White won on its home course.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Senior Day Ends with 1-1 Draw against Missouri

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies and the Missouri Tigers played to a 1-1 draw Sunday afternoon at Ellis Field. The five Texas A&M seniors Kenna Caldwell, Katie Smith, Jai Smith, Ali Russell and Natalie Yoo were recognized prior to the match for Senior Day. It also marked the final regular season match on Ellis Field for graduate Karlina Sample.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Texas A&M Drops Sunday Match Versus No. 16 Kentucky

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M volleyball team dropped Sunday match against No. 16 Kentucky (19-25, 25-16, 25-22, 26-24) at Reed Arena. Elena Karakasi was at the forefront for the Maroon & White (11-10, 3-7 SEC) as she registered her 30th career double-double with 35 assists and 13 digs. Caroline Meuth led A&M in kills with 13, while adding 13 digs. Logan Lednicky had another strong day as she registered her fifth career double-double with 12 kills and 13 digs. Lauren Hogan and Molly Brown were the defensive standouts for the Aggies, Hogan registered a season-high 24 digs, while Brown had a career-high nine blocks.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
No. 3 women’s golf preps for historic East Lake Cup

ATLANTA, Georgia – The No. 3 Texas A&M women’s golf team is set to compete at the historic East Lake Cup at the East Lake Golf Club, home of the PGA Tour’s Tour Championship, Oct. 24-26. The Field. Texas A&M will be pitted up against three of...
ATLANTA, GA
The Aggie Corn Maze is back and bigger than ever

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Aggie Corn Maze is back and bigger than ever. The Texas A&M University Agronomy Society has been working sun up to sun down carving several pathways for this family-friendly adventure. Trent from A&M’s Agronomy Society says the corn maze was started back in 2015 and...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Fall in love with Liverpool Los Angeles at Witt’s End

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If the outfits in your closet just aren’t cutting it and you want to shop local, stop and shop the newest collection at Witt’s End in College Station. Liverpool Los Angeles, a brand boutique owner Karen Witt says is mainly known for its jeans,...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out. Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this beautiful three bedroom, 2 bathroom home on a quiet cul-de-sac near Sue Haswell Park. They recently installed new tile in the kitchen, dining, living room, entry way, and bathrooms, and new carpet in the bedrooms.
BRYAN, TX
Brazos County officials issue Burn Ban

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - At the county commissioner meeting Tuesday, Brazos County officials approved a Burn Ban for the entire county. This prohibits outdoor burning until further notice. Brazos county now joins 12 other counties in the Brazos Valley that have active Burn Bans in place. This includes Milam, Robertson,...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
City of Huntsville investigating cybersecurity incident

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The city of Huntsville is investigating after a security incident impacted their systems. In a statement, the city said they took immediate steps to disconnect certain system functions to prevent further harm to their servers. “Our goals right now are to remove any and all infections...
HUNTSVILLE, TX
Missing Bryan teen found safe

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley says a 14-year-old has been found safe. The girl was reported missing earlier Monday.
BRYAN, TX
New haunted park gives thrills and chills for Halloween

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Halloween is only six days away, and a new haunted park in Bryan is ready to get you in the spooky spirit. It’s called Delusions Scream Park, and it’s 50 acres of scariness. “I just thought it’d be really great to bring a top-notch...
BRYAN, TX

