College Station, TX

Six Brazos Valley teams ranked in DCTF Rankings ahead of Week 10

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Dave Campbell’s Texas Football released their high school rankings ahead of Week 10 of the season, and six teams from the Brazos Valley made it. In Class 5A Division I, College Station dropped from the rankings for the first time this year and A&M Consolidated jumped in at No. 10. The Tigers are coming off a 52-7 win over Georgetown East View and will take on College Station in a crosstown showdown this Friday.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Three freshmen suspended from Aggie football team

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M has indefinitely suspended freshmen Denver Harris, Chris Marshall, and PJ Williams as first reported by TexAgs. The three freshmen were involved in a locker room incident ahead of the South Carolina game. Harris has 14 tackles and three pass breakups in five games....
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Trio of Aggie offensive lineman out for the season

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher announced on Monday that three offensive linemen, Bryce Foster, Jordan Spasojevic-Moko, and Aki Ogunbiyi would all be sidelined due to injury for the remainder of the season. Foster was dealing with illness earlier in the season but started at...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Aggie Golf Closes Out Fall on Strong Note

ALPHARETTA, Ga. – The No. 6 Texas A&M men’s golf team closed out its fall schedule with an eight-place finish at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate on Sunday at the Lakeside Course. Over the final 36 holes of the tournament, the Aggies were 18-under par which was...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Park Named to Final Fall ANNIKA Award Watch List

COLUMBUS, Ga. – Texas A&M women’s golfer Jennie Park was named to the final fall ANNIKA Award Watch List presented by Stifel on Monday. Park has led the Aggies to the No. 3 spot in the Golfstat.com team rankings and paces the team with a 71.44 stroke average. The Carrollton, Texas, native began the year with a third-place finish at the Carmel Cup and followed it with a tied-for-fifth performance at the “Mo” Morial Invitational, which the Maroon & White won on its home course.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Senior Day Ends with 1-1 Draw against Missouri

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies and the Missouri Tigers played to a 1-1 draw Sunday afternoon at Ellis Field. The five Texas A&M seniors Kenna Caldwell, Katie Smith, Jai Smith, Ali Russell and Natalie Yoo were recognized prior to the match for Senior Day. It also marked the final regular season match on Ellis Field for graduate Karlina Sample.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
No. 3 women’s golf preps for historic East Lake Cup

ATLANTA, Georgia – The No. 3 Texas A&M women’s golf team is set to compete at the historic East Lake Cup at the East Lake Golf Club, home of the PGA Tour’s Tour Championship, Oct. 24-26. The Field. Texas A&M will be pitted up against three of...
ATLANTA, GA
Texas A&M Drops Sunday Match Versus No. 16 Kentucky

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M volleyball team dropped Sunday match against No. 16 Kentucky (19-25, 25-16, 25-22, 26-24) at Reed Arena. Elena Karakasi was at the forefront for the Maroon & White (11-10, 3-7 SEC) as she registered her 30th career double-double with 35 assists and 13 digs. Caroline Meuth led A&M in kills with 13, while adding 13 digs. Logan Lednicky had another strong day as she registered her fifth career double-double with 12 kills and 13 digs. Lauren Hogan and Molly Brown were the defensive standouts for the Aggies, Hogan registered a season-high 24 digs, while Brown had a career-high nine blocks.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Meet the Candidates: College Station City Council Place 2

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - On the ballot for College Station City Council Place 2, to serve a four-year term, David Levine and William Wright are going head to head for the position. David Levine moved to the Bryan-College Station area back in 2008 from Houston and is now the...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Johnson Named Thorpe Award Semifinalist

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. -- Texas A&M football’s Antonio Johnson was named a semifinalist for the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award, announced by the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame Monday afternoon. Johnson is one of the elite tacklers in the SEC and a veteran leader in the Aggie secondary. The East...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
The Aggie Corn Maze is back and bigger than ever

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Aggie Corn Maze is back and bigger than ever. The Texas A&M University Agronomy Society has been working sun up to sun down carving several pathways for this family-friendly adventure. Trent from A&M’s Agronomy Society says the corn maze was started back in 2015 and...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Texas A&M University recognized for student veterans success second year in a row

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University was recognized Monday morning for its efforts in supporting student veteran success in higher education. The university was presented the Veterans Education Excellence Recognition Award (VEERA) Gold Award by the National President & CEO of Student Veterans of America, Jared Lyon. This is the second year in a row that the university has received this recognition. The ceremony also took place during the 14th Annual Texas A&M University System Military-Affiliated Students Symposium.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Brazos County officials issue Burn Ban

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - At the county commissioner meeting Tuesday, Brazos County officials approved a Burn Ban for the entire county. This prohibits outdoor burning until further notice. Brazos county now joins 12 other counties in the Brazos Valley that have active Burn Bans in place. This includes Milam, Robertson,...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
Fall in love with Liverpool Los Angeles at Witt’s End

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If the outfits in your closet just aren’t cutting it and you want to shop local, stop and shop the newest collection at Witt’s End in College Station. Liverpool Los Angeles, a brand boutique owner Karen Witt says is mainly known for its jeans,...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out. Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this beautiful three bedroom, 2 bathroom home on a quiet cul-de-sac near Sue Haswell Park. They recently installed new tile in the kitchen, dining, living room, entry way, and bathrooms, and new carpet in the bedrooms.
BRYAN, TX

