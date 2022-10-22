Read full article on original website
KBTX.com
College Station drops four set match to Brenham in regular season finale
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Lady Cougars dropped a 4 set decision to Brenham Tuesday night at Cougar Gym. 19-25, 15-25, 25-23, 23-25. The loss makes College Station the third seed out of the district 21-5A heading into the playoffs next week. Brenham wraps up the district championship with the victory.
KBTX.com
Six Brazos Valley teams ranked in DCTF Rankings ahead of Week 10
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Dave Campbell’s Texas Football released their high school rankings ahead of Week 10 of the season, and six teams from the Brazos Valley made it. In Class 5A Division I, College Station dropped from the rankings for the first time this year and A&M Consolidated jumped in at No. 10. The Tigers are coming off a 52-7 win over Georgetown East View and will take on College Station in a crosstown showdown this Friday.
KBTX.com
Three freshmen suspended from Aggie football team
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M has indefinitely suspended freshmen Denver Harris, Chris Marshall, and PJ Williams as first reported by TexAgs. The three freshmen were involved in a locker room incident ahead of the South Carolina game. Harris has 14 tackles and three pass breakups in five games....
KBTX.com
Fernández García-Poggio Wins Stroke Play Championship; Aggies Earn Top Seed at East Lake Cup
ATLANTA – Texas A&M women’s golfer Blanca Fernández García-Poggio won the individual stroke play title at the East Lake Cup by two strokes on Monday, securing the No. 1 seed for the Aggies heading into match play at the East Lake Golf Club. “Blanca picked up...
KBTX.com
Aggies return to Kyle Field riding first three game losing streak since 2014
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Aggie football team was hoping to start the second half of their season with their ninth straight win over South Carolina in the series. Instead they got off to a brutal start at Williams Brice Stadium Saturday night and suffered a 30-24 loss. Two...
KBTX.com
Trio of Aggie offensive lineman out for the season
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher announced on Monday that three offensive linemen, Bryce Foster, Jordan Spasojevic-Moko, and Aki Ogunbiyi would all be sidelined due to injury for the remainder of the season. Foster was dealing with illness earlier in the season but started at...
KBTX.com
Aggie Golf Closes Out Fall on Strong Note
ALPHARETTA, Ga. – The No. 6 Texas A&M men’s golf team closed out its fall schedule with an eight-place finish at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate on Sunday at the Lakeside Course. Over the final 36 holes of the tournament, the Aggies were 18-under par which was...
KBTX.com
Park Named to Final Fall ANNIKA Award Watch List
COLUMBUS, Ga. – Texas A&M women’s golfer Jennie Park was named to the final fall ANNIKA Award Watch List presented by Stifel on Monday. Park has led the Aggies to the No. 3 spot in the Golfstat.com team rankings and paces the team with a 71.44 stroke average. The Carrollton, Texas, native began the year with a third-place finish at the Carmel Cup and followed it with a tied-for-fifth performance at the “Mo” Morial Invitational, which the Maroon & White won on its home course.
KBTX.com
Texas A&M Shutout Opponents on the Final Day of the Texas A&M Fall Invitational
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas - The final day of the Texas A&M Fall Invitational saw the Aggie women’s tennis team win all eight matches of singles play against Arkansas and Utah at the Mitchell Tennis Center on Sunday. Starting the show against the Razorbacks, No. 58 Mary Stoiana defeated Indianna...
KBTX.com
Senior Day Ends with 1-1 Draw against Missouri
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies and the Missouri Tigers played to a 1-1 draw Sunday afternoon at Ellis Field. The five Texas A&M seniors Kenna Caldwell, Katie Smith, Jai Smith, Ali Russell and Natalie Yoo were recognized prior to the match for Senior Day. It also marked the final regular season match on Ellis Field for graduate Karlina Sample.
KBTX.com
No. 3 women’s golf preps for historic East Lake Cup
ATLANTA, Georgia – The No. 3 Texas A&M women’s golf team is set to compete at the historic East Lake Cup at the East Lake Golf Club, home of the PGA Tour’s Tour Championship, Oct. 24-26. The Field. Texas A&M will be pitted up against three of...
KBTX.com
Texas A&M Drops Sunday Match Versus No. 16 Kentucky
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M volleyball team dropped Sunday match against No. 16 Kentucky (19-25, 25-16, 25-22, 26-24) at Reed Arena. Elena Karakasi was at the forefront for the Maroon & White (11-10, 3-7 SEC) as she registered her 30th career double-double with 35 assists and 13 digs. Caroline Meuth led A&M in kills with 13, while adding 13 digs. Logan Lednicky had another strong day as she registered her fifth career double-double with 12 kills and 13 digs. Lauren Hogan and Molly Brown were the defensive standouts for the Aggies, Hogan registered a season-high 24 digs, while Brown had a career-high nine blocks.
KBTX.com
Meet the Candidates: College Station City Council Place 2
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - On the ballot for College Station City Council Place 2, to serve a four-year term, David Levine and William Wright are going head to head for the position. David Levine moved to the Bryan-College Station area back in 2008 from Houston and is now the...
KBTX.com
Johnson Named Thorpe Award Semifinalist
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. -- Texas A&M football’s Antonio Johnson was named a semifinalist for the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award, announced by the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame Monday afternoon. Johnson is one of the elite tacklers in the SEC and a veteran leader in the Aggie secondary. The East...
KBTX.com
The Aggie Corn Maze is back and bigger than ever
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Aggie Corn Maze is back and bigger than ever. The Texas A&M University Agronomy Society has been working sun up to sun down carving several pathways for this family-friendly adventure. Trent from A&M’s Agronomy Society says the corn maze was started back in 2015 and...
KBTX.com
Prepping Brazos Valley students for the future, school districts host College & Career Fair
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -It’s never too early to start thinking about and preparing for your future. That’s why counseling teams from the Bryan and College Station Independent School Districts hosted a College & Career Night. The free event Monday night was at the Brazos Center in Bryan. The...
KBTX.com
Texas A&M University recognized for student veterans success second year in a row
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University was recognized Monday morning for its efforts in supporting student veteran success in higher education. The university was presented the Veterans Education Excellence Recognition Award (VEERA) Gold Award by the National President & CEO of Student Veterans of America, Jared Lyon. This is the second year in a row that the university has received this recognition. The ceremony also took place during the 14th Annual Texas A&M University System Military-Affiliated Students Symposium.
KBTX.com
Brazos County officials issue Burn Ban
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - At the county commissioner meeting Tuesday, Brazos County officials approved a Burn Ban for the entire county. This prohibits outdoor burning until further notice. Brazos county now joins 12 other counties in the Brazos Valley that have active Burn Bans in place. This includes Milam, Robertson,...
KBTX.com
Fall in love with Liverpool Los Angeles at Witt’s End
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If the outfits in your closet just aren’t cutting it and you want to shop local, stop and shop the newest collection at Witt’s End in College Station. Liverpool Los Angeles, a brand boutique owner Karen Witt says is mainly known for its jeans,...
KBTX.com
Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out. Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this beautiful three bedroom, 2 bathroom home on a quiet cul-de-sac near Sue Haswell Park. They recently installed new tile in the kitchen, dining, living room, entry way, and bathrooms, and new carpet in the bedrooms.
