Read full article on original website
Related
KBTX.com
Three freshmen suspended from Aggie football team
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M has indefinitely suspended freshmen Denver Harris, Chris Marshall, and PJ Williams as first reported by TexAgs. The three freshmen were involved in a locker room incident ahead of the South Carolina game. Harris has 14 tackles and three pass breakups in five games....
KBTX.com
Texas A&M Men’s Basketball holds Media Day
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M Men’s Basketball held a Media Day on Tuesday in preparation for Buzz Williams’ fourth season with the Aggies. Over seven months later, fans will finally be able to get to Reed Arena again and watch the Aggie basketball team a week from Friday when they play their first exhibition match. The Aggies are coming off an NIT Final run last year, so they’re excited to get back on the court.
KBTX.com
College Station drops four set match to Brenham in regular season finale
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Lady Cougars dropped a 4 set decision to Brenham Tuesday night at Cougar Gym. 19-25, 15-25, 25-23, 23-25. The loss makes College Station the third seed out of the district 21-5A heading into the playoffs next week. Brenham wraps up the district championship with the victory.
KBTX.com
Senior Day Ends with 1-1 Draw against Missouri
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies and the Missouri Tigers played to a 1-1 draw Sunday afternoon at Ellis Field. The five Texas A&M seniors Kenna Caldwell, Katie Smith, Jai Smith, Ali Russell and Natalie Yoo were recognized prior to the match for Senior Day. It also marked the final regular season match on Ellis Field for graduate Karlina Sample.
KBTX.com
Aggie Golf Closes Out Fall on Strong Note
ALPHARETTA, Ga. – The No. 6 Texas A&M men’s golf team closed out its fall schedule with an eight-place finish at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate on Sunday at the Lakeside Course. Over the final 36 holes of the tournament, the Aggies were 18-under par which was...
KBTX.com
Fernández García-Poggio Wins Stroke Play Championship; Aggies Earn Top Seed at East Lake Cup
ATLANTA – Texas A&M women’s golfer Blanca Fernández García-Poggio won the individual stroke play title at the East Lake Cup by two strokes on Monday, securing the No. 1 seed for the Aggies heading into match play at the East Lake Golf Club. “Blanca picked up...
KBTX.com
Texas A&M Drops Sunday Match Versus No. 16 Kentucky
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M volleyball team dropped Sunday match against No. 16 Kentucky (19-25, 25-16, 25-22, 26-24) at Reed Arena. Elena Karakasi was at the forefront for the Maroon & White (11-10, 3-7 SEC) as she registered her 30th career double-double with 35 assists and 13 digs. Caroline Meuth led A&M in kills with 13, while adding 13 digs. Logan Lednicky had another strong day as she registered her fifth career double-double with 12 kills and 13 digs. Lauren Hogan and Molly Brown were the defensive standouts for the Aggies, Hogan registered a season-high 24 digs, while Brown had a career-high nine blocks.
KBTX.com
Park Named to Final Fall ANNIKA Award Watch List
COLUMBUS, Ga. – Texas A&M women’s golfer Jennie Park was named to the final fall ANNIKA Award Watch List presented by Stifel on Monday. Park has led the Aggies to the No. 3 spot in the Golfstat.com team rankings and paces the team with a 71.44 stroke average. The Carrollton, Texas, native began the year with a third-place finish at the Carmel Cup and followed it with a tied-for-fifth performance at the “Mo” Morial Invitational, which the Maroon & White won on its home course.
KBTX.com
Texas A&M Shutout Opponents on the Final Day of the Texas A&M Fall Invitational
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas - The final day of the Texas A&M Fall Invitational saw the Aggie women’s tennis team win all eight matches of singles play against Arkansas and Utah at the Mitchell Tennis Center on Sunday. Starting the show against the Razorbacks, No. 58 Mary Stoiana defeated Indianna...
baylorlariat.com
Yes, I do know Baylor is Christian; I’m not
I haven’t complained about taking religious classes at Baylor, but I know it’s incredibly difficult for some people. On Oct. 18, The Baylor Lariat Editorial Board published the following editorial: “Don’t be shocked by your Christian university making you take Christian courses.”. If you didn’t get...
KBTX.com
No. 3 women’s golf preps for historic East Lake Cup
ATLANTA, Georgia – The No. 3 Texas A&M women’s golf team is set to compete at the historic East Lake Cup at the East Lake Golf Club, home of the PGA Tour’s Tour Championship, Oct. 24-26. The Field. Texas A&M will be pitted up against three of...
5 Jimbo Fisher replacements who would give Texas A&M more than false hope
The Texas A&M Aggies have very expensive Jimbo Fisher problem on their hands, alright. Nobody gets paid more to do less than Texas A&M Aggies head football coach Jimbo Fisher. If there was ever proof that throwing money at a problem doesn’t solve it, Fisher would be just that. Despite making more money than god, the Aggies head coach has his team at 3-4 on the season, potentially not heading to a bowl game. Of course, Texas A&M still has UMass on the schedule, but good luck beating Ole Miss and LSU. The Aggies must beat Florida and Auburn now.
KBTX.com
Kick Time Announced for Florida Game
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Texas A&M football game against Florida on Saturday, Nov. 5 is set to kick off at 11 a.m. on ESPN, announced Monday by the Southeastern Conference. A&M leads the all-time series, 3-2, including wins in the last two matchups. The Aggies last hosted Florida in 2020, coming away with a 41-38 victory after Seth Small made a 26-yard field goal as time expired.
KBTX.com
Johnson Named Thorpe Award Semifinalist
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. -- Texas A&M football’s Antonio Johnson was named a semifinalist for the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award, announced by the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame Monday afternoon. Johnson is one of the elite tacklers in the SEC and a veteran leader in the Aggie secondary. The East...
KWTX
‘Very scary’: Cowboys capture Bison that escaped from veterinarian’s property in Belton
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Central Texas cowboys on horseback on Tuesday afternoon helped authorities in the city of Belton, corral, tranquilize, and capture a loose bison. “It was pretty tough because he kept beating us into brush,” said cowboy Joe Draper. “We couldn’t get him to come out to where we could actually get a shot and get him roped and get him captured.”
KBTX.com
Wind, rain, and more wind: A look back at rainfall across the Brazos Valley
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There was a LOT of wind to go around last night (and more to come today) but we did manage to snag some needed rain across the Brazos Valley before the sun came up on Tuesday. Here is a look at rainfall totals from official reporting...
KBTX.com
Texas A&M University recognized for student veterans success second year in a row
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University was recognized Monday morning for its efforts in supporting student veteran success in higher education. The university was presented the Veterans Education Excellence Recognition Award (VEERA) Gold Award by the National President & CEO of Student Veterans of America, Jared Lyon. This is the second year in a row that the university has received this recognition. The ceremony also took place during the 14th Annual Texas A&M University System Military-Affiliated Students Symposium.
PHOTOS: Downed trees across Central Texas after Monday’s severe storms
Damage from severe storms on Monday night could be seen across Central Texas.
KBTX.com
Happy and healed animals returning to the wild
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The mission of Paws and Claws Wildlife Rehabilitation is to take in injured or orphaned animals and return them back to the wild, happy and healthy. From owls to opossums and even a flying squirrel, the team at Paws and Claws is working to rescue, rehab, and release all species of wildlife back to their homes safe and sound.
KBTX.com
The Aggie Corn Maze is back and bigger than ever
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Aggie Corn Maze is back and bigger than ever. The Texas A&M University Agronomy Society has been working sun up to sun down carving several pathways for this family-friendly adventure. Trent from A&M’s Agronomy Society says the corn maze was started back in 2015 and...
Comments / 0