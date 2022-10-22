ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan, TX

Six Brazos Valley teams ranked in DCTF Rankings ahead of Week 10

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Dave Campbell’s Texas Football released their high school rankings ahead of Week 10 of the season, and six teams from the Brazos Valley made it. In Class 5A Division I, College Station dropped from the rankings for the first time this year and A&M Consolidated jumped in at No. 10. The Tigers are coming off a 52-7 win over Georgetown East View and will take on College Station in a crosstown showdown this Friday.
Three freshmen suspended from Aggie football team

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M has indefinitely suspended freshmen Denver Harris, Chris Marshall, and PJ Williams as first reported by TexAgs. The three freshmen were involved in a locker room incident ahead of the South Carolina game. Harris has 14 tackles and three pass breakups in five games....
Kick Time Announced for Florida Game

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Texas A&M football game against Florida on Saturday, Nov. 5 is set to kick off at 11 a.m. on ESPN, announced Monday by the Southeastern Conference. A&M leads the all-time series, 3-2, including wins in the last two matchups. The Aggies last hosted Florida in 2020, coming away with a 41-38 victory after Seth Small made a 26-yard field goal as time expired.
The Aggie Corn Maze is back and bigger than ever

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Aggie Corn Maze is back and bigger than ever. The Texas A&M University Agronomy Society has been working sun up to sun down carving several pathways for this family-friendly adventure. Trent from A&M’s Agronomy Society says the corn maze was started back in 2015 and...
Fall in love with Liverpool Los Angeles at Witt’s End

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If the outfits in your closet just aren’t cutting it and you want to shop local, stop and shop the newest collection at Witt’s End in College Station. Liverpool Los Angeles, a brand boutique owner Karen Witt says is mainly known for its jeans,...
City of Huntsville investigating cybersecurity incident

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The city of Huntsville is investigating after a security incident impacted their systems. In a statement, the city said they took immediate steps to disconnect certain system functions to prevent further harm to their servers. “Our goals right now are to remove any and all infections...
Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out. Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this beautiful three bedroom, 2 bathroom home on a quiet cul-de-sac near Sue Haswell Park. They recently installed new tile in the kitchen, dining, living room, entry way, and bathrooms, and new carpet in the bedrooms.
Missing Bryan teen found safe

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley says a 14-year-old has been found safe. The girl was reported missing earlier Monday.
Creepy crawlers prepare to run for fun

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Ghosts, witches, and creatures of all ages are invited to the Family Creepy Crawl 2K Fun Run and Walk hosted by College Station Parks and Recreation. It’s happening on Saturday, Oct. 29 at Wolf Pen Creek Park. Registration for the fun run and costume contest...
Senior Day Ends with 1-1 Draw against Missouri

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies and the Missouri Tigers played to a 1-1 draw Sunday afternoon at Ellis Field. The five Texas A&M seniors Kenna Caldwell, Katie Smith, Jai Smith, Ali Russell and Natalie Yoo were recognized prior to the match for Senior Day. It also marked the final regular season match on Ellis Field for graduate Karlina Sample.
No. 3 women’s golf preps for historic East Lake Cup

ATLANTA, Georgia – The No. 3 Texas A&M women’s golf team is set to compete at the historic East Lake Cup at the East Lake Golf Club, home of the PGA Tour’s Tour Championship, Oct. 24-26. The Field. Texas A&M will be pitted up against three of...
Aggie Golf Closes Out Fall on Strong Note

ALPHARETTA, Ga. – The No. 6 Texas A&M men’s golf team closed out its fall schedule with an eight-place finish at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate on Sunday at the Lakeside Course. Over the final 36 holes of the tournament, the Aggies were 18-under par which was...
Treat of the Day: Bryan ISD Education Foundation delivers more teacher grants

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Bryan ISD Education Foundation delivered even more teacher grants to teachers Friday. Last week, 44 teacher grants were delivered totaling more than $62,000. Friday, the grants were handed out at Bryan High, Crockett, Houston and MC Harris. Teachers requested grants for items that would enhance their...
