Penn, PA

wccsradio.com

HOMER-CENTER OUTLASTS WEST SHAMOKIN FOR HERITAGE VOLLEYBALL TITLE

For the second straight season, Homer-Center knocked off West Shamokin to win the Heritage Conference volleyball championship, breaking open a tight match with a crushing win in the fourth set to win the title, 3-1. West Shamokin prevailed in a tense opening set, 32-30, but the Wildcats took the next...
SHAMOKIN, PA
wccsradio.com

INDIANA HIGH GRAD NAMED PSAC WEST OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

IUP soccer player Hannah Scardina, an Indiana High grad, was named yesterday the PSAC West Offensive Player of the Week. Scardina scored two goals and had an assist in two games last week. On Wednesday, the junior assisted on Rachel Onderko’s goal in a 1-1 tie with Edinboro and on...
INDIANA, PA
d9and10sports.com

IUP, Slippery Rock Move up in Latest Top 25 Poll

WACO, Texas – Both IUP and Slippery Rock moved up in the latest American Football Coaches Association Division II Top 25 poll released on Monday. IUP, fresh off a 44-7 win over Seton Hill, moved up from No. 13 to No. 11, while Slippery Rock, which beat Cal 42-24, moved from No. 17 to a tie for 13th with Northwest Missouri St. IUP travels to Gannon this Saturday, while Slippery Rock is at Clarion. Shepherd maintained its spot at No. 3 following a 47-14 win over West Chester, while Kutztown is in the ‘Others Receiving Votes.’
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA
wccsradio.com

FIRST REGIONAL RANKINGS DUE TODAY

Fresh off Saturday’s 44-7 win over Seton Hill, undefeated IUP travels to Erie on Saturday to take on 6-2 Gannon, which blasted Mercyhurst, 49-14. The new AFCA Coaches Poll is due out today. More importantly the first Division II Regional Rankings of the season are due today. IUP will be highly rated, as will fellow undefeated PSAC power Shepherd.
INDIANA, PA
wccsradio.com

THOMAS RODGER CLAWSON, 84

Thomas Rodger Clawson, 84, of Pleasantville, PA passed away on Saturday, October 22, 2022 in UPMC Northwest, Seneca, PA. The son of Melvin T. and Charlotte (Harkins) Clawson, he was born November 7, 1937 in Grafton, PA. Mr. Clawson graduated from Blairsville High School, Class of 1955. He served in...
BLAIRSVILLE, PA
wccsradio.com

LOMBARDI’S CREW OPENS EXHIBITION SEASON

Coach Joe Lombardi’s IUP men’s basketball team opens its exhibition season tonight with a game against Division I power Syracuse at what used to be known as the Carrier Dome. It’s now known as the JMA Wireless Dome. Tipoff is at 7 PM. The team played a...
INDIANA, PA
wccsradio.com

TWILA MAE (SHIRLEY) DUNMIRE, 80

Twila Mae (Shirley) Dunmire, 80, of Blairsville, PA passed away Monday, October 24, 2022 at her home. The daughter of John A. and Nevada (Marsh) Shirley, she was born May 16, 1942 in Indiana, PA. Twila and Leonard were married on October 26, 1968 and would have celebrated their 54th...
BLAIRSVILLE, PA
wccsradio.com

PHEASANT STOCKING ACTIVITIES DELAYED

State game lands in Indiana and 11 other counties due to receive pheasants ahead of Saturday’s statewide pheasant season has seen stocking activities delayed. The Pennsylvania Game Commission announced that heavy snowfall at the commission’s Southwest Game Farm near the town of Distant in Mahoning Township, Armstrong County damaged some netting, leaving pheasant enclosures in bad need of repairs. As such, there were many birds loose on the grounds and Game Commission staff are working to get them back into the enclosures.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Cochran buys Thomas Team Honda in Johnstown

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – #1 Cochran, Western Pennsylvania’s largest automotive retailer, announced that it has acquired Thomas Team Honda in Johnstown. The acquisition extends the dealer group’s geographic footprint to Cambria County while adding a new brand to its extensive portfolio. The announcement came on Monday, Oct. 24. “We are thrilled to expand our […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
wccsradio.com

CAROLYN ANN (KUNKLE) FRITCHMAN, 82

Carolyn Ann (Kunkle) Fritchman, a realtor for three decades who. also headed Indiana County’s tourist bureau and participated in. many other civic organizations, died Thursday October 20, 2022. at the Indiana Regional Medical Center. She was 82. Mrs. Fritchman, who began her real estate career in 1985, worked. at...
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Body found in garage identified as missing Johnstown man

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A body that was found in an abandoned garage has been identified as a missing Johnstown man. According to Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees, the homeowner found the body in the abandoned garage at the 1500 Block of Franklin Street around 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23. The body was identified […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Burns delivers $123,000 for two Cambria County boroughs

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – State Rep. Frank Burns announced that he secured $123,000 to help two local boroughs purchase equipment and replace streetlights with energy-efficient LED bulbs. “I know how tough it can be for local governments to fund major equipment or other projects, so I worked with these two boroughs to find state […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

EIGHT PEOPLE APPREHENDED IN KIDNAPPING, KILLING OF DILLTOWN-AREA MAN

State police announced the arrest of eight individuals connected with the kidnapping and murder of a 19-year-old man from the Dilltown Area. State Police Public Information Officer Cliff Greenfield announced the arrest of seven adults and one juvenile who are all charged with kidnapping in connection with the death of Hayden Garreffa, with criminal homicide charges possibly coming later on. Those suspects are:
JOHNSTOWN, PA
wccsradio.com

INDIANA STUDENTS NAMED TO YOUNG AMBASSADORS PROGRAM FOR STATE BEAUTIFICATION

PennDOT and Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful have announced the creation of a Young Ambassadors program, and the first round of participants, which includes two students in Indiana County. According to a news release, the new program “seeks to build community stewards and civic leaders by inspiring, engaging and empowering young Pennsylvanians...
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

House destroyed after fire in Fayette County

BELLE VERNON, Pa. — A home was destroyed after a fire in Fayette County. Fayette County dispatchers said firefighters and medics were sent to Third Street in Belle Vernon at around 12:10 p.m. Investigators say propane tanks exploded at one point but it is unclear if the explosions caused...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA

