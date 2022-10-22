Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
eastidahonews.com
In-N-Out just opened in Logan and has plans for Meridian and Boise. Is eastern Idaho next?
IDAHO FALLS — With plans in the works for In-N-Out Burger restaurants in Boise and Meridian, could eastern Idaho be next?. The popular burger chain has been moving forward with its first Idaho locations this year. Last month, the Boise Planning and Zoning Commission approved a conditional use permit for an In-N-Out near the Boise Towne Square mall. In-N-Out also applied for a permit in March to build a restaurant and drive-through at The Village at Meridian.
eastidahonews.com
Air traffic controller from eastern Idaho given industry award for rescuing pilot
IDAHO FALLS – An air traffic controller from Idaho Falls has been awarded for his effort in guiding a pilot through a harrowing situation that likely saved his life. During an awards presentation last month, the National Air Traffic Controllers Association awarded Brian Magnuson the 2022 Archie League Medal of Safety.
Post Register
Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history
E.J. Nogues, proprietor of Frenchy’s Cafe in Blackfoot, and a female companion were reported near death in the hospital at Idaho Falls following an Oct. 23 auto accident. Nogues and his unnamed companion had left Blackfoot for Idaho Falls around 4:30 p.m. and were about 5 miles south of the city when the new car he was driving turned completely over and rolled down a 10-foot embankment. The car was demolished. Police said they were still investigating the cause of the accident. Both Nogues and his companion were reported dangerously injured and not expected to live.
eastidahonews.com
Spooky season a busy time for Gem State Medium Liz Rivera
IDAHO FALLS — As summer melts into fall and the calendar turns to October, those who have passed out of this life are on a lot of peoples’ minds. That means Liz Rivera of Idaho Falls has a lot going on this time of year. Rivera, who goes...
eastidahonews.com
Gas leak being repaired in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS – Crews are repairing a gas line following a gas leak at an Idaho Falls apartment complex. Kerry Hammon with the Idaho Falls Fire Department tells EastIdahoNews.com the leak started around 3:30 p.m. A backhoe hit a gas line near the 100 block of Maurine Drive. Once...
Search continues for overdue hunter
The search continues for an overdue hunter. The post Search continues for overdue hunter appeared first on Local News 8.
buckrail.com
Pass closed to trailers, chain law level 1
WILSON, Wyo. — The winter weather conditions this morning has prompted the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) to close Teton Pass to trailer traffic and issue Chain Law Level 1. Between Wilson and the Idaho state line, the road is slick with snowfall, there is blowing snow and reduced...
eastidahonews.com
Family holds onto hope that missing Idaho Falls hunter will be found
HOWE — There is no sign of the 73-year-old man who disappeared last week. Deputies from Butte County Sheriff’s Office and volunteers have been looking for Michael Faller of Idaho Falls. On Sunday, search and rescue teams were out with a cadaver dog. Others on horses were also...
eastidahonews.com
Sarah Meyer, woman killed in crash, remembered as kind and loving
IDAHO FALLS — Sarah Meyer lived her life helping others. Whether it was giving money to a homeless man, spoiling her nieces and nephews, visiting the widow down the street, or texting a kind message to a co-worker, Meyer’s sisters and friends say she constantly cared for those around her.
East Idaho to receive first snowfall of winter season from incoming storm
East Idaho is forecast to receive its first snowfall of the winter season this weekend from a storm that will arrive Saturday morning and continue to dump precipitation on the region through next Wednesday. The storm will dump as much as 10 inches of snow on elevations above 7,500 feet during its expected several day stay in East Idaho, making for hazardous conditions on mountain passes. But East Idaho's towns...
Two injured when minivan driving without lights on collides head-on with SUV near Chubbuck
Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 7:38 PM Monday, October 24, 2022, on US Highway 91 near Tyhee Road, north of Chubbuck, in Bannock County. A Dodge Grand Caravan was driving northbound on US91 with no lights on. The driver drove over the center line into oncoming traffic and struck a Lexus SUV head-on, which was traveling southbound. The Dodge was driven by a 25-year-old...
eastidahonews.com
BYU-Idaho to dedicate three buildings on campus
REXBURG — Brigham Young University–Idaho invites the BYU-Idaho community and public to participate in the dedication services for the Engineering and Technology Center (ETC), Visual Arts Studio, and University Village Community Center. A live broadcast will take place on Oct. 27, 2022, at 11:30 a.m., from the ETC....
Local food bank receives more than 40,000 pounds of food
The Family Crisis Center in Rexburg received a huge bonus to its food bank Tuesday morning. The post Local food bank receives more than 40,000 pounds of food appeared first on Local News 8.
Bannock County Veterans Services asks public to share memories of Pearl Harbor attack
Bannock County Veteran Services is asking the public to share their memories of the fateful attacks on Pearl Harbor. The post Bannock County Veterans Services asks public to share memories of Pearl Harbor attack appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
Authorities searching for missing Idaho Falls hunter
HOWE — A group of emergency responders and local volunteers are searching for 73-year-old Michael Faller of Idaho Falls. Faller went camping with his wife in the North Creek Road area of Butte County on Monday, Oct. 17, according to family spokeswoman Ashley Countryman. Faller went hunting and checked in with his wife at lunchtime on Monday and Tuesday. But he did not return to his campsite to check in on Wednesday.
Skull found in Southeast Idaho identified more than 30 years after it was found
In October 1986, a hunter in Oneida County found the skull of an unknown victim 400-500 yards away from where partial remains of two teenage girls from Pocatello were found in 1981. Tina Anderson, 12, and Patricia Campbell, 15, were last seen at Pocatello’s Alameda Park during a 1978 Pioneer Day celebration. This unknown skull was initially identified as a third victim, possibly of mixed-race descent according to experts in...
Stay safe while working in the yard
As the leaves turn, fall weather arrives in the Mountain West. The post Stay safe while working in the yard appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
District-wide issues prompt D91 to propose $250M bond. Here’s what supporters and detractors have to say about it
IDAHO FALLS — Crowded classrooms, security and safety concerns. These are some of the issues Idaho Falls School District 91 has been dealing with for years, and if a $250 million bond doesn’t pass during the election, students in the district could face year-round school or split sessions.
Multiple people injured in head-on crash near Chubbuck
CHUBBUCK — Multiple people are reportedly injured as a result of a head-on crash at a busy intersection north of Chubbuck. The crash occurred around 7:40 p.m. Monday at Yellowstone Avenue and Tyhee Road. The intersection is currently blocked by the wrecked vehicles and motorists should avoid the area until further notice. Multiple people suffered injuries in the crash and reports indicate one person was ejected. Chubbuck police, Idaho State Police, Bannock County sheriff's deputies, Bannock County Search and Rescue and the Chubbuck and Pocatello fire departments have responded to the crash. This is a developing story so stay with idahostatejournal.com for updates.
One dead, one injured in two-vehicle crash at East Idaho intersection
IDAHO FALLS — One person is dead and another has been hospitalized following a two-vehicle wreck at a local intersection. The Friday night crash occurred at 25th East and John Adams Parkway, the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office reported. One of the drivers died of injuries suffered in the collision while the other driver was transported via ambulance to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, authorities said. ...
