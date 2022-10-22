Week 10 Roundup: Preston sharp as Philo clinches playoff berth

NEWTON TOWNSHIP — Talon Preston accounted for three touchdowns, as visiting Philo scored 22 unanswered points in a 28-14 victory against Maysville in a Muskingum Valley League-Big School Division game.

The win secured a playoff spot for Philo (5-5, 2-3). According to joeeitel.com, it will be the 13th seed and head to another postseason meeting with fourth-seed Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (7-3) next Friday.

The official pairings will be released by the Ohio High School Athletic Association on Sunday.

Preston, who had 55 yards on 14 carries, put the Electrics on the board first with a 3-yard TD run with 2:44 left in the first quarter for a 6-0 lead.

Blake Linkous scored from 10 yards out and Drew Wright caught the two-point pass for a 14-0 advantage, while Preston connected with Wright from 20 yards out and added a two-point run for a 22-point halftime lead.

Preston hit Griffin Wells for a 9-yard touchdown in the third to make it 28-0, before Alex Bobb had a 29-yard TD run in the third and Hayden Jarrett added a 15-yard scoring run and two-point run in the fourth to account for Maysville's points.

Preston was 11-of-16 for 143 yards, Cade Searls caught three passes for 61 yards, Wright had three receptions for 47 yards and Drew Lincicome ran seven times for 43 yards in the victory.

Bobb completed 18 of 32 passes for 200 yards, Wesley Armstead had a team-high five catches for 83 yards and Jarrett collected 76 yards on 14 totes to pace the Panthers (5-5, 2-3).

Tri-Valley 41, John Glenn 7: Max Lyall set a new single-game passing mark and Ashton Sensibaugh eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards as the visiting Scotties (8-2, 4-1) rolled to an MVL-Big School win in New Concord.

Lyall finished with 434 yards on 17-of-22 passing with six touchdowns, with Sensibaugh, his top target piling up a school-record 250 receiving yards on just six catches.

Big plays highlighted the early going. Lyall found Sensibaugh for a 79-yard TD pass to open the scoring, only to see Jake Johnson connect with Nathan Walker for a 71-yard scoring strike for John Glenn (3-7, 1-4).

Lyall found Sensibaugh from 64 yards out to put Tri-Valley up 14-7 after one quarter, and his 53-yard scoring strike to Jayden Walker in the second extended the cushion to 21-7 at the half.

The Scotties' signal caller had two more scoring passes in the third — a 24-yarder to Walker and a 63-yarder to Sensibaugh — while Tanner Newton grabbed a 19-yard TD in the fourth.

Tri-Valley, which owned a 488-231 edge in total yards, is slated to be the fourth seed in Region 11 and host 13th-seed Jonathan Alder next Friday, according to joeeitel.com.

Walker added six catches for 131 yards to support the Tri-Valley attack.

Johnson was held to 9-of-22 passing for 130 yards, Walker caught four passes for 108 yards and Lincoln Gilcher ran 18 times for 95 yards to lead John Glenn.

Morgan 47, Crooksville 0: Logan Niceswanger tossed four scores and had 199 yards on 15-of-17 passing, as the visiting Raiders (6-4, 3-2) will head to the postseason after a shutout of the Ceramics (0-10, 0-5) in the MVL-Small School Division.

The points were the most Morgan has scored against Crooksville in the more than five decade-old rivalry and the shutout was the first against the Ceramics since 2006. Morgan is listed as the 16th seed and will travel to top seed St. Clairsville next week.

Niceswanger opened the scoring by hitting Mason Burnside for a 36-yard TD, while Carson Copeland scored from two yards out and Aden Weaver ran it into the end zone from eight yards to stake the Raiders to a 21-0 lead after one quarter.

Niceswanger threw three TDs in the second quarter — a 39-yarder to Burnside, a 3-yarder to Kole Searl and a 12-yarder to Coleman Welsh, as Morgan led 40-0 at the half.

William Dodd had a 6-yard scoring run in the fourth to cap the scoring for the Raiders, who outgained the Ceramics 362-57.

Searl had 11 receptions for 109 yards and Burnside had two catches for 75 yards, while Weaver led the rushing attack with 35 yards on seven attempts. Searl now has 60 catches for 769 yards.

No leaders were available for Crooksville.

West Muskingum 54, Meadowbrook 14: Ty Shawger's 75-yard scoring run to midway through the first quarter sparked the Tornadoes' rout of the Colts.

Jake Anton hit Slater Sampsel from 35 yards out to extend the lead to 14-0 and a 6-yard scoring run by Shawger made it 21-0 after one quarter.

West Muskingum (8-2, 4-1) is listed as the 10th seed in Division V, Region 19 and will likely head to seventh seed Proctorville Fairland — a drive of just less than three hours.

Justice Huey threw a 19-yard scoring strike to Nick Norman to open the second and get the Colts on the board, but Shawger answered with his third TD run of the night, a 48-yarder.

Shawger then scored from 53 yards out on the next West M possession. Anton found Rashid Sesay on a 48-yard TD connection and hit Sampsel from 42 yards out, and Carter Winland raced 42 yards to the end zone, as the Tornadoes led 54-7 at the half.

Justice Huey, who had 193 yards on 12-of-24 passing, threw his second TD pass, a 44-yarder to Evan Dyer, in the fourth for the Colts (1-9, 1-4). Norman grabbed six passes for 104 yards and Dyer had two catches for 70 yards.

Shawger finished with 238 yards on 16 carries; Anton went 8 of 12 for 164 yards; Sesay caught six passes for 67 yards and Sampsel had two receptions for 77 yards.

Rosecrans 43, Miller 13: Brody Zemba churned up 198 yards on 20 carries and found the end zone twice, as the host Bishops (3-7) earned a playoff spot in Division VII, Region 27 with the win.

They will head to top seed Newark Catholic next week.

After a scoreless first quarter, Rosecrans put on an offensive display. Weston Hartman hit Nick Bernath on a 38-yard scoring strike then Zemba scored from 7 yards out to stretch the early lead to 14-0.

Logan Doughty hit Conner Kaido from 69 yards out to get the Falcons on the board, but Brendan Bernath dove into the end zone from a yard out to put the Bishops up 22-6 at the half. Brendan Bernath found Mike Burkhart on a two-point pass to cap that scoring drive.

Neither team scored in the third quarter, but Brendan Bernath connected with Hartman on a 17-yard score and Zemba ran it in from 23 yards out to push the advantage to 36-6.

Jimmy Keller scored from a yard out for the Falcons, while Michael Dady capped the scoring with a 56-yard scoring burst for the Bishops, who owned a 472-333 edge in total yards.

Brendan Bernath went 11-of-15 for 139 yards, Hartman caught six passes for 100 yards and Nick Bernath had three catches for 49 yards in the win.

Doughty had 111 yards on 6-of-11 passing and ran 116 on 16 carries to lead the Miller offense.

Logan 39, Zanesville 0: The Blue Devils ended the season 3-7 and just missed the postseason with the loss.

No other information was available.

