Bridgeport News: Pedestrian Struck
2022-10-25@6:26pm–#Bridgeport CT– Report of a pedestrian being struck at Iranistan and Maplewood Avenue. No further details. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut's Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Assault
2022-10-25@10:15pm–#Bridgeport CT– A person was assaulted at Popeyes on Fairfield Avenue and is bleeding from the hand according to radio reports.
Passenger Dies After Car Crashes Into Housatonic River In Kent
A 24-year-old man from New York's Hudson Valley died after the car he was riding in veered off the roadway and into a Connecticut River. The incident took place in Litchfield County around 3 p.m., Friday, Oct. 21 in Kent. According to Connecticut State troopers, a Pontiac Grand Am driven...
sheltonherald.com
Officers conducting investigation near local intersection, Danbury police say
DANBURY — Local police say an investigation is in progress near the intersection of Middle River and Aunt Hack roads. Danbury police notified the public on Facebook at 6:56 p.m. Tuesday night. They did not disclose the reason for the investigation but said residents can expect to see increased police activity in the area.
DoingItLocal
Fairfield News: Wrong Way Driver
2022-10-23@12:30pm–#Fairfield CT– A viewer sent in this photo of a wrong-way driver pulling a trailer on the Merritt Parkway between exits 44 & 46.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Car Hits House
2022-10-23@5:13pm–#Bridgeport CT– A viewer sent in this photo of a car that drove through a fence striking a home at Pequonnick at Coleman Street Saturday evening.
Arrest made in downtown Bridgeport shooting that killed 1, injured 2
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A 38-year-old Stratford man is being held on a $2 million bond for charges connected to a deadly shooting in downtown Bridgeport. The U.S. Marshals, along with police from Bridgeport and Stratford, arrested 38-year-old Joseph Omar Dejesus at a relative’s home in Stratford, according to an announcement from Bridgeport police. Dominique […]
DoingItLocal
Fairfield News: Break-In
2022-10-23@3:40pm–#Fairfield CT– A Falmouth Road resident came home to find their home broken into. Police investigating.
Eyewitness News
Passenger killed when vehicle plunges into Housatonic River
KENT, CT (WFSB) - A man was killed when the vehicle he was in ended up in the Housatonic River in Kent. Connecticut State Police identified the man as 24-year-old Dillon M. Miller of Dover Plains, NY. Troopers said that on Friday around 2:50 p.m., they received reports of a...
Man dies as car plunges into river in Kent
KENT, Connecticut — A New York man is dead after the car he was a passenger in went off the road and plunged into the Housatonic River, just feet from the New York state border. At just before 3 p.m. Saturday, Connecticut State Police received a call about a...
darienite.com
Police: DUI Driver in Vehicle Accident Leaves the Scene Where Scooter Rider Is Injured, Lying on Roadway
A driver with more than double the legal blood-alcohol limit got into a motor vehicle accident with an e-scooter rider on the Post Road, then drove off, leaving the man lying on the pavement with serious injuries, Darien police said. The rider went in and out of consciousness, according to...
DoingItLocal
Homicide Arrest
#Bridgeport CT– This afternoon, members of the U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force, along with members of the Bridgeport and Stratford Police Department, arrested 38-year-old Joseph Omar Dejesus of Stratford Connecticut for the murder of 29-year-old Bridgeport resident Dominique Jones. Jones was murdered on October 8, 2022, in downtown Bridgeport (Fairfield Avenue & Broad Street). Two other victims were shot during this incident. Both survived their injuries and have since been released from the hospital.
2 teens shot in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 15-year-old was taken to a hospital early Tuesday evening after being shot in Hartford, with another teen arriving at a hospital about two hours later. Officers responded at 6:12 p.m. to the 200 block of Enfield Street after receiving a ShotSpotter notification, according to Hartford police. The 15-year-old was found […]
trumbulltimes.com
Boys who crashed stolen car tried to flee via Uber, Trumbull police say
TRUMBULL — Local police say four juveniles who crashed a stolen car in the woods off Main Street early Monday morning attempted to flee the scene by calling an Uber. Trumbull police said a 12-year-old Hamden boy, a 15-year-old West Haven boy, a 15-year-old New Haven boy and a 16-year-old New Haven boy have all been charged with second-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit second-degree larceny and interfering with an officer for their role in the incident. The 16-year-old was additionally charged with two counts of credit card theft after two stolen credit cards and a key fob linked to another stolen vehicle were found in his possession, according to police.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Reason For School Lock-In/Out
2022-10-24@11:26am–#Bridgeport CT– Bridgeport Police said in a statement “The Bridgeport ECC was notified via 911 that there were two parties arguing in the 1200th block of State St. One party was scene with a firearm. Schools (Bassick, Cesar Batalla and Park City Prep) in the area were...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Firefighters Battle A Commercial Fire
2022-10-24@10:13PM–Firefighters were called to a fire at King Floor Supplies at 215 Islandbrook Avenue in Bridgeport Monday night. The fire quickly went to two alarms as they battled the fire which contains hardwood floors and adhesive. Chief Lance Edwards said there was a concern with the chemicals. Surrounding businesses were also evacuated due to the heavy smoke and then the power was turned off to the area as well. King Floor Supplies accounted for all their employees. There were no reported injuries.
15-Year-Old Stabs Parent With Pocket Knife At Winsted Residence, Police Say
A Connecticut teen has been arrested after allegedly stabbing a parent with a pocket knife. The incident took place in Litchfield County around 10:30 p.m., Monday, Oct. 24 on Pratt Street. According to Chief William Fitzgerald of the Winchester Police, officers responded to a call for a domestic disturbance at...
Man Stabbed In Neck At New Rochelle Restaurant: Police
A 38-year-old man was stabbed in the neck at a restaurant in Westchester County, police said. On Monday, Oct. 24 at around 9:30 p.m., police in New Rochelle responded to the 300 block of North Avenue, authorities said. When they arrived, police found an employee of the restaurant with a...
Wife of Farmington police officer, seriously injured on the job, reacts to Bristol tragedy
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — After a very tough year, Farmington police officer James O’Donnell didn’t think twice about attending the funeral of Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy. DeMonte, 35, and Hamzy, 34, were both shot and killed in the line of duty on Oct. 12 while responding to a 911 call. A […]
DoingItLocal
Ansonia News: Multiple “Sick People”
2022-10-23@2:00am–#Ansonia CT– Mutual aid is called to Falcon Hall on Central Street where there are multiple sick people vomiting, none are intoxicated.
Comments / 1