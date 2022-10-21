Taunton football shut out by North Attleboro in close defensive battle

TAUNTON— It takes a strong defensive effort to stop such a high-powered offense as Division 1 No. 6 Taunton, and that’s exactly what Division 3 No. 4 North Attleboro brought to Aleixo “Tiger” Stadium Friday night.

The Tigers (4-3) suffered their first shutout of the season at the hands of the Red Rocketeers (4-2) as they fell 3-0, and with it, fell 0-3 in the Hockomock Kelley-Rex.

"We just didn’t quite get it going," Taunton coach Brad Sidwell said. "Anytime we came close we could never get a manageable third down, it was always a long third down but we executed a lot and they made some plays against us there at the end."

On the positive side, the Tigers put up one of their strongest defensive performances of the season as they held North Attleboro to just a field goal, becoming the only team this season to keep the Big Red offense out of the end zone.

"I'm proud of our kids," Sidwell said. "I told them we've got to just keep fighting and it's a playoff atmosphere for every one of the last games we have. They're a good team and they ran the ball hard and when we had to, we bowed up."

Linebacker Ethan Harris led the way on defense with a pair of interceptions, including one that nearly set up a winning drive for Taunton while linebacker Tanner Brannon had a sack.

As for the offense, quarterback Jacob Leonard went 13-of-20 for 119 yards while wide receiver Jose Touron had six catches for 86 yards, running back Malachi Johnson had 14 carries for 42 yards and running back Bryan Batista had six carries for 11 yards.

"We've got a lot of good, explosive players (and) it's frustrating (because) we shouldn't be shut out," Sidwell said. "We had told our kids that they weren't going to let us throw it over their heads, which we knew, and that we'd have to make plays after the catch and we made a couple of them but they made some plays when they had to, so we'll keep fighting."

Kicker Sete Deletoille missed all three of his field goal attempts from 47 yards out, 37 yards out and 24 yards out, with the latter two being blocked by the Rocketeers' Gregory Berthiaume and Ayden Delaney respectively.

"(Deletoille) has come on and kicked for us and done great, I don't blame him (for the misses)," Sidwell said. "The long one was kind of a stretch but he's made those."

As for North Attleboro, coach Mike Strachan credited his defense with a stellar performance to shut down the Tigers.

"I think our linebackers (Ryan) Bannon and Berthiaume played phenomenal," Strachan said. "Our secondary played great and I knew it was going to come down to the wire. If you told me before the game it was going to end 3-0 I wouldn't have believed you because (Taunton) has athletes everywhere, so I'm super proud of our kids."

Neither side was able to threaten much offensively in the first quarter as the defenses kept play largely within the middle of the field, with Harris picking off Big Red quarterback Chase Frisoli midway through the quarter. The Rocketeers were able to break into the Tiger red zone shortly into the second quarter, but a big stop by the defensive line on a fourth and three at the Taunton 10 forced a turnover on downs. The Tigers then brought it all the way to the North Attleboro 30, but elected to go for three from 47 yards out on fourth and eight, with Deletoille's kick coming up a couple yards short of the goalpost and the two sides went scoreless into the half.

Thursday Night Lights: Dominance of Bridgewater-Raynham's Dawson DuBose carries Trojans to third straight win

After a three and out by the Rocketeers to start the third quarter, Taunton embarked on another long drive that brought them to the Big Red 20, but again the North Attleboro defense stepped up and on fourth and four the Tigers went for a 37 yard field goal attempt that was knocked down by Berthiaume to keep the game level.

The Rocketeers finally broke through on their first drive of the fourth quarter. They made it into the Taunton red zone but Frisoli couldn't find a receiver in the end zone on several tries and the visitors elected to go for the field goal, with Austin Clemente sending a kick straight through the uprights with 9:33 remaining to put North Attleboro on top.

After a disappointing drive, the Tigers' fortunes suddenly seemed to shift as Harris picked off Frisoli for a second time, this time at the 28 and returning it to the nine yard line. Both Johnson and Batista tried to punch it in, but the Big Red front line pushed them out and on fourth and goal Sidwell again turned to Deletoille for a field goal attempt from 24 yards out, but once again the Rocketeers were able to block it as Delaney got a hand on it that forced it straight up and it fell into safety well short of the goalpost.

For Strachan, it's the type of play he felt his guys were well prepared for.

"We've practiced it," Strachan said. "I tell the kids every day we're going to play the way we practice and those are the things that we've practiced and we executed. I'm really proud that we were able to pull it out."

As for Sidwell, he said based on how they were playing he thought they had a better shot to tie the game there rather than risk going for the lead.

"I thought we were playing tough," Sidwell said. "That's an extra point. We've got to make an extra point. If we score (a touchdown) we're going to kick an extra point right after that and the fact that it was blocked was frustrating."

After the block, North Attleboro got the ball back and were able to wind the clock down to seal their victory while the Tigers suffered their third loss in four games.

Taunton will now look to solidify their playoff spot and try to secure a home playoff game, as well as earn their first Hockomock Kelley-Rex win, next Friday as they travel to Division 1 No. 8 Attleboro, who were shut out 44-0 by Division 1 No. 1 Franklin Friday.

"I'm not feeling good right now, but I think we've shown that we've improved, that we're competitive but that we've got to find a way to break through," Sidwell said.

