Midnight Mania highlights! Fabricio Andrade shatters John Lineker’s cup, resulting in ‘No Contest’

By Andrew Richardson
MMAmania.com
 4 days ago
MMAmania.com

Here’s everything that happened at UFC 280 last night

Last night (Sat., Oct. 22, 2022), Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) ventured forth to Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, for UFC 280. Boasting a pair of title fights and several other potential title eliminator match ups, the pay-per-view (PPV) event was clearly one of the year’s best. Though it took some time for the event to heat up, things were rolling by the time the main card was underway, resulting in an ... odd night of action.
MMAmania.com

‘Pissed off’ Jimmy Smith blasts T.J. Dillashaw for UFC 280 ‘con job’ — ‘You lied your way into that fight’

UFC 280’s Bantamweight title fight co-main event didn’t go entirely as many within the mixed martial arts (MMA) community expected it to. While the champion, Aljamain Sterling, retaining with a victory over T.J. Dillashaw wasn’t a big surprise, the challenger’s apparent shoulder dislocation was. As soon as Sterling hit his first takedown under a minute into the fight, Dillashaw was visibly in pain, wincing with each adjustment on the ground.
MMAmania.com

Sean O’Malley implores fans to tell everyone but him how they felt about Petr Yan win: ‘It’s not my f—king fault’

Sean O’Malley doesn’t want to hear your thoughts on his split decision win over Petr Yan at UFC 280 this past weekend (Oct. 22, 2022) in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. “Suga” came through in what was undeniably his biggest test to date, defeating the former UFC Bantamweight champion in what many considered a surprisingly competitive affair (watch highlights). While all mixed martial arts (MMA) media scores turned into MMADecisions.com favored Yan, two of the three judges gave the nod to the back-end top 10 contender over the No. 1-ranked contender.
MMAmania.com

Paul vs. Silva: Watch full ‘All Access’ episode | Video

Jake Paul and Anderson Silva will collide in an eight-round Cruiserweight boxing match this Saturday night (Oct. 29, 2022) inside Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz., airing live exclusively on Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) at 9 p.m. ET. “Problem Child” will look to extend his boxing record to 6-0 since making...
GLENDALE, AZ
MMAmania.com

UFC 280, The Morning After: Sean O’Malley proves he’s more than a sideshow against Petr Yan

Let’s get one thing out of the way immediately: Sean O’Malley didn’t deserve the nod. Petr Yan landed a ton of huge shots, and he landed a good few takedowns to boot. They weren’t meaningless takedowns either, as Yan did good work from top position. The former champion deserved to have his hand raised. It was a competitive fight, but not one where I felt the decision was up in the air until the judges did their thing.
MMAmania.com

UFC 280 results: Biggest winners, loser from ‘Oliveira vs Makhachev’ last night

UFC 280 went down yesterday (Sat., Oct. 22, 2022) inside Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, which saw Islam Makhachev submit Charles Oliveira in the second round to win the vacant lightweight title (see it again here). In the co-main event, Aljamain Sterling stopped T.J. Dillasgaw via strikes to retain his bantamweight title, while Sean O’Malley defeated Petr Yan via controversial split-decision (recap here).
MMAmania.com

UFC 280: Beneil Dariush reacts to Volkanovski vs. Makhachev title fight — ‘It sucks’

While the promotion has yet to make it official, it appears as though reigning featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski will get an opportunity to join the “champ champ” club when he challenges newly-crowned lightweight titleholder Islam Makhachev, a unique clash of styles that could take place as part of the UFC 284 pay-per-view (PPV) in Perth.
MMAmania.com

Joe Rogan: Islam Makhachev is ‘the f—king truth’ after next-level performance in title win

Islam Makhachev couldn’t have performed much better than he did in his biggest career moment. At UFC 280 this past weekend (Oct. 22, 2022) in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Makhachev did what he typically does in fights. Utilizing his dominant wrestling skills, the Sambo specialist controlled and imposed his will upon the former champion, Charles Oliveira.
MMAmania.com

Khabib Nurmagomedov shares prediction for Makhachev vs. Volkanovski: ‘We’re going to take your place, brother’

Islam Makhachev fulfilled the destiny that Khabib and Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov set out for him when he captured the Lightweight title at UFC 280 last night (Sat., Oct. 22, 2022) in Abu Dhabi. His fight against Charles Oliveira was a clinic, both on the ground and on the feet. There were few moments that went Oliveira’s way, and it was almost shocking how quickly Makhachev forced a tap out of the former champion three minutes into the second round (watch the finish here).

