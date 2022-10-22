Midnight Mania highlights! Fabricio Andrade shatters John Lineker’s cup, resulting in ‘No Contest’

Read full article on original website
‘Fat’ Jake Paul announces move to heavyweight following Anderson Silva fight, calls out Tyson Fury
Jake Paul has big plans following his Anderson Silva fight (literally). The undefeated “Problem Child” recently told his social media followers that he plans to bump up to the heavyweight division to challenge division champion Tyson Fury, who may or may not remain on top following his Derek Chisora trilogy in December.
Here’s everything that happened at UFC 280 last night
Last night (Sat., Oct. 22, 2022), Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) ventured forth to Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, for UFC 280. Boasting a pair of title fights and several other potential title eliminator match ups, the pay-per-view (PPV) event was clearly one of the year’s best. Though it took some time for the event to heat up, things were rolling by the time the main card was underway, resulting in an ... odd night of action.
Midnight Mania! Anderson Silva battered in final sparring session: ‘Why the guys knock me out two times?’
If you have money on Anderson Silva to defeat Jake Paul at the Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) this weekend (Sat. Oct. 29, 2022) from Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, it may be time to hedge that bet. While speaking with MMA Weekly in the video above, Silva revealed some concerning results from his training camp for the Paul showdown.
‘Pissed off’ Jimmy Smith blasts T.J. Dillashaw for UFC 280 ‘con job’ — ‘You lied your way into that fight’
UFC 280’s Bantamweight title fight co-main event didn’t go entirely as many within the mixed martial arts (MMA) community expected it to. While the champion, Aljamain Sterling, retaining with a victory over T.J. Dillashaw wasn’t a big surprise, the challenger’s apparent shoulder dislocation was. As soon as Sterling hit his first takedown under a minute into the fight, Dillashaw was visibly in pain, wincing with each adjustment on the ground.
KHABIB EXPLODES! Watch Team Makhachev rush cage after UFC 280 win over Charles Oliveira
Khabib Nurmagomedov was clearly ecstatic that his best friend (and top student) Islam Makhachev won the UFC lightweight title by submitting Charles Oliveira in the UFC 280 pay-per-view (PPV) main event last weekend on “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi. Or maybe he was just happy his $1 million...
Dana White confirms Conor McGregor isn’t in USADA pool, return delayed until mid-2023 at earliest
Don’t expect to see Conor McGregor back in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Octagon any time soon. After months of speculation over “The Notorious” and his status within the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) drug testing pool, UFC President, Dana White, confirmed that McGregor has withdrawn from the program.
Benavidez Fires Back At Canelo: "Who F------ Cares If I Fought One World Champion, Come Beat Me"
Although Canelo Alvarez has forged a career that will safely place him in the Hall of Fame when he ultimately hangs up his gloves, a shroud of mystery constantly surrounded him. While he never officially suffered defeat at the hands of Gennadiy Golovkin, his two prior results against him, a...
Sean O’Malley implores fans to tell everyone but him how they felt about Petr Yan win: ‘It’s not my f—king fault’
Sean O’Malley doesn’t want to hear your thoughts on his split decision win over Petr Yan at UFC 280 this past weekend (Oct. 22, 2022) in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. “Suga” came through in what was undeniably his biggest test to date, defeating the former UFC Bantamweight champion in what many considered a surprisingly competitive affair (watch highlights). While all mixed martial arts (MMA) media scores turned into MMADecisions.com favored Yan, two of the three judges gave the nod to the back-end top 10 contender over the No. 1-ranked contender.
Paul vs. Silva: Watch full ‘All Access’ episode | Video
Jake Paul and Anderson Silva will collide in an eight-round Cruiserweight boxing match this Saturday night (Oct. 29, 2022) inside Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz., airing live exclusively on Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) at 9 p.m. ET. “Problem Child” will look to extend his boxing record to 6-0 since making...
UFC 280, The Morning After: Sean O’Malley proves he’s more than a sideshow against Petr Yan
Let’s get one thing out of the way immediately: Sean O’Malley didn’t deserve the nod. Petr Yan landed a ton of huge shots, and he landed a good few takedowns to boot. They weren’t meaningless takedowns either, as Yan did good work from top position. The former champion deserved to have his hand raised. It was a competitive fight, but not one where I felt the decision was up in the air until the judges did their thing.
Islam Makhachev’s coach: If UFC were a true sport, Beneil Dariush (not Alexander Volkanovski) would get title shot
While it has not yet been made official by Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) matchmakers, Alexander Volkanovski is in line to challenge newly-crowned Lightweight champion, Islam Mkahachev, for the title, possibly at UFC 284 in Perth, Australia, in Feb. 2023. The two men wasted little time promoting the “super” fight as...
Henry Cejudo vs. Aljamain Sterling? Dana White suggests ‘Triple C’ could get the next bantamweight title shot
UFC 280 was a big night for the Bantamweight division. Not only did Aljamain Sterling defend the 135-pound title against T.J. Dillashaw, but Sean O’Malley beat Petr Yan and became a legitimate contender. But, that doesn’t mean it’s O’Malley vs. Sterling next. While there were a...
UFC 280 results: Biggest winners, loser from ‘Oliveira vs Makhachev’ last night
UFC 280 went down yesterday (Sat., Oct. 22, 2022) inside Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, which saw Islam Makhachev submit Charles Oliveira in the second round to win the vacant lightweight title (see it again here). In the co-main event, Aljamain Sterling stopped T.J. Dillasgaw via strikes to retain his bantamweight title, while Sean O’Malley defeated Petr Yan via controversial split-decision (recap here).
UFC 280: Beneil Dariush reacts to Volkanovski vs. Makhachev title fight — ‘It sucks’
While the promotion has yet to make it official, it appears as though reigning featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski will get an opportunity to join the “champ champ” club when he challenges newly-crowned lightweight titleholder Islam Makhachev, a unique clash of styles that could take place as part of the UFC 284 pay-per-view (PPV) in Perth.
Joe Rogan: Islam Makhachev is ‘the f—king truth’ after next-level performance in title win
Islam Makhachev couldn’t have performed much better than he did in his biggest career moment. At UFC 280 this past weekend (Oct. 22, 2022) in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Makhachev did what he typically does in fights. Utilizing his dominant wrestling skills, the Sambo specialist controlled and imposed his will upon the former champion, Charles Oliveira.
Monday Morning Hangover: What’s next for Charles Oliveira following submission loss at UFC 280?
UFC 280 went down last Sat. (Oct. 22, 2022) inside Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, leaving several fighters feeling the post fight blues. Among them was T.J. Dillashaw, who not only suffered a shoulder dislocation, but a technical knockout (TKO) loss to bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling (see it here). And...
Khabib Nurmagomedov shares prediction for Makhachev vs. Volkanovski: ‘We’re going to take your place, brother’
Islam Makhachev fulfilled the destiny that Khabib and Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov set out for him when he captured the Lightweight title at UFC 280 last night (Sat., Oct. 22, 2022) in Abu Dhabi. His fight against Charles Oliveira was a clinic, both on the ground and on the feet. There were few moments that went Oliveira’s way, and it was almost shocking how quickly Makhachev forced a tap out of the former champion three minutes into the second round (watch the finish here).
Sean O’Malley’s coach rips into ‘hater p—ies’ that claim Petr Yan was robbed at UFC 280
While the much-hyped war between Petr Yan and Sean O’Malley at UFC 280 delivered all the action a fan could hope for (watch the highlights here), many people were left upset after O’Malley was handed a split-decision victory by the judges. Even Sean O’Malley seemed a bit surprised...
Kadyrov enforces peace between Khamzat Chimaev and Team Khabib after UFC 280 brawl
Welterweight contender Khamzat Chimaev has gained a bit of a reputation lately for brawling in public. So, it was only somewhat surprising to hear he’d gotten into another fight outside the cage following Islam Makhachev’s win at UFC 280 last night (Sat. Oct. 22, 2022) in Abu Dhabi.
‘Bellator MMA vs. RIZIN’ event featuring Patricio Pitbull, A.J. McKee set for Dec. 31 in Japan
Bellator MMA has announced that it has once again linked up with RIZIN to bring combat sports fans an action-packed night of fights on New Year’s Eve featuring several of each organization’s top stars battling one another. Per a press release, the event — which is being dubbed...
