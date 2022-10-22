Midnight Mania highlights! Fabricio Andrade shatters John Lineker’s cup, resulting in ‘No Contest’

Islam Makhachev fulfilled the destiny that Khabib and Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov set out for him when he captured the Lightweight title at UFC 280 last night (Sat., Oct. 22, 2022) in Abu Dhabi. His fight against Charles Oliveira was a clinic, both on the ground and on the feet. There were few moments that went Oliveira’s way, and it was almost shocking how quickly Makhachev forced a tap out of the former champion three minutes into the second round (watch the finish here).

