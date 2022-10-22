ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kaleb Beasley, 4-star cornerback, commits to in-state Tennessee Volunteers over LSU, Notre Dame, others

By Andrew Nemec
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FNfdW_0iiYe8V600

The Tennessee Volunteers are on a hot streak.

Or maybe it's just the new normal under coach Josh Heupel.

Less than a week after beating Alabama, the Volunteers picked up a major commitment, as Lipscomb Academy (Tennessee) four-star cornerback Kaleb Beasley announced his decision, choosing the Vols over LSU, Notre Dame and Oklahoma:

Beasley was on hand for Tennessee's big win over Alabama, and he told The Tennessean it was a major factor in his decision.

"It played a big role and after the game, the family relationship I saw with the team and the coaches, it was amazing," he said . "Tennessee's building something right now and I'm ready to add onto it."

The 6-foot, 179-pound defensive back, rated the nation's No. 19 cornerback , is the fourth commitment in Tennessee's 2024 recruiting class, a group that is ranked No. 6 nationally .

While it's far too early to predict how the 2024 recruiting cycle will shake out, the majority of 2023 prospects have locked in their commitments.

And it's great news for the Vols.

Tennessee's 21-man class is ranked No. 10 in the country , and is headlined by Downey High School (California) five-star quarterback Nico Iamaleava.

