KEYPORT, NJ – The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office has determined that a dog on the loose in Keyport was acting aggressively upon their arrival. That interaction between the Keyport Police Department and the dog ended with the dog getting shot. After the story went viral, the prosecutor's office released the 911 call made during police response to show police felt they and other residents were in immediate danger by the dog. "A Keyport couple are facing charges after their dog acted in an aggressive manner towards a resident and prompted an officer to fire his weapon on Saturday evening," Acting

KEYPORT, NJ ・ 6 HOURS AGO