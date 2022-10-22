ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Shore News Network

Silver Alert: 74-year-old woman suffers from dementia missing in Newark

Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé seeks the public's help in locating Zelda Bullock, 74, who was reported missing today. Ms. Bullock, who is diagnosed with dementia, was last seen at approximately 1:05 a.m. at East Kinney Street near Orchard Street. She is described as 5'2"tall and 120 pounds with white hair and brown eyes. Ms. Bullock was wearing a red jacket, sky blue pants, black shoes, and carrying a black purse. She resides in Columbia, South Carolina and may be headed to New York.
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Photos Released Of Newark Stabbing, Shooting Suspect

Newark police seek the public's help identifying the pictured suspect in connection with a stabbing and shooting that occurred on Saturday, Oct. 15. At approximately 4:50 p.m., Newark police responded to the 300 block of Lyons Avenue on a call of shots fired. Responding officers found a juvenile stabbing victim who was taken to University Hospital for treatment. He is reportedly in stable condition. No other injuries have been reported.
NEWARK, NJ
PIX11

Queens man accused of shooting girl, 14, in the neck, two others, police say

FRESH MEADOWS, Queens (PIX11) — A Queens man is accused of shooting three teens, including a 14-year-old girl who was struck in the neck, during an argument in Fresh Meadows in April, police said Tuesday. Jordan Jerome, 22, was arrested and charged with attempted murder, assault, and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to […]
QUEENS, NY
Paterson Times

17-year-old wounded in Paterson shooting

A teenager was wounded in a shooting in Paterson late Monday afternoon. The victim, 17-year-old, was struck by gunfire on East 25th Street and 17th Avenue at around 5:50 p.m. Police said the victim, who was taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center, sustained a non-fatal gunshot wound. Police...
PATERSON, NJ
Shore News Network

Video: Owners charged after police shoot their aggressive dog in Keyport

KEYPORT, NJ – The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office has determined that a dog on the loose in Keyport was acting aggressively upon their arrival. That interaction between the Keyport Police Department and the dog ended with the dog getting shot. After the story went viral, the prosecutor's office released the 911 call made during police response to show police felt they and other residents were in immediate danger by the dog. "A Keyport couple are facing charges after their dog acted in an aggressive manner towards a resident and prompted an officer to fire his weapon on Saturday evening," Acting
KEYPORT, NJ
Daily Voice

Pair Nabbed In Essex County Carjacking, Gas Station Robbery: Sheriff

Two juveniles were arrested in Essex County in connection with a carjacking and armed robbery, authorities said. On Saturday, Oct. 22, Essex County Sheriff’s Office Detectives assigned to the Sheriff’s Bureau of Narcotics arrested two unnamed suspects for an alleged carjacking in Newark on Frelinghuysen Avenue, and an alleged armed robbery of an Exxon station on McCarter Highway and Bridge Street in Newark.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
PIX11

Man arrested in deadly shooting of Brooklyn girl, 17: NYPD

Editor’s note: The NYPD initially said that the victim was shot in the face. However, the department clarified early Tuesday that the victim was shot in the torso. The story below has been updated to reflect this. — CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police arrested a man on murder charges Monday, weeks after he allegedly […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

Yonkers police investigating after body pulled from Saw Mill River

YONKERS, NY – Police in Yonkers are investigating after the body of a 41-year-old man was pulled from the Sawmill River in the area of Chicken Island on Sunday. Police at this time do not suspect foul play in the incident during their preliminary investigation. "Preliminarily, there does not appear to be any obvious indications of foul play. However, detectives are working to identify the exact cause and nature of the incident," the Yonkers Police Department said Sunday. The Westchester County Medical Examiner's Office has received the body, and additional investigative results are pending.
YONKERS, NY
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

