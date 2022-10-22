Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Silver Alert: 74-year-old woman suffers from dementia missing in Newark
Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé seeks the public’s help in locating Zelda Bullock, 74, who was reported missing today. Ms. Bullock, who is diagnosed with dementia, was last seen at approximately 1:05 a.m. at East Kinney Street near Orchard Street. She is described as 5’2”tall and 120 pounds with white hair and brown eyes. Ms. Bullock was wearing a red jacket, sky blue pants, black shoes, and carrying a black purse. She resides in Columbia, South Carolina and may be headed to New York. Detectives investigating this incident seek the public’s help in quickly locating Ms. Bullock so The post Silver Alert: 74-year-old woman suffers from dementia missing in Newark appeared first on Shore News Network.
Hillcrest Man Accused Of Assaulting Mother, Endangering Child
A Hudson Valley man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman while he was holding their child. The incident took place in Rockland County on Friday, Oct. 21 in Hillcrest. According to the Ramapo Police, officers responded to a home in the Hillcrest section of the town for a domestic dispute.
Photos Released Of Newark Stabbing, Shooting Suspect
Newark police seek the public's help identifying the pictured suspect in connection with a stabbing and shooting that occurred on Saturday, Oct. 15. At approximately 4:50 p.m., Newark police responded to the 300 block of Lyons Avenue on a call of shots fired. Responding officers found a juvenile stabbing victim who was taken to University Hospital for treatment. He is reportedly in stable condition. No other injuries have been reported.
Queens man accused of shooting girl, 14, in the neck, two others, police say
FRESH MEADOWS, Queens (PIX11) — A Queens man is accused of shooting three teens, including a 14-year-old girl who was struck in the neck, during an argument in Fresh Meadows in April, police said Tuesday. Jordan Jerome, 22, was arrested and charged with attempted murder, assault, and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to […]
17-year-old wounded in Paterson shooting
A teenager was wounded in a shooting in Paterson late Monday afternoon. The victim, 17-year-old, was struck by gunfire on East 25th Street and 17th Avenue at around 5:50 p.m. Police said the victim, who was taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center, sustained a non-fatal gunshot wound. Police...
22-Year-Old Driver Seriously Injured In Parkway Crash
A 22-year-old Newark man was seriously hurt in a crash on the Garden State Parkway, authorities said. The man was in a Mercedes heading south in East Orange when he collided with a Honda CRV near milepost 148.2 around 1 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, New Jersey State Police said. The...
Video: Owners charged after police shoot their aggressive dog in Keyport
KEYPORT, NJ – The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office has determined that a dog on the loose in Keyport was acting aggressively upon their arrival. That interaction between the Keyport Police Department and the dog ended with the dog getting shot. After the story went viral, the prosecutor’s office released the 911 call made during police response to show police felt they and other residents were in immediate danger by the dog. “A Keyport couple are facing charges after their dog acted in an aggressive manner towards a resident and prompted an officer to fire his weapon on Saturday evening,” Acting The post Video: Owners charged after police shoot their aggressive dog in Keyport appeared first on Shore News Network.
Authorities make 41 arrests in Essex County warrant sweep
The fugitives were arrested for felonies ranging from homicide and aggravated assault to weapons possession.
New Details: ID Released Of 41-Year-Old Pulled From River In Yonkers
The identity of a 41-year-old man pulled from a river in Westchester County has been released by police. The man is identified as William Tunley of Yonkers, according to Yonkers Police. Tunley's body was found in the Saw Mill River at the Chicken Island Daylighting Park on Sunday, Oct. 23,...
Violent Offender Busted After Firing Shots From Stolen Glock, Trenton Police Say
A violent offender who is banned from possessing handguns was arrested again after authorities allegedly caught him firing rounds from a stolen Glock in Trenton. Paris T. Mann, 35, was charged with unlawful possession of a handgun, receiving stolen property, obstruction, and other weapons offenses, Trenton Police said on Tuesday, Oct. 25.
NJ police arrest 41 people during felony warrant sweep
New Jersey police arrested 41 fugitives as part of a warrant sweep called “Operation Essex,” authorities said Monday.
Pair Nabbed In Essex County Carjacking, Gas Station Robbery: Sheriff
Two juveniles were arrested in Essex County in connection with a carjacking and armed robbery, authorities said. On Saturday, Oct. 22, Essex County Sheriff’s Office Detectives assigned to the Sheriff’s Bureau of Narcotics arrested two unnamed suspects for an alleged carjacking in Newark on Frelinghuysen Avenue, and an alleged armed robbery of an Exxon station on McCarter Highway and Bridge Street in Newark.
NYPD: 8-month pregnant woman shot in Washington Heights; shooter on the loose
A woman who is eight months pregnant was shot while sitting in a parked car in Washington Heights, police say.
Driver Fatally Shoots Himself On Garden State Parkway: State Police
A driver fatally shot himself in a vehicle on the Garden State Parkway overnight, authorities said. State troopers patrolling the highway found a vehicle on the right shoulder at milepost 139 in Cranford around 3:30 a.m., New Jersey State Police Trooper Charles Marchan said. Upon approaching the vehicle, troopers saw...
Man arrested in deadly shooting of Brooklyn girl, 17: NYPD
Editor’s note: The NYPD initially said that the victim was shot in the face. However, the department clarified early Tuesday that the victim was shot in the torso. The story below has been updated to reflect this. — CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police arrested a man on murder charges Monday, weeks after he allegedly […]
Homicide detectives investigating deadly Trenton, NJ fire
TRENTON — The circumstances of a fire over the weekend that left a 57-year-old man dead are under investigation, according to the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office. Authorities identified the victim as Brian Wharton, of Trenton. Firefighters responded to the blaze at a home on the first block of Summer...
Yonkers police investigating after body pulled from Saw Mill River
YONKERS, NY – Police in Yonkers are investigating after the body of a 41-year-old man was pulled from the Sawmill River in the area of Chicken Island on Sunday. Police at this time do not suspect foul play in the incident during their preliminary investigation. “Preliminarily, there does not appear to be any obvious indications of foul play. However, detectives are working to identify the exact cause and nature of the incident,” the Yonkers Police Department said Sunday. The Westchester County Medical Examiner’s Office has received the body, and additional investigative results are pending. The post Yonkers police investigating after body pulled from Saw Mill River appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police: 8-month pregnant woman shot in Manhattan
A woman who is eight months pregnant was shot while sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle in Manhattan, according to the NYPD.
Off-Duty Town Of Wallkill Police Officer Robbed At Gunpoint
An off-duty Hudson Valley cop was mugged at gunpoint with the thieves making off with his police badge and his wallet. The incident took place in the Bronx around 1 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 23 at Givan Avenue and Merrit Road, said the NYPD. According to the NYPD, a 36-year-old and...
