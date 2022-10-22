TOMS RIVER, NJ – A fire at the Silver Ridge apartment complex in Downtown Toms River has displaced multiple families. The first call reporting the fire was received by 911 at around 11:20 pm Sunday night, according to the Toms River Township Police Department. Upon their arrival, first responders saw a large number of people already out of the building, and other residents were knocking on doors to alert other families nearby of the fire. One resident advised police and firefighters they had rescued a woman from an apartment but were not sure if anyone else was in the unit. The post Multiple families displaced in fire at Silver Ridge Apartments appeared first on Shore News Network.

TOMS RIVER, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO