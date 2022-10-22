Read full article on original website
Red-tailed hawk is trapped inside Toms River, NJ library
TOMS RIVER — An unexpected visitor has kept staff and patrons on their toes, as a red-tailed hawk has been inside the township branch of the Ocean County library since Monday evening. Once the bird was spotted in the atrium of the building, according to librarian and public information...
Watch this suspicious Jeep canvass a Toms River, NJ neighborhood during the day
A week after two homes in Toms River were burglarized within an hour, residents reported a Jeep driving slowly through two neighborhoods and an attempted car burglary on Sunday. Toms River police said residents of the neighborhoods around New Hampshire Avenue and North Maple Avenues in the afternoon reported a...
Alert issued for missing Woodbury teen
by Woodbury City Polic Dept. Woodbury, NJ – The Woodbury City Police Department is seeking your assistance in locating a missing 17-year-old male, Ronald Clement. Ronald was last seen wearing black or blue hoodie, grey backpack, grey or white jogger sweatpants, and white sneakers. Ronald is 5’10” Tall and 130lbs Ronald Clement was last seen in the area of Hopkins St. and Railroad Ave, Woodbury, NJ at approximately 8PM on 10/25/2022. Please contact Gloucester County Dispatch @ (856) 845-0064 or Det. Corrine Byerley at 856-845-0065 Ext. 125 if you see Ronald or know of his whereabouts. The post Alert issued for missing Woodbury teen appeared first on Shore News Network.
Apartment Fire Reported In Toms River
October 24, 2022 TOMS RIVER, NJ (OCEAN)–Toms River Police Department reports that on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at approximately 11:20…
Trunk or treat in Downtown Toms River Wednesday
by Kristen KrosaContributed article TOMS RIVER – Looking to help “Scare Away Stigma,” the Ocean County Mental Health Awareness Committee is hosting a Trunk or Treat for a night of fun while recognizing and addressing the barriers of stigma. The event is scheduled to take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on October 26 on the fourth floor of the Ocean County Parking Garage off Madison and Hadley Avenues in Downtown Toms River. The Trunk or Treat event is hosted by Ocean County Mental Health Awareness Committee, a coalition of community-based organizations and advocates, along with the Ocean County The post Trunk or treat in Downtown Toms River Wednesday appeared first on Shore News Network.
Two charged for severely beating man on bike in Trenton
TRENTON, NJ – Two people were arrested and charged for a brutal assault that took place in Trenton on September 26th. Trenton officers in the area of North Clinton Avenue were flagged down by a person in the neighborhood regarding a man lying on the ground in need of medical assistance. The patient was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and administered to the intensive care unit. In the weeks since, detectives worked on the case by interviewing witness and examining surveillance footage to identify Tyquasia M. Peterson, 25 and Dashawn B. Smith-Murphy, 28 as the attackers in the The post Two charged for severely beating man on bike in Trenton appeared first on Shore News Network.
Video: Owners charged after police shoot their aggressive dog in Keyport
KEYPORT, NJ – The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office has determined that a dog on the loose in Keyport was acting aggressively upon their arrival. That interaction between the Keyport Police Department and the dog ended with the dog getting shot. After the story went viral, the prosecutor’s office released the 911 call made during police response to show police felt they and other residents were in immediate danger by the dog. “A Keyport couple are facing charges after their dog acted in an aggressive manner towards a resident and prompted an officer to fire his weapon on Saturday evening,” Acting The post Video: Owners charged after police shoot their aggressive dog in Keyport appeared first on Shore News Network.
Driver in Fatal Toms River, NJ, Hit-and-run Stopped to Look at Victim, Sped Off
TOMS RIVER — The driver of a car that struck a pedestrian on Route 70 early Sunday morning got out of his vehicle, looked at the woman he hit, and then drove away, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office. Toms River police responded to the area near the...
Prosecutor investigating after cops shoot family dog at the Jersey Shore
KEYPORT, NJ – The Keyport Police Department received a call about an aggressive dog in the area of Pine Street. Upon their arrival, officers located the dog in a nearby parking lot and claim the dog charged at them. Police fired multiple shots, striking the dog in the shoulder. Now, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office is opening an investigation into the shooting. The owner of the American bulldog, two-year-old Blaze feels the police could have used non-lethal force to defend themselves such as pepper spray or a taser. Blaze was Alexyss Ferrara, Blaze’s owner is calling the incident animal cruelty. The post Prosecutor investigating after cops shoot family dog at the Jersey Shore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Multiple families displaced in fire at Silver Ridge Apartments
TOMS RIVER, NJ – A fire at the Silver Ridge apartment complex in Downtown Toms River has displaced multiple families. The first call reporting the fire was received by 911 at around 11:20 pm Sunday night, according to the Toms River Township Police Department. Upon their arrival, first responders saw a large number of people already out of the building, and other residents were knocking on doors to alert other families nearby of the fire. One resident advised police and firefighters they had rescued a woman from an apartment but were not sure if anyone else was in the unit. The post Multiple families displaced in fire at Silver Ridge Apartments appeared first on Shore News Network.
Fatal Hit And Run In Ocean County Under Probe
TOMS RIVER – Township police and Ocean County authorities are investigating a fatal pedestrian hit and run that took place in the wee hours of the morning. The incident left a 28-year-old woman dead. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Toms River Township Chief of Police Mitch Little...
Philadelphia man pulls gun, robs South Jersey AT&T store
GLOUCESTER TWP, NJ – Police in Gloucester Township have arrested Nathan Jones, 20, of Philadelphia, after he pulled a gun and robbed an employee at the Blackwood Clementon Road AT&T mobile store. At around 8:18 pm on Monday, Jones entered the store and got into an argument with an employee. He pulled a gun and pointed it at the employee, then took the worker’s cell phone as he dialed 911. The 911 call went through during the robbery, and police set up a perimeter around the building. Jones was arrested without incident. Police found a loaded 9mm handgun. He was The post Philadelphia man pulls gun, robs South Jersey AT&T store appeared first on Shore News Network.
NBC Philadelphia
Woman Struck and Killed in Hit-and-Run in Toms Rivers, NJ
Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a woman in Toms River, New Jersey, and then fled the scene. The unidentified 28-year-old woman was walking on Massachusetts Avenue and Route 70 around 2:10 a.m. Sunday when she was struck by a vehicle described as a dark colored 2003-2009 Ford Explorer. A witness told police the driver of the vehicle exited the SUV and looked at the woman. The driver then went back inside the SUV and fled east on Route 70 toward Lakewood, the witness said.
Police Warn Residents Of Two Men Scoping Theft Targets
TOMS RIVER – The Toms River Police Department is reminding residents to lock their cars and homes after receiving several reports of two men driving through neighborhoods looking for potential theft targets. These reports stem from Sunday afternoon around 3:30 p.m. after residents described a grey Jeep Grand Cherokee...
Deadly Trenton fire being investigated
TRENTON, NJ – The Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office is conducting an investigation after the body of a man was found inside a home after a fire on Sunday. Firefighters responded to a home on Summer Street in Trenton justs after midnight. After putting out the fire, they found the body of 57-year-old Brian Wharton, who was staying at the home. “The Trenton Fire Department was dispatched to a residence in the first block of Summer Street after midnight,” Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofrio said. “They extinguished the fire and located the body of a deceased adult male on the The post Deadly Trenton fire being investigated appeared first on Shore News Network.
Uma Thurman, Joe Manganiello Film In Ocean County
LAVALLETTE – Hollywood stars Uma Thurman and Joe Manganiello enjoyed local summer as they filmed the final scenes of 2023’s “The Kill Room” at the Jersey shore on October 7. The description on IMDB.com summarizes: “A hitman, his boss, an art dealer and a money-laundering scheme...
71-year-old female bystander shot during Brooklyn deli fight
BROOKLYN, NY – A 71-year-old woman was shot when a fight between two men inside a Brooklyn deli escalated on Monday. The New York City Police Department today said two men were arguing inside a deli at 1443 Fulton Street when one of them pulled a gun and began firing. Police said the gunman missed his intended target, instead shooting a 71-year-old woman in the thigh. Today, detectives released video surveillance footage from the deli showing the gunman wearing a yellow baseball cap, a dark hoodie and a dark colored jacket. The suspect is described as a black male, approximate The post 71-year-old female bystander shot during Brooklyn deli fight appeared first on Shore News Network.
Newark police investigating weekend shooting, stabbing incident
NEWARK, NJ – A juvenile was stabbed during a disturbance that happened Saturday afternoon in the Weequahic section of Newark. According to Newark Public Safety Fritz G. Fragé, police arrived at the 300 block of Lyons Avene at around 4:50 pm, responding to a shots fired 911 call. Upon their arrival, officers found a juvenile male with stab wounds. He was rushed to University Hospital for treatment of his injuries and has been reported in stable condition. Police also found spent 9mm shell casings in the area. At this time, no other victims have reported to the hospital. Now, Frage The post Newark police investigating weekend shooting, stabbing incident appeared first on Shore News Network.
Owners of aggressive dog that was shot, wounded by police have been charged, officials say
Two Keyport residents whose unleashed dog was was shot and injured by police after aggressively running toward officers on Saturday have been issued summonses, officials said. The 29-year-old woman and 34-year-old man have been charged with possessing a dangerous dog as well as violations of borough ordinances, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office said Tuesday. The summonses are “related to the dog’s aggressive behavior” and for the dog running unsupervised off of a leash,” authorities said.
Deer rescued from Jersey Shore lagoon
TOMS RIVER, NJ – A deer that somehow ended up in a lagoon in the Snug Harbor section of Toms River was rescued on Monday by members of the East Dover Fire Department’s marine rescue team. Residents tried unsuccessfully to steer the deer close to the nearby docks and beach. Firefighters were called in at around 4:30 pm where they deployed their marine unit to the lagoon on Ship Court, along with volunteers from the Silverton Fire Department and Fire District #1. Eventually, the rescue team was able to steer the deer back to dry land near Cattus Island Park, The post Deer rescued from Jersey Shore lagoon appeared first on Shore News Network.
