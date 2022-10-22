Read full article on original website
Toms River responds to a statewide increase in car burglaries and thefts with added patrols
TOMS RIVER, NJ – Car thefts and burglaries are on the rise in New Jersey. Many blame relaxed enforcement by the New Jersey courts and overreaching controls on police officers by New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and the Attorney General’s Office. Police officers have been barred from engaging in police chases, and once perpetrators are caught, they are usually back on the street in days due to the state’s no cash bail policies. Today, the Toms River Police Department said it is responding in kind to a rash of thefts and burglaries in town by adding more patrols. “With the The post Toms River responds to a statewide increase in car burglaries and thefts with added patrols appeared first on Shore News Network.
Flemming says all the massive warehouses you see going up are a plus for Jackson
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, NJ – Residents concerned with overdevelopment in Jackson Township raised their concern to mayoral candidate Marty Flemming at a campaign meet and greet this week and the candidate’s response was a shock to many. Flemming, who was publicly defending overdevelopment for its ability to bring more tax revenue into the town, was confronted by a member of the audience. The woman was upset over the sheer volume of new warehouses being built across the township, including a planned two million square foot warehouse project in the works by Cardinale Enterprises on Whitesville Road, dubbed “Whitesville Crossing”. Shore News The post Flemming says all the massive warehouses you see going up are a plus for Jackson appeared first on Shore News Network.
Philadelphia man pulls gun, robs South Jersey AT&T store
GLOUCESTER TWP, NJ – Police in Gloucester Township have arrested Nathan Jones, 20, of Philadelphia, after he pulled a gun and robbed an employee at the Blackwood Clementon Road AT&T mobile store. At around 8:18 pm on Monday, Jones entered the store and got into an argument with an employee. He pulled a gun and pointed it at the employee, then took the worker’s cell phone as he dialed 911. The 911 call went through during the robbery, and police set up a perimeter around the building. Jones was arrested without incident. Police found a loaded 9mm handgun. He was The post Philadelphia man pulls gun, robs South Jersey AT&T store appeared first on Shore News Network.
Two charged for severely beating man on bike in Trenton
TRENTON, NJ – Two people were arrested and charged for a brutal assault that took place in Trenton on September 26th. Trenton officers in the area of North Clinton Avenue were flagged down by a person in the neighborhood regarding a man lying on the ground in need of medical assistance. The patient was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and administered to the intensive care unit. In the weeks since, detectives worked on the case by interviewing witness and examining surveillance footage to identify Tyquasia M. Peterson, 25 and Dashawn B. Smith-Murphy, 28 as the attackers in the The post Two charged for severely beating man on bike in Trenton appeared first on Shore News Network.
Video: Owners charged after police shoot their aggressive dog in Keyport
KEYPORT, NJ – The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office has determined that a dog on the loose in Keyport was acting aggressively upon their arrival. That interaction between the Keyport Police Department and the dog ended with the dog getting shot. After the story went viral, the prosecutor’s office released the 911 call made during police response to show police felt they and other residents were in immediate danger by the dog. “A Keyport couple are facing charges after their dog acted in an aggressive manner towards a resident and prompted an officer to fire his weapon on Saturday evening,” Acting The post Video: Owners charged after police shoot their aggressive dog in Keyport appeared first on Shore News Network.
Open medicare enrollment assistance in Toms River available to seniors
TOMS RIVER, NJ – If you are 65 years of age or older in Toms River, the township is offering Medicare enrollment assistance. The Toms River Senior Center will have a state health insurance volunteer counselor available on the following dates: Every Monday and Tuesday from 9am to 3pm.Wed & Thurs. Appointment times are 10:00am to 1:00pm Wednesday, October 26, 2022 and Thursday October 27, 2022 Wednesday, November 16, 2022 and Thursday, November 17, 2022 Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are welcome. Walk-ins should be prepared to wait on line if the center is busy. You can sign up at The post Open medicare enrollment assistance in Toms River available to seniors appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police quickly capture woman who robbed two banks
BEAR, DE – Shortly after the TD Bank on East Songsmith Drive in Bear was robbed, a second bank robbery occurred in West Chester, PA. A suspect matching the same description as the woman who robbed the bank in Delaware earlier robbed a TD Bank branch in West Chester. In both attempted robberies, the female suspect was unable to get money from the bank tellers. Police began their search for Lashawnda Jones, 42, of Wilmington, Saturday morning, and their search led them to another TD Branch, this time on Concord Pike in Wilmington. “A female suspect had entered the business The post Police quickly capture woman who robbed two banks appeared first on Shore News Network.
Toms River police searching for possible car thieves suspected of canvassing North Dover neighborhood
TOMS RIVER, NJ – The Toms River Police Department is asking the public to keep their eyes open for a gray Jeep Grand Cherokee occupied by two men wearing ski caps, driving slowly through neighborhoods in North Dover. According to a statement by the Department Sunday night, the two suspects were driving slowly and are believed to have been scouting out the neighborhood to steal cars in the New Hampshire Avenue and Maplewood Avenue area. “Callers further reported the vehicle appeared to be canvassing the area and possibly entered a resident’s vehicle on Donna Dee Ct., but were not successful,” The post Toms River police searching for possible car thieves suspected of canvassing North Dover neighborhood appeared first on Shore News Network.
Deadly Trenton fire being investigated
TRENTON, NJ – The Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office is conducting an investigation after the body of a man was found inside a home after a fire on Sunday. Firefighters responded to a home on Summer Street in Trenton justs after midnight. After putting out the fire, they found the body of 57-year-old Brian Wharton, who was staying at the home. “The Trenton Fire Department was dispatched to a residence in the first block of Summer Street after midnight,” Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofrio said. “They extinguished the fire and located the body of a deceased adult male on the The post Deadly Trenton fire being investigated appeared first on Shore News Network.
Deer rescued from Jersey Shore lagoon
TOMS RIVER, NJ – A deer that somehow ended up in a lagoon in the Snug Harbor section of Toms River was rescued on Monday by members of the East Dover Fire Department’s marine rescue team. Residents tried unsuccessfully to steer the deer close to the nearby docks and beach. Firefighters were called in at around 4:30 pm where they deployed their marine unit to the lagoon on Ship Court, along with volunteers from the Silverton Fire Department and Fire District #1. Eventually, the rescue team was able to steer the deer back to dry land near Cattus Island Park, The post Deer rescued from Jersey Shore lagoon appeared first on Shore News Network.
Prosecutor investigating after cops shoot family dog at the Jersey Shore
KEYPORT, NJ – The Keyport Police Department received a call about an aggressive dog in the area of Pine Street. Upon their arrival, officers located the dog in a nearby parking lot and claim the dog charged at them. Police fired multiple shots, striking the dog in the shoulder. Now, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office is opening an investigation into the shooting. The owner of the American bulldog, two-year-old Blaze feels the police could have used non-lethal force to defend themselves such as pepper spray or a taser. Blaze was Alexyss Ferrara, Blaze’s owner is calling the incident animal cruelty. The post Prosecutor investigating after cops shoot family dog at the Jersey Shore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Legionella bacteria detected in Trenton water supply
Trenton, NJ – Legionella bacteria, the microorganism that can lead to Legionnaires Disease and cause pneumonia, has been found in tests of water supplied by the Trenton Water Water Works (TWW). That authority also provides water to Ewing, Lawrence and Hopewell Townships. Samples collected from more than half of the 30 homes tested were positive for the bacteria, according to the New Jersey Department of Health. The testing was conducted in September 2022 following the detection of Legionella, the bacteria that causes Legionnaires’ disease, in several homes that were voluntarily tested within the Hamilton Township area served by TWW in July The post Legionella bacteria detected in Trenton water supply appeared first on Shore News Network.
Alert issued for missing Woodbury teen
by Woodbury City Polic Dept. Woodbury, NJ – The Woodbury City Police Department is seeking your assistance in locating a missing 17-year-old male, Ronald Clement. Ronald was last seen wearing black or blue hoodie, grey backpack, grey or white jogger sweatpants, and white sneakers. Ronald is 5’10” Tall and 130lbs Ronald Clement was last seen in the area of Hopkins St. and Railroad Ave, Woodbury, NJ at approximately 8PM on 10/25/2022. Please contact Gloucester County Dispatch @ (856) 845-0064 or Det. Corrine Byerley at 856-845-0065 Ext. 125 if you see Ronald or know of his whereabouts. The post Alert issued for missing Woodbury teen appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man shot and killed outside Acme Store in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, DE – A man was shot in the neck while returning to his car in the parking lot outside the Acme store on Concorde Pike in Wilmington Friday night. At around 7 pm, the Delaware State Police received a call regarding a shot fired in the parking lot. Upont their arrival they located a 36-year-old male victim with a single gunshot wound to the neck. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment but was later pronounced dead. Police said the man was walking from the store to his vehicle when he was approached by the suspect, who The post Man shot and killed outside Acme Store in Wilmington appeared first on Shore News Network.
Dirt bike rider killed in crash in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, PA – Police reported that a 22-year-old male died a day after suffering a fractured skull in a dirt bike crash on Rising Sun Avenue Friday night. The crash occurred at around 8:00 pm according to the Philadelphia Police Department. The dirt bike driver was rushed to Temple University Hospital, where he died around midnight. His passenger, a 21-year-old male was taken to the hospital to be treated for a broken arm. Police cautioned residents about illegal dirt bike riding in the city. Illegally riding the off-road vehicles on city streets has been increasing since 2020 and the Philadelphia The post Dirt bike rider killed in crash in Philadelphia appeared first on Shore News Network.
Ocean County Veterans Day Parade Coming Soon
TOM RIVER, NJ – Ocean County will host its annual parade to celebrate America’s veterans on Friday, November 11th at 9:45 am. The parade starts at the Toms River Shopping Center parking lot at the intersection of Route 37 and Main Street and heads south along Main Street. The event ends with a wreath-laying ceremony and rifle salute at the Veterans Memorial plaza in Downtown Toms River at the intersection of Washington Street and Hooper Avenue. Civic groups, marching bands, veterans organizations and first responders will march in the parade. The post Ocean County Veterans Day Parade Coming Soon appeared first on Shore News Network.
Silver Alert: 74-year-old woman suffers from dementia missing in Newark
Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé seeks the public’s help in locating Zelda Bullock, 74, who was reported missing today. Ms. Bullock, who is diagnosed with dementia, was last seen at approximately 1:05 a.m. at East Kinney Street near Orchard Street. She is described as 5’2”tall and 120 pounds with white hair and brown eyes. Ms. Bullock was wearing a red jacket, sky blue pants, black shoes, and carrying a black purse. She resides in Columbia, South Carolina and may be headed to New York. Detectives investigating this incident seek the public’s help in quickly locating Ms. Bullock so The post Silver Alert: 74-year-old woman suffers from dementia missing in Newark appeared first on Shore News Network.
Rumor of stabbing at Toms River intermediate school dance unfounded, police
BEACHWOOD, NJ – Rumors swirled on social media Friday night regarding a stabbing at the Toms River Intermediate South Halloween dance, but the Beachwood Police Department said those rumors were false. The department did confirm two injuries at the dance that erequired medical response, but said reports of a stabbing were simply not true. “The Beachwood Police Department was made aware of numerous concerns from parents regarding the “Halloween Dance.” These concerns pertained to an allegation of an incident involving a knife or a stabbing at this dance,” the department said Friday night. “Our agency was present at the event The post Rumor of stabbing at Toms River intermediate school dance unfounded, police appeared first on Shore News Network.
Attempted luring of child at school bus stop reported in Manchester
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ – A young girl was the victim of an attempted luring incident in Manchester on Friday as she was walking home after being droppped off by her school bus on Northhampton Boulevard. According to the Manchester Police Department, the young girl was approached by an Asian male driving a white four-door sedan. The girl’s mother called police and reported that her daughter exited the school bus, a white four-door sedan with tinted windows pulled up and made multiple gestures for the female to enter his vehicle. The incident happened at around 2:39 pm. On October 21, 2022, The post Attempted luring of child at school bus stop reported in Manchester appeared first on Shore News Network.
Newark police investigating weekend shooting, stabbing incident
NEWARK, NJ – A juvenile was stabbed during a disturbance that happened Saturday afternoon in the Weequahic section of Newark. According to Newark Public Safety Fritz G. Fragé, police arrived at the 300 block of Lyons Avene at around 4:50 pm, responding to a shots fired 911 call. Upon their arrival, officers found a juvenile male with stab wounds. He was rushed to University Hospital for treatment of his injuries and has been reported in stable condition. Police also found spent 9mm shell casings in the area. At this time, no other victims have reported to the hospital. Now, Frage The post Newark police investigating weekend shooting, stabbing incident appeared first on Shore News Network.
