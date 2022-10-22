Read full article on original website
Teen boys, 13 and 15, slashed in Queens
Two teen boys were slashed in Queens on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.
62-year-old punched, knocked onto subway tracks in unprovoked attack in Bronx
The latest incident comes amid a new push to remove people dealing with severe mental illness from the transit system.
Man, 70, dies after jumping in front of oncoming train at Queens subway station
A 70-year-old man was fatally struck by a train at a Queens subway station Tuesday after jumping in front of it, police said.
Subway attacker charged for attempted murder for push into tracks
Last Friday, a man was shoved into the tracks of an oncoming New York City subway train next to an eight-year-old child. The man was pulled off the tracks in time and survived, but today, police arrested Lamale McRae, 42, of Brooklyn for the attack. The child was knocked to the ground as McCrae fled the scene. According to a Queens District Attorney's Office report today, the victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries, including a broken collar bone, a sprained shoulder, multiple lacerations and abrasions and significant pain to his face, shoulder, arms and
Man killed after being dragged by subway train at Columbus Circle in Manhattan
A subway commuter was killed after being dragged by a train in Manhattan on Monday.
Gunfight erupts on New York City street
NEW YORK, NY – A gun battle erupted on the streets of the Bronx last Friday as a group of gunmen exchanged fire with a man getting out of his car along Bronx River Avenue. The shootout happened at around 5 pm. A video released today by the New York City Police Department shows two men getting out of a Jeep and bullets striking the vehicle multiple times. The two men retreated back to the car while under fire and started firing back at the unidentified suspect. Police have not identified any suspects or victims, as nearly a dozen shots
97-year-old woman accosted by umbrella-wielding man who wanted to steal her dog
NEW YORK, NY – A 97-year-old woman walking her dog along Dahill Road near 24th Avenue in Brooklyn on Monday was accosted by a male with an umbrella, according to the New York City Police Department. The man approached the woman and started menacing her with an umbrella, the NYPD said and demanded she hands over her dog. She was able to flee the attacker with her dog in tow. The man did not pursue her but was later spotted on video surveillance. The NYPD released the video today in hopes of identifying the suspect. The incident happened in broad
Woman in 70s shot while standing on Brooklyn street corner
Police are investigating after a woman in her 70s was shot while standing on a street corner in Brooklyn and it appears she is an innocent bystander.
Teen caught with loaded gun at Long Island City High School, police say
LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (PIX11) — A 16-year-old boy was allegedly caught with a loaded gun and a knife at a Queens high school Monday morning, authorities said. The staff at Long Island City High School found the weapon in the teen’s backpack at around 8:17 a.m., police said. The school’s dean was talking to […]
15-year-old punched, robbed in Manhattan subway station
NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating after a 15-year-old boy was punched in the face and robbed while waiting for a subway train in Manhattan. According to authorities, at around 3:30 p.m. on October 6, the victim was standing on the northbound platform of the No. 1, 2, and 3 trains at the West 72nd Street and Broadway station on the Upper West Side when the suspect approached him and punched him in the face.
Retired NYPD detective shot by stray bullet in gang-related shooting in Manhattan
New York, NY – Gunshots rang out in Harlem, leaving two people shot, including a 60-year-old retired NYPD detective. Detectives with the New York City Police Department said the retired detective was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time,. Alex Guzman and Shaquan Moore opened fire on a crowded street in the area of 304 Lennox Avenue with the intent to shoot and kill a 21-year-old male. That victim, TeSean Harper is an alleged member of the "Make it Happen Boys" gang. Guzman and Moore struck the retired officer once in the shoulder in the crossfire.
14-year-old girl slashed during fight on New York City subway
The New York City Police Department is investigating after a 14-year-old girl was stabbed and slashed during a fight afford a New York City subway train on Sunday. Investigators are trying to determine how the fight begin and to identify victims, but the young teen is not cooperating with detectives, according to the New York City Police Department. A fourteen-year-old boy who was with the girl at the time of the stabbing was also injured. The fight took place at around 4 p.m. on the 1 train heading into the hundred 91st Street Station in the Washington Heights neighborhood of
Man, 62, fatally shot in head on Bronx street
A 62-year-old man was fatally shot in the head on a residential Bronx street, police said Monday. Russell Scott Wells was shot on E. 219th St. near Barnes Ave. in Williamsbridge at 5:08 a.m. on Saturday, cops said. Cops were drawn to the scene by an alert from ShotSpotter, the NYPD’s high-tech network of citywide sensors designed to detect gunfire. Medics rushed Wells to Jacobi Medical Center, ...
Teenage girl stabbed on train near Manhattan subway station: NYPD
WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 14-year-old girl was stabbed during a fight on a train in Manhattan on Sunday afternoon, police said. She was attacked on a southbound no. 1 train near the 191st Street subway station around 4:10 p.m., an NYPD spokesman said. The teen had been involved in a dispute with two […]
15-year-old beaten, robbed at Manhattan Upper East Side subway station
NEW YORK, NY – Police are investigating after a 15-year-old was punched in the face and robbed by an unknown male victim inside an Upper East Side subway station in Manhattan on October 6th. Today, police released a photo of the suspect in that incident, asking possible witnesses to come forward. According to the NYPD, at around 3:10 pm, the 15-year-old male victim was standing on the northbound platform at the West 72nd Street and Broadway station when he was approached by the unknown suspect in an unprovoked attack. The victim fell to the ground and the individual began punching
Driver stabbed after Midtown Manhattan fender bender
New York, NY- A minor fender-bender in Midtown Manhattan along West 42nd Street turned into a stabbing after the driver of one of the vehicles involved in the crash exited his car and stabbed the other driver. The NYPD report the two-vehicle Collision at 460 West 42nd Street in the vicinity of 9th Avenue at around 8:45 p.m. After the collision, a passenger in one of the vehicles exited the vehicle and stabbed the 52-year-old driver of the second vehicle. The attacker then returned to his vehicle, which fled the scene. The 52-year-old victim was transported to Bellevue Hospital where
Woman forced at gunpoint to perform ‘favors’ by gang member in Brooklyn
NEW YORK, NY – An 18-year-old woman was forced to perform a sexual act by a known gang member in Brooklyn. Now, police say that man is in custody. The NYPD said on Saturday, the man pointed a loaded gun at the woman and forced her into doing his bidding. Known to the woman, the suspect also had an active arrest warrant. 60th Precinct officers moved in and made an arrest after searching the nearby area. The gun used in the sexual assault was also recovered. Detectives did not release the name of the suspect at this time. The condition
Woman’s body found in trash bin outside Staten Island home
New York, NY- The body of a 26-year-old woman was found stuffed inside a bin outside the home of 56-year-old Glen Brancato in Staten Island early Friday morning. Please identify the remains of the woman as 26-year-old Lahuma Payton. Brancato was arrested on Saturday and was charged with concealing a human corpse, tampering, and obstructing governmental Administration. The New York City Police Department said the incident was captured on camera and are now seeking an accomplice who was videoed possibly assisting Brancato. According to the NYPD, there was a social gathering at the house Friday night. Police did not say
Property owner fined $2M for violations at Brooklyn building
NEW YORK -- A Brooklyn property owner was fined millions of dollars for not making repairs at an apartment building in Bedford-Stuyvesant.Records show hundreds of violations. CBS2's Alice Gainer spoke with tenants desperate to know when they'll have the basics like hot water, heat and gas."This is the cooker, and you see the rat traps? Mice, crawling all over the place," one tenant said.Residents at 25 MacDonough St. showed CBS2's Alice Gainer the hot plates they have to use to cook."This is about three years since the gas was turned off," one resident said.He says heat comes and goes.Another resident...
Brooklyn street named after NYPD cop who was killed 100 years ago
NEW YORK, NY – It was a hot summer night on July 22, 1922, when a group of thieves tried to rob a warehouse in the Flatbush section of Brooklyn. Patrolman Arthur Loewe of the Fifth Avenue station responded to the scene and engaged in a gun battle with four armed robbers. The late-night incident ended with him being shot and rushed to the hospital. There, he was treated for a gunshot wound to the abdomen and was treated for peritonitis. With his brothers by his side, he passed away that morning. One of the gunmen, John "Liverpool Jack" Walsh
