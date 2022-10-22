NEW YORK, NY – A 97-year-old woman walking her dog along Dahill Road near 24th Avenue in Brooklyn on Monday was accosted by a male with an umbrella, according to the New York City Police Department. The man approached the woman and started menacing her with an umbrella, the NYPD said and demanded she hands over her dog. She was able to flee the attacker with her dog in tow. The man did not pursue her but was later spotted on video surveillance. The NYPD released the video today in hopes of identifying the suspect. The incident happened in broad The post 97-year-old woman accosted by umbrella-wielding man who wanted to steal her dog appeared first on Shore News Network.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO