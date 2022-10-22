Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Legionella Bacteria Identified in Townships Served by Trenton Water Works, Health Officials Urge PrecautionsMorristown MinuteTrenton, NJ
NJ Farmers' Markets, Orchards Voted Among Best in the USAMorristown MinuteBergen County, NJ
This NJ Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Prime Rib in the CountryTravel MavenManasquan, NJ
Grand Opening of Ashlynn DistilleryJessica CacaceMorrisville, PA
The Massive Burritos at this New Jersey Restaurant are Bucket List WorthyTravel MavenEnglishtown, NJ
Related
Two charged for severely beating man on bike in Trenton
TRENTON, NJ – Two people were arrested and charged for a brutal assault that took place in Trenton on September 26th. Trenton officers in the area of North Clinton Avenue were flagged down by a person in the neighborhood regarding a man lying on the ground in need of medical assistance. The patient was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and administered to the intensive care unit. In the weeks since, detectives worked on the case by interviewing witness and examining surveillance footage to identify Tyquasia M. Peterson, 25 and Dashawn B. Smith-Murphy, 28 as the attackers in the The post Two charged for severely beating man on bike in Trenton appeared first on Shore News Network.
Disturbing Footage Shows Officer Shooting Barking Dog Whose NJ Owner Says Is 'Not Dangerous'
A Monmouth County couple is facing charges after their dog allegedly acted aggressively toward a resident and prompted an officer to shoot the dog, authorities said (scroll for video). Alexyss Ferrara, 29, and Angel Velez Jr, 34, both of Keyport, have been charged with possessing a dangerous dog and multiple...
Video: Owners charged after police shoot their aggressive dog in Keyport
KEYPORT, NJ – The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office has determined that a dog on the loose in Keyport was acting aggressively upon their arrival. That interaction between the Keyport Police Department and the dog ended with the dog getting shot. After the story went viral, the prosecutor’s office released the 911 call made during police response to show police felt they and other residents were in immediate danger by the dog. “A Keyport couple are facing charges after their dog acted in an aggressive manner towards a resident and prompted an officer to fire his weapon on Saturday evening,” Acting The post Video: Owners charged after police shoot their aggressive dog in Keyport appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police Warn Residents Of Two Men Scoping Theft Targets
TOMS RIVER – The Toms River Police Department is reminding residents to lock their cars and homes after receiving several reports of two men driving through neighborhoods looking for potential theft targets. These reports stem from Sunday afternoon around 3:30 p.m. after residents described a grey Jeep Grand Cherokee...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Car Stops and Suspicious Conduct Lead to Arrests for Drugs, Hindering Apprehension and Warrants
On Monday, October 17th, at 8:00 P.M., Street Crimes Unit Detectives stopped a vehicle for aggressive driving. The driver, Kwame Richardson, 28 years old from Lakewood, provided a false name. Richardson was arrested and charged with hindering apprehension and several motor vehicle summonses. He was released pending his court date.
abc27.com
Police searching for suspected thieves who stole from vehicles in Manchester Township
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – According to the Northern York County Regional Police Department’s Facebook page, several thefts from unlocked vehicles occurred in Manchester Township last night. On Oct. 23, suspects targeted unlocked vehicles in the Manchester Township area. They stole $3,000 worth of items from the vehicles.
Alert issued for missing Woodbury teen
by Woodbury City Polic Dept. Woodbury, NJ – The Woodbury City Police Department is seeking your assistance in locating a missing 17-year-old male, Ronald Clement. Ronald was last seen wearing black or blue hoodie, grey backpack, grey or white jogger sweatpants, and white sneakers. Ronald is 5’10” Tall and 130lbs Ronald Clement was last seen in the area of Hopkins St. and Railroad Ave, Woodbury, NJ at approximately 8PM on 10/25/2022. Please contact Gloucester County Dispatch @ (856) 845-0064 or Det. Corrine Byerley at 856-845-0065 Ext. 125 if you see Ronald or know of his whereabouts. The post Alert issued for missing Woodbury teen appeared first on Shore News Network.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Manchester Police Investigating Attempted Luring Incident
The Manchester Police Department is investigating an attempted luring incident. On October 21, at approximately 2:40pm, the Manchester Township Police received a call reporting a possible luring attempt in the area of Northampton Blvd. and Monmouth Ave., located in the Pine Lake Park section of Manchester Township. The caller said after her daughter exited the school bus, a white four-door sedan with tinted windows pulled up and made multiple gestures for the female to enter his vehicle. The operator was described as an Asian male in his 30’s wearing a black jacket. The female immediately ran into her residence and told her family. The suspect vehicle was last seen driving on Monmouth Ave. toward Champlain St.
71-year-old female bystander shot during Brooklyn deli fight
BROOKLYN, NY – A 71-year-old woman was shot when a fight between two men inside a Brooklyn deli escalated on Monday. The New York City Police Department today said two men were arguing inside a deli at 1443 Fulton Street when one of them pulled a gun and began firing. Police said the gunman missed his intended target, instead shooting a 71-year-old woman in the thigh. Today, detectives released video surveillance footage from the deli showing the gunman wearing a yellow baseball cap, a dark hoodie and a dark colored jacket. The suspect is described as a black male, approximate The post 71-year-old female bystander shot during Brooklyn deli fight appeared first on Shore News Network.
97-year-old woman accosted by umbrella-wielding man who wanted to steal her dog
NEW YORK, NY – A 97-year-old woman walking her dog along Dahill Road near 24th Avenue in Brooklyn on Monday was accosted by a male with an umbrella, according to the New York City Police Department. The man approached the woman and started menacing her with an umbrella, the NYPD said and demanded she hands over her dog. She was able to flee the attacker with her dog in tow. The man did not pursue her but was later spotted on video surveillance. The NYPD released the video today in hopes of identifying the suspect. The incident happened in broad The post 97-year-old woman accosted by umbrella-wielding man who wanted to steal her dog appeared first on Shore News Network.
Subway attacker charged for attempted murder for push into tracks
Last Friday, a man was shoved into the tracks of an oncoming New York City subway train next to an eight-year-old child. The man was pulled off the tracks in time and survived, but today, police arrested Lamale McRae, 42, of Brooklyn for the attack. The child was knocked to the ground as McCrae fled the scene. According to a Queens District Attorney’s Office report today, the victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries, including a broken collar bone, a sprained shoulder, multiple lacerations and abrasions and significant pain to his face, shoulder, arms and The post Subway attacker charged for attempted murder for push into tracks appeared first on Shore News Network.
NJ Man Took Mushrooms Before Fiery Crash In Upper Makefield: Police
A New Jersey man involved in a Bucks County car crash took mushrooms before getting behind the wheel, according to authorities. Police in Upper Makefield Township were called to the scene of an accident around 9 p.m. on Aug. 6, the department said in a release Saturday, Oct. 22. Officers...
Video released of Keyport, NJ dog shooting — owners charged
KEYPORT — Video released by the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office shows a police officer firing his service weapon twice at a growling pit bull that was charging at him late Saturday afternoon. The dog's owners, Alexyss Ferrara, 29, and Angel Velez Jr, 34, both of Keyport, were charged by...
Newark police investigating weekend shooting, stabbing incident
NEWARK, NJ – A juvenile was stabbed during a disturbance that happened Saturday afternoon in the Weequahic section of Newark. According to Newark Public Safety Fritz G. Fragé, police arrived at the 300 block of Lyons Avene at around 4:50 pm, responding to a shots fired 911 call. Upon their arrival, officers found a juvenile male with stab wounds. He was rushed to University Hospital for treatment of his injuries and has been reported in stable condition. Police also found spent 9mm shell casings in the area. At this time, no other victims have reported to the hospital. Now, Frage The post Newark police investigating weekend shooting, stabbing incident appeared first on Shore News Network.
wrnjradio.com
Man charged with DWI, reckless driving in Mount Olive Township
MOUNT OLIVE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A 28-year-old Union County man is facing charges including driving while intoxicated in Mount Olive Township. On October 23, at around 11:55 p.m., an officer was on routine patrol when he observed a Chevrolet Silverado tailgating another vehicle and failing to maintain its lane on Route 46, police said.
Pair Arrested With Pills, Drug Paraphernalia On Jersey Shore
Police said they made two arrests on drug charges in Brick Township. On Thursday, Oct. 20, at 8:30 p.m., SCU Detectives observed a woman later identified as Tracey Martin, 38, of Brick loitering and asking people for drugs, police said. The ensuing investigation led to the discovery of stolen medications,...
theobserver.com
Kearny man 1 of 4 sentenced in I-78 drug drive-thru ring
A Kearny man was one of four sentenced after they were convicted in a narcotics trafficking ring that operated in a neighborhood near I-78 in Newark, where they sold drugs to motorists exiting the highway to make “drive-thru” purchases of heroin, Attorney General Matthew Platkin said. The illegal...
Driver in Fatal Toms River, NJ, Hit-and-run Stopped to Look at Victim, Sped Off
TOMS RIVER — The driver of a car that struck a pedestrian on Route 70 early Sunday morning got out of his vehicle, looked at the woman he hit, and then drove away, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office. Toms River police responded to the area near the...
News 12
‘I got him good’ – Rocky Point barber thwarts apparent catalytic converter thief
A Medford man was arrested for stealing two catalytic converters from a Rocky Point parking lot, police say. According to authorities, Rocky Point barbershop owner Johnnie Can saw a suspicious man walking around his parking lot around 9 a.m. on Saturday. Can says he ran out to stop him after realizing he had just stolen two catalytic converters from a box truck in the back of his business.
Authorities seek public’s help identifying driver who left pedestrian for dead after crash
Police in Toms River are asking for the public’s help in identifying a driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash.
Shore News Network
116K+
Followers
59K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 0