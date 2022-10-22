ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Mount, NC

Northern Nash pulls away from Firebirds on Senior Night

By By Jim Green Sports Editor
Rocky Mount Telegram
Rocky Mount Telegram
 4 days ago

Northern Nash celebrated Senior Night with a 27-7 victory at home over rival Southern Nash on Friday night.

The Knights improved to 5-0 in the Big East 2A/3A Conference and 9-0 overall and set up a contest at Rocky Mount (4-1, 7-2) to determine the conference champion.

Northern Nash made Southern Nash pay three times for the Firebirds’ decision to go for it on fourth down.

Keno Jones’ 31-yard touchdown run with 3:03 remaining in the first quarter and the extra point by Bryson Jenkins gave the Knights a 7-0 lead. That score came after the home team held Southern on downs at their 43-yard line.

Southern Nash tied it at 7-all with 1:52 left in the first half on a 24-yard TD run from Luke Faulkner and the extra point by Charlotte Benson.

Northern took the lead for good, 14-7, with 6:06 remaining in the third stanza on a three-yard TD run by Jones and the extra point by Jenkins. Those points came after the Knights held the Firebirds on downs at the NN 44.

Northern added 13 more points in the fourth quarter.

Jones found Trey Battle in the end zone for a five-yard TD pass with 8:36 left in the game, and Jenkins’ PAT made it 21-7. That score came after the Knights held SN on fourth-and-eight from the Firebirds 22-yard line.

Battle scored on a 15-yard run with 3:37 left in the game for the Knights. That was set up by a 19-yard punt return by Randall King to the SN 34.

Northern Nash then held Southern Nash for the final time at the Firebirds’ 30 and ran out the clock.

In other games from around the region, Rocky Mount defeated Franklinton 45-23; Parrott Academy slipped past Rocky Mount Academy 38-35; SouthWest Edgecombe continued its upward trend with a 42-27 triumph over Washington; Nash Central rolled past Louisburg 39-0; North Edgecombe outscored Warren County 48-35; and Wilson Prep defeated Rocky Mount Prep 67-0. No score was reported from Faith Christian vs. Wayne Christian.

Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount Telegram

Rocky Mount, NC
