GV Wire
Repeat Fresno Felon Headed to Federal Lockup at Just 21 Years Old
Desmond Lamar Divine has had enough youthful brushes with the law to learn from his mistakes. But, on Monday, a federal judge sentenced the 21-year-old Fresno resident to four years and three months in prison, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced in a news release. According to court documents, on...
Caregiver sentenced, Clovis family finally has some closure
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Six years later, a Clovis family finally has a bit of closure after the investigators say their infant was abused and received traumatic brain injury while being watched by his great-aunt. “Bowen is a very happy boy, he makes our hearts happy for sure,” said Cody Wheeler. That’s how Cody describes […]
KMPH.com
Kings County dispatcher pleads for help as autistic daughter hits 14 days in the hospital
LEMOORE, Calif (FOX26) — Support for the family has been pouring in. One FOX26 viewer has made contact and offered to donate a hospital bed, as well as a lift, to the family in need. Another Facebook page, Hughes Newz, posted that they were donating $100 to the family,...
KMPH.com
Stockton man sentenced for crimes against children in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A Stockton man will spend the next decade behind bars according to his sentence for crimes against children. The Department of Justice announced the sentence of Daniel Peralta on Monday to 10 years in prison and 20 years on supervised release. Based on court documents,...
Hanford Sentinel
Kings County Sheriff details evolution of region's jails, sheriff's staff, facilities
The Kings Historical Society played host to Kings County Sheriff David Robinson this week, who spoke about the history of the Kings County Sheriff’s Department at a special meeting at the historic Grangeville Church in Armona. The old church was packed with members of the society Monday night, as...
Shooting in front of Tulare County elementary school, deputies say
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An investigation is underway after a shooting in front of an elementary school on Tuesday, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Around 4:00 p.m, deputies were called out to Avenue 332 and Road 160 after it was reported that shots had been fired in front of Ivanhoe Elementary School. […]
DA: Clovis woman sentenced for giving baby brain injury
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman who caused a traumatic brain injury to her great-nephew has been sentenced to prison time, according to the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office. On Monday morning, officials said a judge sentenced 52-year-old Lynette Freeman to 12 years in prison for child abuse and causing great bodily injury to […]
KMPH.com
13 arrested in major takedown operation, meth labs destroyed, drugs and guns seized
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. — Thirteen people ranging from 23 to 60 years old have been arrested after a drug trafficking organization was taken down in Tulare County. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office joined forces with nine other law enforcement agencies to carry out this takedown on Monday, in which more than $1 million worth of drugs were seized, 22 firearms were found, and three meth labs were destroyed.
$1M worth of drugs seized, 13 arrested in Tulare County meth trafficking operation
The Tulare County Sheriff's Office says it worked with nine other law enforcement agencies to seize more than a $1 million worth of drugs on Monday, resulting in 13 arrests.
KMJ
Convicted Felon Found Inside Stolen Vehicle, With Handgun Plus 8 Magazines
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ) — A convicted felon was arrested after police say he was found inside a stolen vehicle with a gun and eight other loaded magazines. The Fresno Police, Career Criminal Auto Theft Team (CCATT) located a stolen vehicle on Wednesday near First St. and Shields Ave. According...
KMPH.com
Helicopter lands at Woods Elementary in Clovis to kick off Red Ribbon Week
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The students at Woods Elementary School on Teague Ave. in Clovis were treated to a helicopter landing on their playground on Monday. The Fresno County Sheriff's helicopter delivered the school mascot to kick off Red Ribbon Week, a week-long awareness campaign to teach the students about the dangers of drug use.
KMPH.com
Bakersfield police searching for missing at-risk woman
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the community’s help in finding a missing at-risk woman. The department said 28-year-old Gabrielle Villareal was last seen Monday, October 24, in the 700 block of 8th Street, near Lowell Park. She is described as a Hispanic, 5’3”...
IDENTIFIED: Suspect in deadly downtown Fresno stabbing
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect has been arrested for a stabbing that left a man dead last week, according to the Fresno Police Department. Around 4:30 p.m., officers were called out to Santa Clara Avenue and G Street area for a report of an injured man. When officers arrived, they found 61-year-old Billy Cleveland […]
KMPH.com
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Matthew Lyle Stuart
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Matthew Lyle Stuart. Matthew Stuart is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Domestic Violence. 41-year-old Stuart is 5' 11" tall, 200 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes. If you know where Matthew Stuart is hiding,...
KMPH.com
Man shot in back of head in Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was shot in the back of the head Saturday night in Tulare County. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office responded to calls of a shooting at a home near Avenue 160 and Road 168, in Woodville. Deputies say when they arrived on...
IDENTIFIED: Man killed in Fresno shooting
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a man who was shot and killed Friday night in Fresno. Officials with the Fresno Police Department said 47-year-old Steven Rice was killed in a shooting near Norwich Avenue and Angus Street. Around 10:30 p.m., officers were called out to the area after it was reported that someone […]
thesungazette.com
Porterville man faces life sentence for child molestation
On Oct. 20, Armando Martinez, 37, was found guilty of 31 counts of child molestation and faces up to 540 years to life in state prison. In the Tulare County Superior Court, Visalia Division, a jury found Martinez guilty of the allegations against multiple children. Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 7 in Superior Court.
KMPH.com
Fresno Record Show invites all to buy or sell records
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Record show held its event on Sunday, October 23rd. The event not only invites community members to buy records but also allows them to sell their own collection at the show. The record show is usually held 3-4 times a year but has...
List of Halloween, Día de los Muertos events in Central California
Communities around Central California are hosting several events to celebrate Halloween and Día de los Muertos this year. Here's a list:
Man allegedly fired shots into Visalia business, police say
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 35-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly fired shots into a business in Visalia early Monday morning, according to the Visalia Police Department. Around 12:05 a.m., officers say they responded to the 3300 block of South Fairway St. for a report of shots fired into a business. When officers arrived […]
