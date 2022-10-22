TULARE COUNTY, Calif. — Thirteen people ranging from 23 to 60 years old have been arrested after a drug trafficking organization was taken down in Tulare County. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office joined forces with nine other law enforcement agencies to carry out this takedown on Monday, in which more than $1 million worth of drugs were seized, 22 firearms were found, and three meth labs were destroyed.

