Read full article on original website
Related
dakotanewsnow.com
10pm Sportscast Tuesday, October 25th
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Minnesota HS Football playoffs kicked off Tuesday and we have highlights from games in Hills, Edgerton, Pipestone and Luverne. The 5th-ranked SMSU volleyball team made a second trip to Sioux Falls in just over a week hoping to avoid another upset and Harrisburg blanked top-ranked O’Gorman in Class “AA” HS Volleyball.
dakotanewsnow.com
Harrisburg sweeps top-ranked O’Gorman in Class “AA” volleyball
HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The top-ranked O’Gorman Knights were fresh off an impressive 3-0 sweep of the 2nd-ranked Washington Warriors Friday night when they took the floor Tuesday in Harrisburg. And the 3rd-ranked Tigers in Class “AA” made it clear it was their turn for the same kind...
Two 11AAA quarterfinals to livestream on KELOLAND.com
The quarterfinal round of the high school football playoffs have arrived in South Dakota.
KELOLAND TV
What does a yes, no vote mean on the slaughterhouse ordinance?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In two weeks, Sioux Falls voters will decide whether to ban new slaughterhouses inside city limits. Next to ballot measures on Medicaid expansion and recreational marijuana, registered Sioux Falls voters will be asked whether they want to adopt an ordinance that will, “…prohibit the construction or permitting of new slaughterhouses within the city limits.” Voters will then decide whether to adopt the ordinance by voting “yes”, thus banning any new slaughterhouses in Sioux Falls, or reject the ordinance with a “no” vote.
dakotanewsnow.com
First soccer tournament held at Sanford Crossing
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The season is wrapping up for youth soccer in Sioux Falls and today was actually the first tournament played at Sanford Crossing. Sanford Crossing is the new soccer field located on the Sanford Sports Complex. Organizers say this tournament is a way to bring...
dakotanewsnow.com
Augustana scores two on Senior Day to get past Winona State
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Augustana soccer shutout Winona State 2-0 on Sunday. The Vikings improve to 9-6-2 overall and 9-4-1 in NSIC action. The Warriors drop to 8-5-4 overall and 6-4-4 in NSIC play. The Vikings totaled five shots on target and eight total shots in the...
KELOLAND TV
Canton man identified as person killed in Harrisburg crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The person killed in a crash Friday night east of Harrisburg has been identified. Authorities say a Ford F-150 Supercrew pickup was traveling southbound on 480th Avenue when the driver lost control while heading eastbound on a curve onto 274th Street. The pickup went into the ditch and rolled.
dakotanewsnow.com
Slaughterhouse would hurt Sioux Falls business growth, ordinance leaders say
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - You have probably seen the “Stop the Stink” TV commercials, and you may even know about the lawsuit filed against the city of Sioux Falls. In two weeks, voters in the city will decide on the “slaughterhouse ordinance” that would ban...
newsfromthestates.com
Millions in housing help on the way for abuse victims, veterans and others
The Veterans Helping Hands Project in Hot Springs will include a factory where veterans will learn building trades after completing substance abuse treatment. (Courtesy of Veterans Helping Hands Project) Victims of domestic violence, veterans, and those who’ve struggled with housing insecurity in South Dakota will soon have more options for...
KELOLAND TV
Ribbon cut on Wholestone Farms’ butcher shop
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s a new butcher shop in Sioux Falls. Wholestone Farms and the Chamber of Commerce cut the ribbon on the new facility Tuesday. A big crowd showed up to celebrate the ribbon cutting of the Wholestone Farms’ butcher shop near Benson Road and I-229.
kiwaradio.com
Cornstalk Bale Fire Fought By Four Departments Destroys Roughly $10,000 In Cornstalk Bales
Rock Valley, Iowa– Over 100 round cornstalk bales were destroyed in a fire that was extinguished by four fire departments on Monday evening, October 24, 2022, near Rock Valley. According to Rock Valley Fire Chief Brent Eshuis, at about 7:15 p.m., the Rock Valley Fire Department was called to...
dakotanewsnow.com
Talking SIDS Awareness Month
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We spoke with Sanford Children’s Community Programs Supervisor Nancy Raether about the difficult topic of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS). There are preventative steps you can take as a new parent along with many free resources you can find through Sanford to help the safety of infants.
dakotanewsnow.com
Canton man identified in Friday’s fatal crash
HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Canton, S.D., man has been identified as the person who died Friday night in a car crash east of Harrisburg. The Department of Public Safety said a 2002 Ford F-150 Supercrew pickup was southbound on 480th Avenue when the driver lost control of the car on a curve onto 274th Street, causing the car to go into a ditch and roll. The 62-year-old driver, Gary Rang, was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.
dakotanewsnow.com
One dead in Sioux Falls car vs. pedestrian crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One person is dead after a car versus pedestrian crash in west Sioux Falls. The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office says it happened at 7:41 p.m. Tuesday near west 12th Street and Cherry Lake Avenue, near Ellis Road. According to the Sheriff’s Office,...
dakotanewsnow.com
Startup Pitch Night returns Thursday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Startup Pitch Night is bringing together recent CO.STARTERS graduates as they present their business pitch in a real setting where money is on the line. Graduates from partner organizations Dakota Resources, EmBe, and LSS will participate. Tickets are $15 for non-members and $5 for Startup Sioux Falls Founders Club members. Festivities begin Thursday, October 27 from 5:00 pm to 7:30 pm at Icon Event Hall.
dakotanewsnow.com
Rabid bats found in South Dakota: Vaccinate your pets
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The City of Sioux Falls is asking pet owners to protect their households by getting their pets vaccinated against rabies, a deadly disease that is transmitted to the victim by a bite from an infected animal. With the colder temperatures, bats will move...
dakotanewsnow.com
Incoming and outgoing members of the Children’s Home Society and Foundation
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Children’s Home Society of South Dakota (CHS) and the Children’s Home Foundation (CHF) welcomed new members at their annual meeting on Oct. 13, 2022. “Our two boards are a very strong group of outstanding South Dakotans,” said CHS CEO Michelle...
kfgo.com
Sioux Falls man acquitted of manslaughter in fatal shooting
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A jury in South Dakota has acquitted a man of manslaughter in a fatal shooting that happened during a struggle for a gun. Jurors deliberated late into Monday night before finding 34-year-old Marcus Anderson guilty of possession a firearm as a felon, but acquitting him of first-degree manslaughter and aggravated assault.
KELOLAND TV
Noem campaign is paying for veterans’ meals
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A restriction on campaign spending that the South Dakota Legislature added in 2017 specifically allows a campaign to contribute to non-profit charitable organizations. That state law is how Governor Kristi Noem’s campaign is explaining the decision to pay for dinners Monday night for 600 armed-forces veterans and their families.
dakotanewsnow.com
Avera Careflight named Program of the Year
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to a press release from Avera, Avera Careflight was named Program of the Year by the Association of Air Medical Services (AAMS). AAMS presents this award each year to “an emergency medical transport service (national or international) that has demonstrated a superior...
Comments / 0