ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermillion, SD

Comments / 0

Related
dakotanewsnow.com

10pm Sportscast Tuesday, October 25th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Minnesota HS Football playoffs kicked off Tuesday and we have highlights from games in Hills, Edgerton, Pipestone and Luverne. The 5th-ranked SMSU volleyball team made a second trip to Sioux Falls in just over a week hoping to avoid another upset and Harrisburg blanked top-ranked O’Gorman in Class “AA” HS Volleyball.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Harrisburg sweeps top-ranked O’Gorman in Class “AA” volleyball

HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The top-ranked O’Gorman Knights were fresh off an impressive 3-0 sweep of the 2nd-ranked Washington Warriors Friday night when they took the floor Tuesday in Harrisburg. And the 3rd-ranked Tigers in Class “AA” made it clear it was their turn for the same kind...
HARRISBURG, SD
KELOLAND TV

What does a yes, no vote mean on the slaughterhouse ordinance?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In two weeks, Sioux Falls voters will decide whether to ban new slaughterhouses inside city limits. Next to ballot measures on Medicaid expansion and recreational marijuana, registered Sioux Falls voters will be asked whether they want to adopt an ordinance that will, “…prohibit the construction or permitting of new slaughterhouses within the city limits.” Voters will then decide whether to adopt the ordinance by voting “yes”, thus banning any new slaughterhouses in Sioux Falls, or reject the ordinance with a “no” vote.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

First soccer tournament held at Sanford Crossing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The season is wrapping up for youth soccer in Sioux Falls and today was actually the first tournament played at Sanford Crossing. Sanford Crossing is the new soccer field located on the Sanford Sports Complex. Organizers say this tournament is a way to bring...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Augustana scores two on Senior Day to get past Winona State

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Augustana soccer shutout Winona State 2-0 on Sunday. The Vikings improve to 9-6-2 overall and 9-4-1 in NSIC action. The Warriors drop to 8-5-4 overall and 6-4-4 in NSIC play. The Vikings totaled five shots on target and eight total shots in the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Canton man identified as person killed in Harrisburg crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The person killed in a crash Friday night east of Harrisburg has been identified. Authorities say a Ford F-150 Supercrew pickup was traveling southbound on 480th Avenue when the driver lost control while heading eastbound on a curve onto 274th Street. The pickup went into the ditch and rolled.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
newsfromthestates.com

Millions in housing help on the way for abuse victims, veterans and others

The Veterans Helping Hands Project in Hot Springs will include a factory where veterans will learn building trades after completing substance abuse treatment. (Courtesy of Veterans Helping Hands Project) Victims of domestic violence, veterans, and those who’ve struggled with housing insecurity in South Dakota will soon have more options for...
HOT SPRINGS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Ribbon cut on Wholestone Farms’ butcher shop

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s a new butcher shop in Sioux Falls. Wholestone Farms and the Chamber of Commerce cut the ribbon on the new facility Tuesday. A big crowd showed up to celebrate the ribbon cutting of the Wholestone Farms’ butcher shop near Benson Road and I-229.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Talking SIDS Awareness Month

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We spoke with Sanford Children’s Community Programs Supervisor Nancy Raether about the difficult topic of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS). There are preventative steps you can take as a new parent along with many free resources you can find through Sanford to help the safety of infants.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Canton man identified in Friday’s fatal crash

HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Canton, S.D., man has been identified as the person who died Friday night in a car crash east of Harrisburg. The Department of Public Safety said a 2002 Ford F-150 Supercrew pickup was southbound on 480th Avenue when the driver lost control of the car on a curve onto 274th Street, causing the car to go into a ditch and roll. The 62-year-old driver, Gary Rang, was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.
HARRISBURG, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

One dead in Sioux Falls car vs. pedestrian crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One person is dead after a car versus pedestrian crash in west Sioux Falls. The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office says it happened at 7:41 p.m. Tuesday near west 12th Street and Cherry Lake Avenue, near Ellis Road. According to the Sheriff’s Office,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Startup Pitch Night returns Thursday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Startup Pitch Night is bringing together recent CO.STARTERS graduates as they present their business pitch in a real setting where money is on the line. Graduates from partner organizations Dakota Resources, EmBe, and LSS will participate. Tickets are $15 for non-members and $5 for Startup Sioux Falls Founders Club members. Festivities begin Thursday, October 27 from 5:00 pm to 7:30 pm at Icon Event Hall.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Rabid bats found in South Dakota: Vaccinate your pets

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The City of Sioux Falls is asking pet owners to protect their households by getting their pets vaccinated against rabies, a deadly disease that is transmitted to the victim by a bite from an infected animal. With the colder temperatures, bats will move...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kfgo.com

Sioux Falls man acquitted of manslaughter in fatal shooting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A jury in South Dakota has acquitted a man of manslaughter in a fatal shooting that happened during a struggle for a gun. Jurors deliberated late into Monday night before finding 34-year-old Marcus Anderson guilty of possession a firearm as a felon, but acquitting him of first-degree manslaughter and aggravated assault.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Noem campaign is paying for veterans’ meals

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A restriction on campaign spending that the South Dakota Legislature added in 2017 specifically allows a campaign to contribute to non-profit charitable organizations. That state law is how Governor Kristi Noem’s campaign is explaining the decision to pay for dinners Monday night for 600 armed-forces veterans and their families.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Avera Careflight named Program of the Year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to a press release from Avera, Avera Careflight was named Program of the Year by the Association of Air Medical Services (AAMS). AAMS presents this award each year to “an emergency medical transport service (national or international) that has demonstrated a superior...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy