Middlebury dominates Missisquoi Valley in playoff opener
MIDDLEBURY, Vt. — Tuesday showcased two things in Vermont: how shocking the weather can be at times and exactly how dominant Middlebury has the potential to be. The Tigers netted a whopping 11 goals in a blowout 11-0 win over Missisquoi Valley in their playoff opener. After scoring six...
Two Upper Valley towns losing their town managers
HARTFORD, Vt. — Two Upper Valley municipalities are losing their town managers, as both Hartford and Norwich are parting ways with their administrators. Both have had to contend with the pandemic, police chief searches, and staffing shortages. Hartford placed Tracy Yarlott-Davis on administrative leave in order for the select...
Catamounts dominate Big Green 4-0 in penultimate regular season game
BURLINGTON, Vt. — UVM field hockey has been in existence since 1979, yet today, they accomplished something done only once before in program history: secure a 12-win season. The 2022 Catamounts entered that club on Sunday with a 4-0 drubbing of the Dartmouth Big Green. The 2022 Catamounts join...
Vermont State Police investigating embezzlement report from Townshend Elementary School
TOWNSHEND, Vt. — Vermont State Police are investigating a report that a member of the Parent Teacher Association at Townshend Elementary School embezzled money from the school. According to the school's PTA Facebook group, the former treasurer of the club had been stealing the funds for the past two...
More than 200 headstones damaged during vandalism at Bennington Village Cemetery
BENNINGTON, Vt. — Bennington Police are asking the public for help after more than 200 gravestones were vandalized over the weekend at the Bennington Village Cemetery. Police said many of the stones were seriously damaged during the incident, with some of the oldest markers dating back to the 1700s.
Boquet Valley High School girls' soccer comeback in second half, leads to 2-1 win over Seton Catholic in Class D semis
WESTPORT, N.Y. — It was a slow start for Boquet Valley High School girls' soccer in the Section VII Class D semifinals. However, a late comeback effort in the second half led to a 2-1 victory for the Griffins over the Seton Catholic High School Lady Knights to advance to the Sectional title game.
Jury trial begins for man accused of strangling a Ludlow infant to death in 2018
Vt. — Tyler Pollender-Savery, the man accused of strangling a Ludlow infant to death in 2018, was back in a White River Junction courtroom Monday afternoon. New Hampshire’s chief medical examiner, Dr. Jennie Duval, was among several people to take the stand, detailing the injuries seen on the 11-month-old Karsen Rickert when he died.
