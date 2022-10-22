ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fair Haven, VT

Comments / 0

Related
mynbc5.com

Middlebury dominates Missisquoi Valley in playoff opener

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. — Tuesday showcased two things in Vermont: how shocking the weather can be at times and exactly how dominant Middlebury has the potential to be. The Tigers netted a whopping 11 goals in a blowout 11-0 win over Missisquoi Valley in their playoff opener. After scoring six...
MIDDLEBURY, VT
mynbc5.com

Two Upper Valley towns losing their town managers

HARTFORD, Vt. — Two Upper Valley municipalities are losing their town managers, as both Hartford and Norwich are parting ways with their administrators. Both have had to contend with the pandemic, police chief searches, and staffing shortages. Hartford placed Tracy Yarlott-Davis on administrative leave in order for the select...
NORWICH, VT
mynbc5.com

Catamounts dominate Big Green 4-0 in penultimate regular season game

BURLINGTON, Vt. — UVM field hockey has been in existence since 1979, yet today, they accomplished something done only once before in program history: secure a 12-win season. The 2022 Catamounts entered that club on Sunday with a 4-0 drubbing of the Dartmouth Big Green. The 2022 Catamounts join...
HANOVER, NH
mynbc5.com

Jury trial begins for man accused of strangling a Ludlow infant to death in 2018

Vt. — Tyler Pollender-Savery, the man accused of strangling a Ludlow infant to death in 2018, was back in a White River Junction courtroom Monday afternoon. New Hampshire’s chief medical examiner, Dr. Jennie Duval, was among several people to take the stand, detailing the injuries seen on the 11-month-old Karsen Rickert when he died.
LUDLOW, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy