Joe Barton is the writer behind hit series including “The Lazarus Project” and “Giri/Haji.” His latest project, Netflix’s “The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself” is an adaptation of Sally Green’s YA series about a young witch whose father is considered the most dangerous magical being on earth. Ahead of the show’s launch on Oct. 28, Barton sat down with Variety to discuss how he ended up working on the series, his upcoming “Cloverfield” sequel with J.J. Abrams and how he feels now about the axed Gotham City Police Department series he was set to make for Warner-Discovery. How did you end...

22 MINUTES AGO