Harrisburg sweeps top-ranked O’Gorman in Class “AA” volleyball
HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The top-ranked O’Gorman Knights were fresh off an impressive 3-0 sweep of the 2nd-ranked Washington Warriors Friday night when they took the floor Tuesday in Harrisburg. And the 3rd-ranked Tigers in Class “AA” made it clear it was their turn for the same kind...
10pm Sportscast Tuesday, October 25th
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Minnesota HS Football playoffs kicked off Tuesday and we have highlights from games in Hills, Edgerton, Pipestone and Luverne. The 5th-ranked SMSU volleyball team made a second trip to Sioux Falls in just over a week hoping to avoid another upset and Harrisburg blanked top-ranked O’Gorman in Class “AA” HS Volleyball.
Two 11AAA quarterfinals to livestream on KELOLAND.com
The quarterfinal round of the high school football playoffs have arrived in South Dakota.
High outside expectations compliment big goals for Jackrabbit women
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It was media day up in Brookings for the South Dakota State Jackrabbit basketball teams where expectations are always high. Never more so this season than for the SDSU women who earned the first ever AP Top 25 preseason ranking in program history. Returning...
What does a yes, no vote mean on the slaughterhouse ordinance?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In two weeks, Sioux Falls voters will decide whether to ban new slaughterhouses inside city limits. Next to ballot measures on Medicaid expansion and recreational marijuana, registered Sioux Falls voters will be asked whether they want to adopt an ordinance that will, “…prohibit the construction or permitting of new slaughterhouses within the city limits.” Voters will then decide whether to adopt the ordinance by voting “yes”, thus banning any new slaughterhouses in Sioux Falls, or reject the ordinance with a “no” vote.
First soccer tournament held at Sanford Crossing
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The season is wrapping up for youth soccer in Sioux Falls and today was actually the first tournament played at Sanford Crossing. Sanford Crossing is the new soccer field located on the Sanford Sports Complex. Organizers say this tournament is a way to bring...
SDSU submarine veteran rides USS SD Harley-Davidson in Hobo Day Parade
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A former USS SOUTH DAKOTA submarine sailor and current South Dakota State University student, Brody Hanson, will ride the USS South Dakota Harley-Davidson motorcycle in this year’s Hobo Day Parade on Oct. 29. According to a press release, Brody served in the Fire...
New group of players ready to step into starring roles for SDSU men
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It sure seems like it’ll be hard to top what, literally in one regard, was a perfect season for the South Dakota State men’s basketball team. The Jackrabbits won a program record 30 games last year and became the first team in...
Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Parts of South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa Sunday
The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for parts of southeastern South Dakota including Sioux Falls, in effect until 10:00 PM Sunday (October 23). "A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible.
Augustana scores two on Senior Day to get past Winona State
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Augustana soccer shutout Winona State 2-0 on Sunday. The Vikings improve to 9-6-2 overall and 9-4-1 in NSIC action. The Warriors drop to 8-5-4 overall and 6-4-4 in NSIC play. The Vikings totaled five shots on target and eight total shots in the...
Canton man identified as person killed in Harrisburg crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The person killed in a crash Friday night east of Harrisburg has been identified. Authorities say a Ford F-150 Supercrew pickup was traveling southbound on 480th Avenue when the driver lost control while heading eastbound on a curve onto 274th Street. The pickup went into the ditch and rolled.
It’s Fall in South Dakota, Is Raking Leaves a Good Idea?
You might be in a bit of a panic thinking winter is getting ready to rear its ugly head and you haven't gotten all your leaves raked up. Heck, many trees in Sioux Falls haven't even dropped the majority of their leaves yet! But you can take a chill pill according to scientists and environmental experts.
One dead in Sioux Falls car vs. pedestrian crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One person is dead after a car versus pedestrian crash in west Sioux Falls. The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office says it happened at 7:41 p.m. Tuesday near west 12th Street and Cherry Lake Avenue, near Ellis Road. According to the Sheriff’s Office,...
Startup Pitch Night returns Thursday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Startup Pitch Night is bringing together recent CO.STARTERS graduates as they present their business pitch in a real setting where money is on the line. Graduates from partner organizations Dakota Resources, EmBe, and LSS will participate. Tickets are $15 for non-members and $5 for Startup Sioux Falls Founders Club members. Festivities begin Thursday, October 27 from 5:00 pm to 7:30 pm at Icon Event Hall.
Canton man identified in Friday’s fatal crash
HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Canton, S.D., man has been identified as the person who died Friday night in a car crash east of Harrisburg. The Department of Public Safety said a 2002 Ford F-150 Supercrew pickup was southbound on 480th Avenue when the driver lost control of the car on a curve onto 274th Street, causing the car to go into a ditch and roll. The 62-year-old driver, Gary Rang, was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Damage estimated at $130,000 in Brookings County combine fire
BROOKINGS, S.D.–Farm implement fires are not uncommon this time of year as big equipment is out in fields bringing in the crop. Such a fire occurred Sunday afternoon northwest of Brookings when a combine caught on fire. It happened just before 2:30 p.m. in a field on 207th Street...
Noem campaign is paying for veterans’ meals
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A restriction on campaign spending that the South Dakota Legislature added in 2017 specifically allows a campaign to contribute to non-profit charitable organizations. That state law is how Governor Kristi Noem’s campaign is explaining the decision to pay for dinners Monday night for 600 armed-forces veterans and their families.
Dell Rapids UPS delivery man lands unforgettable bank shot
DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An endearing moment caught on a Ring security camera shows a Dell Rapids UPS delivery man joining in some fun with the neighborhood kids. Several Dell Rapids kids were playing a pick-up game of hoops in a driveway when the local UPS guy was delivering a package. The basketball started to roll into the street as the delivery man was leaving, and the kids yelled at him to shoot it. The UPS man made a one-handed long-distance bank shot- a moment the kids will never forget.
Volga and Bruce fire departments fight combine fire
The Volga and Bruce Fire Departments respond to a Sunday afternoon combine fire in a filed northwest of Volga. It was reported at about 2:20 pm near the intersection of 207th Street and 461st Avenue. Assistant Brookings County Sheriff Scott Sebring says the combine was being used to harvest corn...
Incoming and outgoing members of the Children’s Home Society and Foundation
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Children’s Home Society of South Dakota (CHS) and the Children’s Home Foundation (CHF) welcomed new members at their annual meeting on Oct. 13, 2022. “Our two boards are a very strong group of outstanding South Dakotans,” said CHS CEO Michelle...
