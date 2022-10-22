Read full article on original website
dakotanewsnow.com
Minnesota HS Football playoffs kick off Tuesday, highlights from games in Hills, Edgerton, Pipestone and Luverne
PIPESTONE, LUVERNE, EDGERTON and HILLS, MN(Dakota News Now) -It was a busy night on the gridiron Tuesday as the Section Playoffs began. At Pipestone, the Arrows built a commanding lead at half-time behind Kellen Johnson and Rysley Borman and went on to shutout St. James 30-0. At Luverne, Todd Oye’s...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls Christian sweeps Lennox to wrap up regular season
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Christian volleyball team ended their season on a high note with a sweep of Lennox on Monday night in Sioux Falls. Taylor Byl led the Chargers, who finish 27-5, with 13 kills and Peyton Poppema added 10. Lennox finishes 12-14.
dakotanewsnow.com
Harrisburg sweeps top-ranked O’Gorman in Class “AA” volleyball
HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The top-ranked O’Gorman Knights were fresh off an impressive 3-0 sweep of the 2nd-ranked Washington Warriors Friday night when they took the floor Tuesday in Harrisburg. And the 3rd-ranked Tigers in Class “AA” made it clear it was their turn for the same kind...
kiwaradio.com
Cornstalk Bale Fire Fought By Four Departments Destroys Roughly $10,000 In Cornstalk Bales
Rock Valley, Iowa– Over 100 round cornstalk bales were destroyed in a fire that was extinguished by four fire departments on Monday evening, October 24, 2022, near Rock Valley. According to Rock Valley Fire Chief Brent Eshuis, at about 7:15 p.m., the Rock Valley Fire Department was called to...
bigcountry1077.com
Sheldon Business Named Finalist in Iowa’s Big Challenge
Sheldon, IA (KICD) — An O’Brien County Business is in the finals for the annual “Big Challenge” competition sponsored by Iowa’s West Coast initiative and Northwest Iowa Developers. Ashley Nwaokolo says her existing business in Sheldon already photographs businesses for online virtual tours. But she...
Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Parts of South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa Sunday
The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for parts of southeastern South Dakota including Sioux Falls, in effect until 10:00 PM Sunday (October 23). "A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible.
kiwaradio.com
George Firefighters Put Out Two Back-To-Back Fires On Saturday
George, Iowa– The George Fire Department was called out two two fires on Saturday, October 22, 2022, near George. According to George Fire Chief Bill Sprock, the first call was at about 3:10 p.m. He says the George Fire Department was called to the report of a field fire near 260th Street and Jackson Avenue, five miles south and three east of the Frontier Bank corner in George.
dakotanewsnow.com
One dead in Sioux Falls car vs. pedestrian crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One person is dead after a car versus pedestrian crash in west Sioux Falls. The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office says it happened at 7:41 p.m. Tuesday near west 12th Street and Cherry Lake Avenue, near Ellis Road. According to the Sheriff’s Office,...
Iowa DNR move rainbow trout to Bacon Creek
Siouxland anglers just got a few more fish to catch.
dakotanewsnow.com
First soccer tournament held at Sanford Crossing
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The season is wrapping up for youth soccer in Sioux Falls and today was actually the first tournament played at Sanford Crossing. Sanford Crossing is the new soccer field located on the Sanford Sports Complex. Organizers say this tournament is a way to bring...
nwestiowa.com
Small-town atmosphere draws new doctor to Sibley
SIBLEY—Small-town living may not be for everyone but Dr. Garrett Sterk cannot imagine life any other way. Which made accepting a position as a family medicine practitioner at Avera Medical Group Sibley an easy decision for Sterk and his wife, Cassaundra. Sterk officially started his new role in Sibley...
dakotanewsnow.com
Canton man identified in Friday’s fatal crash
HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Canton, S.D., man has been identified as the person who died Friday night in a car crash east of Harrisburg. The Department of Public Safety said a 2002 Ford F-150 Supercrew pickup was southbound on 480th Avenue when the driver lost control of the car on a curve onto 274th Street, causing the car to go into a ditch and roll. The 62-year-old driver, Gary Rang, was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.
dakotanewsnow.com
Griffin Wilde catches the imagination (and football) at Jefferson
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - If you’re looking intense and deadly serious demeanor, Griffin Wilde won’t be for you. “Game face is not really me! Football is a fun thing. I smile on the field, I’m having fun out there. Taking it serious is definitely important but cracking a smile on the field, I think that’s more me.” Wilde says.
kicdam.com
Paullina Teen Injured in Southwest Minnesota Shooting
Hills, MN (KICD)– Authorities in Southwest Minnesota are investing a weekend shooting incident that is said to have injured a teenager from Paullina. KELO Radio in Sioux Falls reports the incident happened Saturday night in the Rock County community of Hills when shots were reportedly fired from a vehicle occupied by three men who had been told to leave a birthday party shortly before.
kiwaradio.com
Rock Valley, Larchwood Fire Departments Extinguish Thursday Fires
Rock Valley, Iowa– A electrical junction box was damaged in a fire on Thursday, October 20, 2022, in Rock Valley. According to Rock Valley Fire Chief Brent Eshuis, at about 3:50 p.m., the Rock Valley Fire Department was called to the report of a house fire across from 1716 10th Street in Rock Valley.
siouxlandnews.com
Extreme drought affecting private drinking wells in Woodbury County
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Siouxland District Health Department says that Woodbury County has been experiencing abnormally dry conditions and according to the US Drought Monitor webpage, the western portion of Woodbury County is currently in an extreme drought. This is leading to a significant number of private drinking...
Sioux City Journal
Latest Woodbury County court report
Donovan Ray Walkingeagle, 25, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, operating while intoxicated; sentenced Oct. 19, 10 years prison. Anthony James Moyle, 44, Sioux City, lascivious acts with a child; sentenced Oct. 18, five years prison suspended, two years probation. Jonathan Paul Krejci, 49, Sloan, Iowa,...
KELOLAND TV
Drive-by shooting; Fatal rollover crash; Former Gov. funeral services held Monday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, October 24! Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. One woman was hurt after a drive-by shooting in Southwestern Minnesota over the weekend. South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating a...
nwestiowa.com
O'Brien County mulls burn ban, vets program
PRIMGHAR—The burn ban in rural parts of O’Brien County will continue so long as the dry weather conditions persist. The board of supervisors discussed the burning restriction during its meeting Tuesday, Oct. 18, and opted to keep it in place. Emergency Management Agency coordinator Jared Johnson was not...
dakotanewsnow.com
DPS releases names in fatal two-car crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An Omaha, NE woman has been identified as the person who died Wednesday night in a two-car crash northeast of Sioux Falls. According to the Department of Public Safety, a 2013 Hyundai Elantra was eastbound on 258th Street when it did not stop for a stop sign and collided with a northbound 2023 Chevrolet Traverse. Denise Barraclough, the 64-year-old driver of the Hyundai, was pronounced dead at the scene.
