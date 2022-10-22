Winter is on its way, and so is Maggie Rogers. The singer-songwriter is set to perform on Feb. 17 with opening act Del Water Gap. Chicago’s Aragon Ballroom will host the concert as part of Rogers’ trek around North America and Europe, titled The Feral Joy Tour. Pre-sale tickets for her Chicago show are available at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25.

