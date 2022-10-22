ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keene, NH

Small plane crashes into New Hampshire building, killing all aboard

By Katherine Donlevy
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

A small plane crashed into a New Hampshire apartment building Friday night, killing everyone aboard, officials said.

A single-engine Beechcraft Sierra hit a two-story building north of the Dillant/Hopkins Airport in Keene just before 7 p.m., the FAA told The Post in an email.

There were no injuries to anyone inside the building, the City of Keene said.

“Unfortunately those on the plane have perished,” the announcement said.

Residents said the plane hit a nearby barn, causing it to go up in flames.
Dan Deyo via Storyful
An explosion was heard as emergency response teams arrived to the area.
WCVB

Video of the scene captures massive flames erupting and dark smoke billowing from the building. An explosion can be heard as rescue teams pull up to the scene.

Police could not disclose further information or how many people were killed in the crash, though a Beechcraft Sierra typically sits up to six flyers.

Residents told WCVB that the airplane hit a storage barn next to the apartment building, causing it to go up in flames.

“It was very scary, I mean, I was sitting in the chair and I heard the big bang and then the house shaking,” said resident Robin Guimond.

Officials have asked travelers to avoid the area until further notice as emergency response continues.

