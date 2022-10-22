ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County, CA

mynewsla.com

Felon Charged With Providing Fatal Dose Of Fentanyl To MoVal Man

A probationer accused of supplying a deadly dose of fentanyl to an 18-year-old Moreno Valley man was charged Monday with second-degree murder. Moisses Haro, 20, of Moreno Valley was arrested Thursday following a months-long Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation. Haro is being held in lieu of $1 million bail...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
Fontana Herald News

Numerous guns are seized by Fontana Police Department

Numerous guns were seized by officers in Fontana recently, according to the Fontana Police Department. This past weekend, a patrol officer conducted a traffic stop for vehicle code violations, the P.D. said in a Facebook post on Oct. 24. During a search of the vehicle, the officer located a loaded handgun under the seat. The driver was a convicted felon and arrested.
FONTANA, CA
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in California

If you live in California and you love eating pizza, I have put together a list of three amazing pizza places in California that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely visit them if you haven't already.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Bakersfield Channel

Kern Living: Don Shuco House

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join Jackeline Ordoñez, Manager for Don Shuco House, and host Ryan Nelson as they chat about Don Shuco House's history and locations, the way Guatemalan food is made and why it is different than Mexican food, and Guatemalan culture, all while they eat some authentic Guatemalan food. Don Shuco House is a Guatemalan street food restaurant with locations in Bakersfield, Los Angeles, and the San Fernando Valley.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
CBS LA

Teenager arrested after fighting with deputies, carrying two loaded firearms

Authorities arrested a teenager in Adelanto for entering bringing two firearms onto  while armed with two firearms, and for attempted to fight with deputies. According to San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, the 16-year-old male entered the secured parking lot of the Victor Valley Sheriff's Station, and approached a deputy who was sitting inside of his vehicle. They were able to disarm him without further incident, detaining him right after. Both of the firearms were loaded with high-capacity magazines. "Once inside the station, the suspect attempted to fight deputies," a statement released to the public read. The suspect was arrested and booked at High Desert Juvenile Detention and Assessment Center in Apple Valley. Anyone with additional information was asked to contact deputies at (760) 552-6800.
ADELANTO, CA
Laist.com

What You Need To Know Today: California’s Recycling Problem, LA Protests Against Iranian Government, Plan For Dodger Stadium Aerial Gondola

Dear reader, we're asking for your help to keep local reporting available for all today during the first day of our fall fundraiser. Your financial support keeps stories like this one free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KESQ News Channel 3

Deputies investigating double homicide in Coachella

Update: 10/24/22 A 22-year-old man was arrested in the San Francisco Bay Area after calling police about the murders. The two people found dead were identified as Hector Ramos, 23, of La Quinta, and Monique Vega, 26, of Valverde. New details here Original Report: 10/23/22 Riverside County Sheriff's are on scene of a double homicide The post Deputies investigating double homicide in Coachella appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
Key News Network

2 Females Transported to Hospital for Overdose on Unknown Substance

Valinda, Los Angeles County, CA: A few females overdosed at a residence in Valinda around 12:45 a.m. Sunday morning, Oct. 23. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Industry Station deputies and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a call at a residence where three females were found overdosed on an unknown type substance at a possible party in the 700 block of North Melham Avenue.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Animal control impounds 38 stray dogs during sweep in the east valley

Riverside County animal control officers impounded 38 stray dogs during a sweep operation in Mecca and North Shore on Tuesday morning. Field Services Commander Josh Sisler noted that the first roundup occurred at about 6 a.m. near a school bus stop in Mecca where children were already present. “We have too many dogs roaming freely,” The post Animal control impounds 38 stray dogs during sweep in the east valley appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
thepalmspringspost.com

City to consider officially helping you ditch your lawn

Palm Springs would be the third Coachella Valley city to match incentives for turf conversion if a measure on its agenda later this week moves forward. Driving the news: The City Council will consider legislation authorizing the city to initially spend $150,000 in sustainability funds to match rebates offered by Desert Water Agency (DWA) at its regular meeting Thursday evening.
PALM SPRINGS, CA

