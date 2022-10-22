Read full article on original website
Related
Hundreds of criminal cases dismissed in Riverside County due to court backlog
The Riverside County courts are dismissing hundreds of criminal cases due to a massive backlog and the decision is concerning to victims and prosecutors.
KTLA.com
Residents of condemned San Bernardino building face deadline to vacate
Monday was the deadline for hundreds of residents in San Bernardino to vacate the building they lived in after it was condemned by the city, though some are still struggling to find another place to live. Out of about 250 of the building’s residents, roughly 40 of them are left...
mynewsla.com
Felon Charged With Providing Fatal Dose Of Fentanyl To MoVal Man
A probationer accused of supplying a deadly dose of fentanyl to an 18-year-old Moreno Valley man was charged Monday with second-degree murder. Moisses Haro, 20, of Moreno Valley was arrested Thursday following a months-long Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation. Haro is being held in lieu of $1 million bail...
Fontana Herald News
Numerous guns are seized by Fontana Police Department
Numerous guns were seized by officers in Fontana recently, according to the Fontana Police Department. This past weekend, a patrol officer conducted a traffic stop for vehicle code violations, the P.D. said in a Facebook post on Oct. 24. During a search of the vehicle, the officer located a loaded handgun under the seat. The driver was a convicted felon and arrested.
3 Great Pizza Places in California
If you live in California and you love eating pizza, I have put together a list of three amazing pizza places in California that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely visit them if you haven't already.
Bakersfield Channel
Kern Living: Don Shuco House
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Join Jackeline Ordoñez, Manager for Don Shuco House, and host Ryan Nelson as they chat about Don Shuco House's history and locations, the way Guatemalan food is made and why it is different than Mexican food, and Guatemalan culture, all while they eat some authentic Guatemalan food. Don Shuco House is a Guatemalan street food restaurant with locations in Bakersfield, Los Angeles, and the San Fernando Valley.
Teenager arrested after fighting with deputies, carrying two loaded firearms
Authorities arrested a teenager in Adelanto for entering bringing two firearms onto while armed with two firearms, and for attempted to fight with deputies. According to San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, the 16-year-old male entered the secured parking lot of the Victor Valley Sheriff's Station, and approached a deputy who was sitting inside of his vehicle. They were able to disarm him without further incident, detaining him right after. Both of the firearms were loaded with high-capacity magazines. "Once inside the station, the suspect attempted to fight deputies," a statement released to the public read. The suspect was arrested and booked at High Desert Juvenile Detention and Assessment Center in Apple Valley. Anyone with additional information was asked to contact deputies at (760) 552-6800.
Settlement would give missing woman's boyfriend 50% of liquidated estate
MOUNTAIN CENTER, Calif. — A settlement agreement in the court battle over the estate of missing woman, Dia Abrams, is set to be heard next week by a judge in Riverside County court. If approved, the settlement would give Abrams’ boyfriend, Keith Harper, 50% of the estate, when and...
Laist.com
What You Need To Know Today: California’s Recycling Problem, LA Protests Against Iranian Government, Plan For Dodger Stadium Aerial Gondola
Dear reader, we're asking for your help to keep local reporting available for all today during the first day of our fall fundraiser. Your financial support keeps stories like this one free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.
Deputies investigating double homicide in Coachella
Update: 10/24/22 A 22-year-old man was arrested in the San Francisco Bay Area after calling police about the murders. The two people found dead were identified as Hector Ramos, 23, of La Quinta, and Monique Vega, 26, of Valverde. New details here Original Report: 10/23/22 Riverside County Sheriff's are on scene of a double homicide The post Deputies investigating double homicide in Coachella appeared first on KESQ.
2 Females Transported to Hospital for Overdose on Unknown Substance
Valinda, Los Angeles County, CA: A few females overdosed at a residence in Valinda around 12:45 a.m. Sunday morning, Oct. 23. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Industry Station deputies and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a call at a residence where three females were found overdosed on an unknown type substance at a possible party in the 700 block of North Melham Avenue.
Animal control impounds 38 stray dogs during sweep in the east valley
Riverside County animal control officers impounded 38 stray dogs during a sweep operation in Mecca and North Shore on Tuesday morning. Field Services Commander Josh Sisler noted that the first roundup occurred at about 6 a.m. near a school bus stop in Mecca where children were already present. “We have too many dogs roaming freely,” The post Animal control impounds 38 stray dogs during sweep in the east valley appeared first on KESQ.
Santa Ana winds prompt advisories, power outage concerns across Southern California
Gusty Santa Ana winds have thousands of Southern California Edison customers in danger of losing power Monday morning. The quick-hitting wind event has prompted wind advisories in Los Angeles, Orange, Ventura, Riverside and San Bernardino counties. The windy weather hit early Monday morning in the Inland Empire, where the advisory was issued until 2 p.m. […]
Man, 35, found dead in CA mountains had been shot
A 35-year-old man missing since July whose body was found this month in Southern California's Santa Monica Mountains was shot to death, according to a coroner's report.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Northgate Market to open a big, new California store while closing two smaller ones
Mexican grocer Northgate Gonzalez Market is opening a new store in Santa Ana, California, early next month, while closing two nearby markets around the same time, the retailer announced earlier this month. The company has spent more than $25 million on the new store, a former Stater Bros. location, according...
Reward offered for information leading to arrest in felony animal abuse case
The San Diego Humane Society’s Humane Law Enforcement team is offering a reward for information in a felony animal cruelty investigation.
Amid inflation and the pandemic, this IE food bank is helping families get enough to eat
A recent study found that 1 in 10 people in the Inland Empire may not be getting enough to eat. Vida Life Ministries is trying to help.
Mom charged with killing 2-year-old son in Eastvale
A woman accused of killing her 2-year-old son in their Eastvale home was charged today with murder and other offenses.
mynewsla.com
Suspect Arrested For Alleged Murder Of Man and Woman Found Dead In Coachella
A 22-year-old man was arrested Monday for the alleged murder of a man and woman who were found dead on a residential property in Coachella. Daniel Torres of Coachella was arrested in Redwood City on suspicion of murder, according to Sgt. Ben Ramirez of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
thepalmspringspost.com
City to consider officially helping you ditch your lawn
Palm Springs would be the third Coachella Valley city to match incentives for turf conversion if a measure on its agenda later this week moves forward. Driving the news: The City Council will consider legislation authorizing the city to initially spend $150,000 in sustainability funds to match rebates offered by Desert Water Agency (DWA) at its regular meeting Thursday evening.
Comments / 0