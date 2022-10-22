Sean Van Hoven and Jack Maenpaa each scored to lead Oratory in a 2-0 win over Johnson, in Clark. George Fagan made six saves to earn the shutout for Oratory (8-8-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.

CLARK, NJ ・ 10 HOURS AGO