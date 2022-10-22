Read full article on original website
West Morris over Morris Knolls - Field hockey recap
Elizabeth Cummings scored a hat trick as West Morris defeated Morris Knolls 7-0 in Rockaway. Chiara Marchese added two goals to help West Morris extend its winning streak to three. West Morris improved to 12-3-2 and Morris Knolls fell to 9-7.
Old Bridge makes history, wins first Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament title
History was made for Old Bridge on Tuesday night in the Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament final. The top-seeded Knights were playing in their first-ever final for their first-ever title against second-seeded Monroe at J.P. Stevens High School. The two rivals, which play in the GMC Red Division, were facing each other for the third time this season, with Old Bridge having won both previous games.
No. 6 Pingry and No. 8 Hunterdon Central play to tie - Boys soccer recap
A battle between two powerhouses in the state ended in a tie as Pingry, No. 6 in NJ.com's Top 20, and No. 8 Hunterdon Central ended 2-2. Anthony Bugliari and Sebastian Sampedro finished with goals for Pingry (9-1-5). Samuel Hecht and Nikolaos Deliargyris dished out assists. Hunterdon Central (10-1-3)
Shore Conference Tournament field hockey quartefinal round recap, Oct. 25
Maggie McCrae had a hat-trick for top-seeded Shore, No. 8 in NJ.com's Top 20, as it defeated ninth-seeded Colts neck 6-1 in West Long Branch. Shore (14-2-1) outshot Colts Neck 21-6 in the game. Maddie Malfa also had two goals and an assist with Emma Haynes tallying a goal
St. Elizabeth over Koinonia - Field hockey recap
Ella Delatush totaled two goals and two assists as St. Elizabeth cruised to a 5-1 victory over Koinonia in Plainfield. Brynn Kearns chipped in one goal and two assists as St. Elizabeth (7-9) jumped out to a 4-0 lead at halftime. Scarlett Claps and Emerson Lezynski also scored goals.
Hopewell Valley over Voorhees - Field hockey recap
Abigail Sell starred for Voorhees with two goals in its 4-2 win over Hopewell Valley in Pennington. Ava Smadi and Kate Matyas added one goal each in the victory. Jocelyn Nociolo and Raina Jablonski had one goal each for Hopewell Valley.
Prep A field hockey quarterfinals roundup for Oct. 25
Ana Dios scored twice to lead Hun in a 6-0 win over Peddie in the quarterfinal round of the Prep A tournament, in Princeton. Hun (8-6) led 2-0 at the half. Logan Frith tallied a goal and an assist in the win, while Addie McNally, Avery Barrett, and Ali Leva all scored in the win.
Hightstown over Manchester Township - Field hockey recap
Madison Whittington scored the only goal of the game off an assist from Mallory Bertrand as Hightstown snapped an eight-game losing streak with a 1-0 win over Manchester Township in Hightstown. Mackenzie Peterson stopped three shots for the shutout to help Hightstown improve to 5-12. Madison Phillips-Frazee had 12 saves
Girls soccer: Pingry knocks off Mount St. Dominic
Freshman Maya Nuwayhid had two assists to help Pingry oust Mount St. Dominic 3-1 in Caldwell. Juniors Maggie Ellsworth and Greta Pew each had a goal in the first half while senior Sydney Puntus scored in the second for Pingry (10-5). Senior Allie Colella chipped in with an assist. Pingry is seeded third in the North Jersey Non-Public A NJSIAA Tournament where it has a bye in the first round.
Girls Volleyball: No. 18 Old Bridge takes down Monroe in GMCT championship (PHOTOS)
Top-seeded Old Bridge, No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated second-seeded Monroe in straight-sets, 25-21, 25-11, in the final round of the Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament in Matawan. Leena Tran and Malina Sullivan both recorded nine kills in the victory while Victoria Nazarova had six and Abigail Jazmin notched
West Morris over Warren Hills - Boys soccer recap
Josh Thies finished with one goal and one assist as West Morris earned a come-from-behind victory over Warren Hills in Chester. Warren Hills (3-15) scored a first half goal to jump on top but West Morris (6-9-2) was up for the challenge. Joey Ferraro scored a goal for Wet Morris
Montgomery over West Windsor-Plainsboro South - Girls soccer recap
Morgan Lopez netted a pair of goals and had an assist, while Grace Seamon scored and collected three assists to lead Montgomery to a 5-1 win over West Windsor-Plainsboro South in Trenton. Sofia Bohn and Emma Radley also scored in the victory. Montgomery and West Windsor-Plainsboro South are both now
Boys soccer: Becton blanks McNair for 3rd straight shutout
Senior Sal Fonseca tallied a hat trick to lead Becton to a 3-0 win over McNair in East Rutherford. Sophomores Steven Longo and Liam Stigh and senior Martin Lipinkski each had an assist for Becton (11-6), which earned its third straight shutout. Junior keeper Domenic Maucione finished with six saves. Becton is seeded eighth in the North Jersey Section 2, Group 2 NJSIAA Tournament where it will host ninth-seeded Hackettstown on Thursday in the first round.
Mount Olive over Morris Knolls - Boys soccer recap
Aidan Wright scored twice to push Mount Olive to a 2-1 win over Morris Knolls in Flanders. Wright netted back-to-back goals in six minutes to give Mount Olive (11-7-1) a 2-0 lead by the 55th minute. Luc Thomas and Giovanni Welzmueller had the assists, while Kristian Dobbek made 14 saves.
Spotswood over Donovan Catholic - Boys soccer recap
Kieran Barlow scored twice to lead Spotswood to a 4-3 win over Donovan Catholic in Toms River. The Griffins (4-10) held a 2-1 lead at the half, but Spotswood outscored the home team 3-1 in the second half. Aidan Collins added on a goal and an assist for the Chargers
Girls soccer: West Milford takes down Caldwell
Sophomore Lindsay Wittner produced a hat trick to lead West Milford to a 3-1 win over Caldwell in West Milford. Senior Mei Dennison had two assists and senior Olivia Kinahan chipped in with one for West Milford (10-9), which has won two of its last three games. Junior keeper Madison Trout finished with eight saves.
Boys soccer: Cherry Hill East edges Sterling
Senior Adam Blumenthal’s second-half goal was enough to seal the win for Cherry Hill East over Sterling in Cherry Hill. Junior Tian Zheng assisted on Blumenthal’s goal for Cherry Hill East (11-3-3), which is seeded seventh in the South Jersey Group 4 NJSIAA Tournament where it will host 10th-seeded Eastern on Thursday in the first round. Junior Tom Piotrowski made five saves and sophomore Jack Luehrs had two in between the pipes.
Oratory over Johnson - Boys soccer recap
Sean Van Hoven and Jack Maenpaa each scored to lead Oratory in a 2-0 win over Johnson, in Clark. George Fagan made six saves to earn the shutout for Oratory (8-8-1).
No. 5 DePaul over Indian Hills - Girls soccer recap
Tami Adedeji scored two goals as DePaul, No. 5 in NJ.com's Top 20, cruised to a 4-0 victory over Indian Hills in Wayne. DePaul (14-1) scored three goals in the first half to gain control. Tommi Valente and Kendall Cox added goals in the victory. Ella Guarini and Kieran
New Providence over Plainfield - Boys soccer recap
Ethan Barrington had two goals and an assist as New Providence defeated Plainfield 6-3 in Plainfield. Andrew Nook also scored twice and Michael Henry added a pair of assists to help New Providence improve to 6-9-2. Anthony Jimenez netted two goals for Plainfield (3-12).
