ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Kuhlman scores tiebreaking goal, Kraken beat Avalanche 3-2

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34V25S_0iiYbvBt00

DENVER (AP) — Karson Kuhlman scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period and the Seattle Kraken beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 on Friday night.

Jaden Schwartz and Jared McCann scored 22 seconds apart in the second period and added an assist each for Seattle. Philipp Grubauer had 17 saves before being replaced by Martin Jones midway through the third period. Jones got the win with just one save.

Kraken coach Dave Hakstol did not have an update on Grubauer’s status after the game.

“That was an all-around good team effort,” Schwartz said. “Thought we checked them hard, took away their time and space, had some pretty good (offensive) zone time. We looked quicker and a little bit cleaner coming out of our end.”

Bowen Byram had a goal and an assist and Evan Rodrigues also scored for Colorado, which has dropped two straight.

“They’re solid team but I don’t think it was as much them as it was us,” Byram said. “We’ve just got to find our stride. We have a really big test (Saturday) night so we got to refocus and look at our mistakes, learn from them and turn the page.”

Kuhlman put the Kraken ahead when he maneuvered around Kurtis McDermid and beat Pavel Francouz with 7:54 left in the third.

“Schwartzy makes a good play, putting puck into space. Let me skate into it,” Kuhlman said. “He was kind of draped on me there. I usually like to get that puck to the far post, kind of beat the goalie over there, but saw a little opening and was able to put it in the net.”

Francouz finished with 35 saves.

The game was scoreless after the first period but the teams combined for three goals in the first six minutes of the second. Schwartz scored a power-play goal at 1:38 with a one-timer from the slot, and McCann’s second goal of the season made it 2-0 just 22 seconds later.

The Avalanche cut the lead in half when Rodrigues scored off a feed from Valeri Nichushkin at 5:55 for his first goal in a Colorado sweater. Nichushkin had two assists.

“It felt good, however it’s not the result we wanted,” Rodrigues said. “But good to get that one out of the way.”``

Byram scored a short-handed goal at 6:58 of the third to tie it.

RETURNING CHAMPION

Kraken left wing Andre Burakovsky was honored on the scoreboard in his first game back in Denver since signing with Seattle in the summer.

Burakovsky played three season with the Avalanche and was a key part of their run to the Stanley Cup title. He scored the overtime goal in Game 1 of the final against Tampa Bay and finished with three goals and five assists in 12 postseason games.

Colorado played a short video of his highlights with the team, and he raised his stick to the crowd as it cheered him on.

NOTES: Avalanche D Devon Toews was scratched with an undisclosed injury. Toews left Wednesday’s overtime loss to Winnipeg and didn’t return. Coach Jared Bednar said Toews will likely miss Saturday night at Vegas but said his injury was “short-term.” ... D Michal Kempny cleared unconditional waivers from Seattle.

Kraken: At the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday.

Avalanche: At the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday night.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Sabres face the Canadiens in Atlantic Division matchup

Montreal Canadiens (3-4-0, eighth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (4-1-0, third in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: Atlantic Division foes meet when the Buffalo Sabres play the Montreal Canadiens. Buffalo went 8-14-4 in Atlantic Division play and had a 32-39-11 record overall last season. The Sabres scored 2.8...
BUFFALO, NY
The Associated Press

Flyers host the Panthers in Eastern Conference action

Florida Panthers (4-2-1, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (4-2-0, third in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers take on the Florida Panthers in Eastern Conference play. Philadelphia went 25-46-11 overall and 14-21-6 at home a season ago. The Flyers scored 30 power-play goals last season...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

Dallas and Washington meet for non-conference matchup

Washington Capitals (4-3-0, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Dallas Stars (4-2-1, first in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars face the Washington Capitals in a non-conference matchup. Dallas had a 46-30-6 record overall and a 29-11-4 record at home last season. The Stars scored 233 total goals...
DALLAS, TX
The Associated Press

Kessel sets Ironman mark, scores 400th goal in 4-2 Vegas win

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Phil Kessel got his milestone night off to a perfect start and his Vegas teammates finished the job. It all added up a memorable night for the NHL’s new Ironman capped by his new teammates chanting his name in a celebratory locker room. Kessel celebrated his NHL Ironman record by scoring his 400th career goal and the Golden Knights beat the San Jose Sharks 4-2 on Tuesday night. “I was happy to get it,” Kessel said. “It was a special night. I’m glad to get the win.”
SAN JOSE, CA
The Associated Press

Kings beat Lightning 4-2 to snap 10-game series skid

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi had a goal and an assist, Phillip Danault scored for the second straight game and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 on Tuesday night. Blake Lizotte and Adrian Kempe both had a goal, Jonathan Quick made 24 saves and the Kings snapped a 10-game losing streak to the Lightning. “Yeah, they’re a good team. They’ve been to the Cup final, whatever it is, three years in a row now,” Vilardi said. “But like I said, I think we’re a good team, too, so we have to beat teams like this, especially on home ice.” Brandon Hagel and Nikita Kucherov scored, and Andrei Vasilevskiy allowed four goals on 33 shots in the opener of Tampa Bay’s three-game California road trip.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Sprong has 3 points, Kraken start fast in 5-1 win vs Sabres

SEATTLE (AP) — Daniel Sprong had a goal and two assists as the Seattle Kraken beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-1 on Tuesday night. Kraken defenseman Jamie Oleksiak opened the scoring less than 2 1/2 minutes in. Morgan Geekie, Jordan McCann and Matty Beniers also scored for Seattle. Martin Jones made 15 saves. “It’s huge that we can rely on offense up and down the lineup,” Geekie said. “If someone’s not going, we can hop on the back of somebody else.” Dylan Cozens scored for the Sabres.
SEATTLE, WA
The Associated Press

Rodrigues, Georgiev lead Avalanche past Rangers, 3-2 in SO

NEW YORK (AP) — Evan Rodrigues scored the deciding goal in the shootout and Alexandar Georgiev made 44 saves against his former team as the Colorado Avalanche beat the New York Rangers 3-2 on Tuesday night. Rodrigues beat Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin in the fourth round of the tiebreaker before Georgiev denied Alexis Lafreniere’s attempt to seal the victory. Mikko Rantanen also scored in the shootout for Colorado and Artemi Panarin tallied for the Rangers. “I’m really happy for him,″ Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said of Georgiev. ”Every game is a big game. But when you’re coming in against your former team and playing against your former teammates, I think it’s a little added incentive and motivation.” Georgiev, who played five seasons for the Rangers as a backup, first to Henrik Lundqvist and then to Shesterkin, pumped his fist in exultation and was mobbed by teammates near the blueline after improving to 4-0-1 on the season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

Kane scores, Blackhawks hold off Panthers 4-2 for 4th in row

CHICAGO (AP) — Patrick Kane had a goal and an assist, and the streaking Chicago Blackhawks withstood Florida’s late push to beat the Panthers 4-2 on Tuesday night. Taylor Raddysh, Philipp Kurashev and Jonathan Toews also scored in the Blackhawks’ fourth straight victory after dropping their first two games of the season. Chicago overcame two-goal deficits in its previous three wins, but had to hold on against the Panthers in the final 10 minutes. The Blackhawks are off to a surprising start after shedding some key players during the offseason. “Guys see this as an opportunity,” coach Luke Richardson said. “We know what people think should happen, but we’re trying to recognize the noise in the room.”
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Hackett, Broncos offense feel heat after 4th straight loss

DENVER (AP) — In a season that has gone sideways, Denver Broncos rookie head coach Nathaniel Hackett is willing to bench just about anyone to shake things up. That includes himself as the play-caller of the league’s lowest-scoring team. “I think we’ll always look at everything,” Hackett said after the Broncos (2-5) wasted another dominant defensive performance in a 16-9 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday. With backup quarterback Brett Rypien filing in for an injured Russell Wilson, the Broncos again struggled to find the end zone, which they’ve done just eight times in seven games.
DENVER, CO
The Associated Press

Oklahoma City plays conference rival Los Angeles

Los Angeles Clippers (2-2, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (1-3, 13th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City plays Los Angeles in a matchup of Western Conference teams. Oklahoma City finished 17-35 in Western Conference play and 12-29 at home during the 2021-22 season. The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
549K+
Post
561M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy