ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kalb.com

Lt. Jason Jenkins – Golden Shield Winner

Rosepine and Avoyelles will play for the 4-2A District Championship on Thursday, Oct. 27 in Moreauville. Both teams are undefeated in district play so far this season. St. Mary’s Tigers seek 2nd district title in 4 years. Updated: 57 minutes ago. |. The St. Mary’s Tigers will look to...
ROSEPINE, LA
kalb.com

Rosepine, Avoyelles meeting for 4-2A District Championship

The St. Mary’s Tigers will look to win their second district title in four years this Thursday, Oct. 27, against last year’s Class 1A runner-up in Logansport. LCU Wildcats look to win 1st game on the road this season. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. The Wildcats are still...
ROSEPINE, LA
kalb.com

AFD responds to Sunday night fire

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Fire Department responded to a structure fire Sunday night around 11 p.m. at the corner of Jones Street and Willow Glen Street. Smoke could be seen from the back of the building. The fire was quickly put out and no injuries were reported.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

POLL: Do you love or hate candy corn?

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - We want to know! Is candy corn a trick or a treat? We asked around the newsroom to see what they had to say about this controversial candy. Watch the video to see all of their reactions and vote in our poll below!
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Settlement reached over Parc England Hotel, Bistro on the Bayou

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Just a few days before the case was set to go before a jury, the Bank of Montgomery (BOM) and the England Economic Development and Industrial District (EEIDD) have reached a settlement agreement for litigation over the shuttered Parc England Hotel and Bistro on the Bayou.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Pedestrian killed on Hwy 28 West

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man died after being hit by a vehicle on Hwy 28 West near Stovall road on Tuesday morning. According to Louisiana State Police, David W. Paige, 58, of Alexandria, was walking on the road around 5 a.m. when he was struck by an eastbound 2019 Ford Fiesta. Paige was pronounced dead at the scene.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Early voting for Fall Primary Election begins October 25

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Early voting in Louisiana for the Nov. 8 Fall Primary Election is set to begin Oct. 25. The polls for early voting will open Tuesday and end Nov. 1. Residents can vote early from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. The polls will be closed Sunday, Oct. 30.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

Stop the Violence organizers present awards to sponsors

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Dwayne ‘The Difference Maker’ Dupar and Frederick Burgess, founder of Stop the Violence, made a surprise stop at Hixson Ford Monday, Oct. 24, and presented two awards, one to Dallas Hixson and another to City Marshal Jerome Hopewell, who they say go above and beyond to make their programs a success.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

NSU’s Parramore named to preseason all-conference team

NATCHITOCHES, La. (NSU) - Northwestern State’s Candice Parramore was named preseason first-team all-conference squad, the Southland Conference announced on Tuesday as part of its media day coverage. Parramore was named the third SLC Newcomer of the Year in NSU program history following a stellar 2021-22 season. She joined legend...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
kalb.com

Marksville fugitive arrested, accused of attempted 2nd-degree murder

MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - A Marksville man has been arrested after being accused of attempted second-degree murder, according to the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office. APSO said Chadrick L. James, 18, is also accused of the illegal carrying and discharge of weapons in Mansura. APSO said James committed these offenses...
MARKSVILLE, LA
kalb.com

APSO: Check your kids’ Halloween candy for fentanyl

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Avoyelles Parish Sheriff David Dauzat is urging parents to carefully check children’s candy, especially during Halloween. The brightly colored pills containing fentanyl may look like candy, but it can be deadly. The Drug Enforcement Administration has become aware of the alarming trend of colorful...
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy