Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kalb.com
Lt. Jason Jenkins – Golden Shield Winner
Rosepine and Avoyelles will play for the 4-2A District Championship on Thursday, Oct. 27 in Moreauville. Both teams are undefeated in district play so far this season. St. Mary’s Tigers seek 2nd district title in 4 years. Updated: 57 minutes ago. |. The St. Mary’s Tigers will look to...
kalb.com
Rosepine, Avoyelles meeting for 4-2A District Championship
The St. Mary’s Tigers will look to win their second district title in four years this Thursday, Oct. 27, against last year’s Class 1A runner-up in Logansport. LCU Wildcats look to win 1st game on the road this season. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. The Wildcats are still...
kalb.com
AFD responds to Sunday night fire
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Fire Department responded to a structure fire Sunday night around 11 p.m. at the corner of Jones Street and Willow Glen Street. Smoke could be seen from the back of the building. The fire was quickly put out and no injuries were reported.
kalb.com
POLL: Do you love or hate candy corn?
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - We want to know! Is candy corn a trick or a treat? We asked around the newsroom to see what they had to say about this controversial candy. Watch the video to see all of their reactions and vote in our poll below!
kalb.com
Settlement reached over Parc England Hotel, Bistro on the Bayou
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Just a few days before the case was set to go before a jury, the Bank of Montgomery (BOM) and the England Economic Development and Industrial District (EEIDD) have reached a settlement agreement for litigation over the shuttered Parc England Hotel and Bistro on the Bayou.
kalb.com
Pedestrian killed on Hwy 28 West
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man died after being hit by a vehicle on Hwy 28 West near Stovall road on Tuesday morning. According to Louisiana State Police, David W. Paige, 58, of Alexandria, was walking on the road around 5 a.m. when he was struck by an eastbound 2019 Ford Fiesta. Paige was pronounced dead at the scene.
kalb.com
Early voting for Fall Primary Election begins October 25
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Early voting in Louisiana for the Nov. 8 Fall Primary Election is set to begin Oct. 25. The polls for early voting will open Tuesday and end Nov. 1. Residents can vote early from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. The polls will be closed Sunday, Oct. 30.
kalb.com
Stop the Violence organizers present awards to sponsors
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Dwayne ‘The Difference Maker’ Dupar and Frederick Burgess, founder of Stop the Violence, made a surprise stop at Hixson Ford Monday, Oct. 24, and presented two awards, one to Dallas Hixson and another to City Marshal Jerome Hopewell, who they say go above and beyond to make their programs a success.
kalb.com
NSU’s Parramore named to preseason all-conference team
NATCHITOCHES, La. (NSU) - Northwestern State’s Candice Parramore was named preseason first-team all-conference squad, the Southland Conference announced on Tuesday as part of its media day coverage. Parramore was named the third SLC Newcomer of the Year in NSU program history following a stellar 2021-22 season. She joined legend...
kalb.com
COURTNEY COCO: Jury selection set to begin Tuesday for David Burns trial
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Jury selection begins Tuesday, Oct. 25 for David Anthony Burns, 46 of Boyce. Burns is charged with second-degree murder for the Oct. 2004 death of Courtney Coco, 19 of Alexandria. The trial is expected to last two weeks, with jury selection possibly lasting the entire first...
kalb.com
COURTNEY COCO CASE: Jury selection in David Burns trial tries to weed out those with opinions about the case
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Jury selection is underway for David Anthony Burns, 46 of Boyce. He’s charged with second-degree murder for the October 2004 death of Courtney Coco, 19 of Alexandria. The trial for Burns is expected to last two weeks, and jury selection could take the entire first...
kalb.com
Cottonport woman battling stage 4 cancer, fights to receive Social Security benefits
The Wildcats are still seeking their first win on the road. Meet this week’s Golden Shield winner: Lt. Jason Jenkins with the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office. Jury selection in David Burns trial tries to weed out those with opinions about the case. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Jury...
kalb.com
Marksville fugitive arrested, accused of attempted 2nd-degree murder
MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - A Marksville man has been arrested after being accused of attempted second-degree murder, according to the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office. APSO said Chadrick L. James, 18, is also accused of the illegal carrying and discharge of weapons in Mansura. APSO said James committed these offenses...
kalb.com
APSO: Check your kids’ Halloween candy for fentanyl
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Avoyelles Parish Sheriff David Dauzat is urging parents to carefully check children’s candy, especially during Halloween. The brightly colored pills containing fentanyl may look like candy, but it can be deadly. The Drug Enforcement Administration has become aware of the alarming trend of colorful...
Comments / 0