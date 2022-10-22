Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
3 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Football: No. 2 Ohio State forces 6 turnovers, defeats Iowa 54-10The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 54-10 win over IowaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stroud, Buckeyes offense overcome ‘weird’ first half in 360-yard outing against IowaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Daily Iowan
Depth at center an asset for Iowa women’s basketball
The Iowa women’s basketball team has finally found some depth in the paint. Two years ago, centers Monika Czinano and Sharon Goodman played every minute at center. Czinano ran from basket to basket for 29 minutes a game in the 2020-21 season, while Goodman contributed eight. “[Goodman’s] freshman year,...
Daily Iowan
First-year head coach Jim Barnes rebuilding Iowa volleyball program
Head coach Jim Barnes is in his first year at the helm of the Iowa volleyball team, and he’s trying to get the Hawkeyes back on the national radar. Iowa has not had a winning conference record in over two decades, while the Hawkeyes’ most recent overall winning season came in 2015.
Daily Iowan
Iowa soccer’s Sam Cary to return in 2023
Sam Cary will be using her extra year of eligibility to return to Iowa soccer in 2023. Cary has been a four-year starter and a staple at left back for the Hawkeyes and averaged just under 86 minutes per game in 2022. The senior said the decision to play for...
Daily Iowan
Iowa women’s tennis head coach Sasha Schmid teaches resilience on and off the court
When Sasha Schmid came to the University of Iowa in 1992, she was excited to begin her career at the school she grew up rooting for. While Schmid is from San Diego, California, her mother is from Waterloo, Iowa, and the family made numerous trips to the Hawkeye State throughout her childhood.
Daily Iowan
Iowa football notebook | Kirk Ferentz declines to name starting quarterback, Diante Vines ready to make an impact
Iowa football head coach Kirk Ferentz did not name a starting quarterback ahead of his team’s matchup with Northwestern. At a meeting with reporters on Tuesday, Ferentz said Iowa is still evaluating both senior Spencer Petras and junior Alex Padilla. Ferentz added he and his staff might not decide...
Daily Iowan
Iowa football does not name starting quarterback on Week 9 depth chart
Iowa football released its weekly depth chart Monday, and there was an “or” at the quarterback position. Neither junior Alex Padilla, nor senior Spencer Petras were listed as starting quarterbacks. Both played two quarters in Iowa’s 54-10 loss to No. 2 Ohio State last Saturday. Petras started the...
Daily Iowan
Opinion | NCAA should step up and make a women’s rugby championship series
The University of Iowa does not have a women’s varsity rugby team. Instead, the UI has a women’s rugby club team that plays at a varsity level without the varsity title. The assistant coach, Lucinda Williamson, and team alumni Abbie Liechty, Hannah Grunewald, and Grace Estes were all collegiate All-Americans while playing for Iowa. The three were coached by players from the 2016 Brazil Olympics.
Daily Iowan
2022 Voter Guide
The 2022 general election features several national, state, and local offices up for grabs. With Congressional seats, the Governor’s office, the county Board of Supervisors, and much more on this ballot this fall, a lot is at stake this election season. Navigate through our voter guide using the menu...
Daily Iowan
Clay Aiken to host ‘Wheel of Fortune’ live at Hancher
Spinning the wheel, answering puzzles, and winning cash — the classic game show “Wheel of Fortune” will energize Hancher Auditorium audience members Wednesday night. Currently on a tour around the country, the live edition of the game show is hosted by TV personality Mark L. Walberg and former American Idol participant Clay Aiken. However, Aiken will host Hancher’s edition of Wheel of Fortune.
Daily Iowan
UI Homecoming Executive Board pleased with turnout for new event Hawks Run Home 5K
In the first Hawks Run Home 5K, 65 current University of Iowa students and Iowa City community members participated in the run early Sunday morning. The 5K is a new event included in the UI’s homecoming events and ran a loop starting and ending in Hubbard Park, with turns at the Hancher Auditorium footbridge and long stretches along North Riverside Drive.
Daily Iowan
Pumpkin patch showdown: Three pumpkin-picking experiences around Iowa City
Apple cider, fall-spiced donuts, and local pumpkin patches: It is officially time for autumn’s classic activities and traditions. Having the most authentic fall experience and finding the best pumpkin can be difficult, so I visited three pumpkin providers to discover how they compare. Hidden away by a veil of...
Daily Iowan
Iowa City Community Theater loses performance space after 50 years
After more than 50 years of performing in the same location, the Iowa City Community Theatre will lose its performance space after its 68th season. The performance space, nicknamed “The Barn,” is located on the Johnson County Fairgrounds. Heather Johnson, administrative office manager of the Johnson County Agricultural Association, wrote in an email statement to The Daily Iowan that “The Barn” will be torn down to make room for a more modern, multi-use performance space.
Daily Iowan
Iowa City schools to implement Narcan to fight opioid overdoses
Licensed nurses in Iowa City schools will soon be able to administer Naloxone, also known as Narcan, to treat student, staff, and faculty opioid overdoses on school grounds. The Iowa City Community School District school board unanimously approved the implementation of Naloxone Each district school will have the drug on campus after the Tuesday night decision.
Daily Iowan
From scalpels to sketches, retired surgeon and artist Omer Sanan shares his story in all its colors
Surgeon-turned-artist Omer Sanan stands with an overflowing portfolio in his left hand. He wears a Van Gogh sweatshirt and sets tortoiseshell bifocals on his head. On Oct. 23, Omer Sanan shared his work and story at an “Art in the Afternoon” event at the ArtiFactory. In 2015, Sanan...
Daily Iowan
Victim identified in fatal Iowa City shooting
This is a developing story. Check back for updates. The Iowa City Police Department identified an Iowa City man as the victim of the fatal shooting on Van Buren Street on Sunday. Waymond Thomas, 36, of Iowa City, was shot near H-Bar, on 220 S. Van Buren St., at around...
Daily Iowan
Johnson County Democratic candidates hope to connect with Spanish speaking voters
Johnson County Democratic candidates have attempted to register Latino and Spanish-speaking citizens ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm election at grocery stores in the county. Adam Zabner, an Iowa House 90 candidate, Elinor Levin, an Iowa House 89 candidate, and V Fixmer-Oraiz, a Johnson County Board of Supervisors candidate, stood outside El Paso Tienda Mexicana Y Taqueria, a Hispanic-owned restaurant and grocery store in Iowa City on Oct. 16 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and spoke with potential voters.
Daily Iowan
Point/Counterpoint | Are unaffiliated UI social media accounts harmful?
DI Opinions Editor Sophia Meador and Opinions Columnist Chris Klepach debate on unaffiliated UI social media accounts. As college students, we’re not always on our best behavior. Most college students find little time to unravel amid the meetings, lectures, study groups, and late nights. Although there is no denying...
Daily Iowan
Iowa City Parks and Recreation hosts sensory-friendly Halloween event
Iowa City employees opened the doors of Robert A. Lee Recreation Center to the public on Friday for a sensory-friendly Halloween Carnival. The event provided neurodivergent people, along with anyone who can easily get overstimulated, with a calm atmosphere to enjoy the annual Halloween carnival before it opened to the larger public later that evening.
Daily Iowan
UI president pushing to increase federal aid for students
University of Iowa President Barbara Wilson is advocating for more federal financial aid for Hawkeys as debt forgiveness remains a hot topic throughout the U.S. President Joe Biden announced a loan forgiveness program for college students in August to forgive up to $20,000 for select borrowers. The application went live on Oct. 17, and over 22 million people filled out the form.
Daily Iowan
Iowa City Fire Department responds to historic house fire
This is an ongoing report. Check back for updates. The Iowa City Fire Department responded to a house fire on Sunday morning at 1011 Woodlawn Ave. More than five Iowa City fire trucks responded to the historic residence at around 9 a.m. Because of the duration of the fire, Iowa City fire responders called in trucks from the Solon Fire Department for support.
Comments / 0