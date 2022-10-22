For Texas governor, voters have six candidates asking for their votes this year — with only two candidates who have shown any real chance of winning the race. In the March Republican primary election, our editorial board recommended voters support former State Sen. Don Huffines. Huffines, who received about 12 percent of the vote statewide, did not win the nomination, and conceded to Abbott. Despite a fierce primary battle between the two former foes, Huffines is now supporting Abbott and the entire statewide Republican ticket to lead Texas again for another four years.

TEXAS STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO