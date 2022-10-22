Read full article on original website
iAmerican
2d ago
Abbott has been winning by 12 points for months. The pollsters are adjusting the way they do polls to save face by November.
5
Austin Statesman recommends readers vote for Beto
The Austin Statesman is the third major newspaper in Texas to offer its recommendation for Texas Governor to its readers. Last week the Houston Chronicle editorial board wrote an opinion piece recommending its readers vote for Democrat nominee Beto O'Rourke for governor. The article divided readers, with many threatening to cancel their subscriptions.
The Amarillo Pioneer
Recommendation: Greg Abbott is Better Option for Texas Governor
For Texas governor, voters have six candidates asking for their votes this year — with only two candidates who have shown any real chance of winning the race. In the March Republican primary election, our editorial board recommended voters support former State Sen. Don Huffines. Huffines, who received about 12 percent of the vote statewide, did not win the nomination, and conceded to Abbott. Despite a fierce primary battle between the two former foes, Huffines is now supporting Abbott and the entire statewide Republican ticket to lead Texas again for another four years.
Texas politicians working hard to get voters to the polls
AUSTIN, Texas — Both Democrats and Republicans across Texas are working hard to make sure voters get out to the polls for midterm elections. On Sunday, the Travis County Democrats set out to bring voters together with the Turn Up The Vote rally, featuring music, speakers and a push to get people to the polls.
The Texas District 10 congressional seat is on the ballot – what you need to know
The congressional district represents more than 900,000 residents in parts of Austin, Bastrop, Colorado, Fayette, Harris, Lee, Travis, Washington and Waller counties.
Mothers Against Greg Abbott are persuading Republicans to vote for Beto
Don't worry about the latest polls- that's the message from the Mothers Against Greg Abbott political action group. The political action group, Mothers Against Greg Abbott, was started by Nancy Thompson as a one-woman protest last year but has grown to the extent that it was founded as a PAC on February 1 as "a group of Texas Mothers, Fathers, Uncles, Aunts, and Grandparents who want change for Texas Families. We are a diverse group of Texans who are a mix of Democrats, Moderate Republicans, and Independents who are ready to work together for change for Texas."
Dallas News recommends readers vote for Abbott
It seems the major newspapers in Texas are also divided on who should be the Governor of Texas. Last week the Houston Chronicle editorial board wrote an opinion piece recommending its readers vote for Democrat nominee Beto O'Rourke for governor. The article divided readers, with many threatening to cancel their subscriptions.
WFAA
Race for Texas Land Commissioner: Democrat Jay Kleberg
TEXAS, USA — You may not know much about the office, but it is the state’s oldest. It impacts all of our lives in some way. And the race for Texas Land Commissioner pits a physician from Austin against an heir to the famed King Ranch. Democrat Jay...
Why you should care about Texas’ Lt. Governor race
Dan Patrick and Mike Collier are running against each other for the second time.
KSAT 12
Early voting has started in Texas. Here are your rights at the polls.
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Early voting for the 2022 midterm elections is here. Texans can head to the polls to cast their votes for various state, congressional and local elected officials. Not sure what’s...
The Amarillo Pioneer
Abbott Widens Polling Lead as Early Voting Begins
A brand new poll has Gov. Greg Abbott leading the race for governor by his largest polling margin since June as voters are set to begin early voting on Monday. According to a new poll from YouGov, Abbott is leading former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke by 11 points, 54-43 percent. Additionally, elections forecaster 538 is now giving Abbott his best forecast since the summer, predicting a 97-in-100 chance of Abbott winning re-election this year.
Poll: Texas Democrats Face Double Digit Losses on November 8
AUSTIN, TX — Beto O’Rourke is about to lose his third major election by double digits if the recent polls correctly predict the November 8 General Election results. None of the Democratic Party challengers are within 10 points of the Republican incumbents. In the race for Texas Governor, incumbent Republican Greg Abbott is leading 54 percent to 43 percent among likely voters, according to the Texas Politics Project poll at UT Austin. The poll surveyed 1,200 self-declared registered voters using the Internet from Oct. 7 through 17. The poll reports a margin of error of +/- 2.83 percent. The…
WFAA
Texas politics headlines: Minorities are most likely to have their ballots rejected, study finds
Latino, Asian and Black voters' ballots are rejected more often than white voters', one study says. Plus: Solar power saves Texans $1B and Abbott skips Trump rally.
Here's how some 300,000 Hill Country residents voted in recent elections
Hays, Guadalupe, Comal, and Kendall Counties had nearly 300,000 votes in 2020.
Click2Houston.com
TribCast: Greg Abbott is a fundraising juggernaut, and is Lina Hidalgo in trouble?
Your browser does not support the element. Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. On this week’s podcast, James, Zach and Patrick discuss Gov. Greg Abbott’s fundraising and a surprisingly competitive race for Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo.
Abbott to Texas sheriffs: Help stop ‘chaos’ on border
exas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday met with about 20 sheriffs and law enforcement from South Texas border counties and urged them to continue to fight what he calls is "chaos" on the border caused by the Biden administration.
KXAN
The center of Texas is a town you’ve likely never heard of, Census data shows
(KXAN) – When you think of the heart of Texas, you may think of its political center, Austin. Or maybe it’s the state’s largest city, Houston. Or maybe a more central location like Brady or Abilene. Surprisingly, the center of Texas’ population isn’t exactly close to any of these.
Latinas now hold power to decide Texas' future, data shows
In what is predicted to be a historic election year, Latinas are poised to play a supersized role when they cast their ballots for Congress and Texas' next governor.
Here is what Georgetown residents need to know about voting in the Nov. 8 election
Residents in Williamson County may cast their ballot at any county-run polling location. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Early voting runs Oct. 24-Nov. 4 for the upcoming Nov. 8 election, and voters in Georgetown are able to cast ballots in a number of races. Below is a guide to what is on...
A new law has made a change to this year's ballot
If you are going to vote early, you will notice that this year's ballot will look a little different.
Democracy In Crisis — Harris County Asks DOJ For Help In Response To Texas GOP Plans To Oversee Upcoming Election
In perhaps the bluest of Texas counties, Harris County and Houston area officials received a letter Tuesday from the Texas secretary of state’s office informing them that state election observers would be monitoring the county’s election and vote tally. The letter said the state would be sending “a...
Comments / 12