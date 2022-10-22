ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

iAmerican
2d ago

Abbott has been winning by 12 points for months. The pollsters are adjusting the way they do polls to save face by November.

Ash Jurberg

Austin Statesman recommends readers vote for Beto

The Austin Statesman is the third major newspaper in Texas to offer its recommendation for Texas Governor to its readers. Last week the Houston Chronicle editorial board wrote an opinion piece recommending its readers vote for Democrat nominee Beto O'Rourke for governor. The article divided readers, with many threatening to cancel their subscriptions.
AUSTIN, TX
The Amarillo Pioneer

Recommendation: Greg Abbott is Better Option for Texas Governor

For Texas governor, voters have six candidates asking for their votes this year — with only two candidates who have shown any real chance of winning the race. In the March Republican primary election, our editorial board recommended voters support former State Sen. Don Huffines. Huffines, who received about 12 percent of the vote statewide, did not win the nomination, and conceded to Abbott. Despite a fierce primary battle between the two former foes, Huffines is now supporting Abbott and the entire statewide Republican ticket to lead Texas again for another four years.
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Texas politicians working hard to get voters to the polls

AUSTIN, Texas — Both Democrats and Republicans across Texas are working hard to make sure voters get out to the polls for midterm elections. On Sunday, the Travis County Democrats set out to bring voters together with the Turn Up The Vote rally, featuring music, speakers and a push to get people to the polls.
TEXAS STATE
Ash Jurberg

Mothers Against Greg Abbott are persuading Republicans to vote for Beto

Don't worry about the latest polls- that's the message from the Mothers Against Greg Abbott political action group. The political action group, Mothers Against Greg Abbott, was started by Nancy Thompson as a one-woman protest last year but has grown to the extent that it was founded as a PAC on February 1 as "a group of Texas Mothers, Fathers, Uncles, Aunts, and Grandparents who want change for Texas Families. We are a diverse group of Texans who are a mix of Democrats, Moderate Republicans, and Independents who are ready to work together for change for Texas."
TEXAS STATE
Ash Jurberg

Dallas News recommends readers vote for Abbott

It seems the major newspapers in Texas are also divided on who should be the Governor of Texas. Last week the Houston Chronicle editorial board wrote an opinion piece recommending its readers vote for Democrat nominee Beto O'Rourke for governor. The article divided readers, with many threatening to cancel their subscriptions.
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

Race for Texas Land Commissioner: Democrat Jay Kleberg

TEXAS, USA — You may not know much about the office, but it is the state’s oldest. It impacts all of our lives in some way. And the race for Texas Land Commissioner pits a physician from Austin against an heir to the famed King Ranch. Democrat Jay...
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

Early voting has started in Texas. Here are your rights at the polls.

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Early voting for the 2022 midterm elections is here. Texans can head to the polls to cast their votes for various state, congressional and local elected officials. Not sure what’s...
TEXAS STATE
The Amarillo Pioneer

Abbott Widens Polling Lead as Early Voting Begins

A brand new poll has Gov. Greg Abbott leading the race for governor by his largest polling margin since June as voters are set to begin early voting on Monday. According to a new poll from YouGov, Abbott is leading former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke by 11 points, 54-43 percent. Additionally, elections forecaster 538 is now giving Abbott his best forecast since the summer, predicting a 97-in-100 chance of Abbott winning re-election this year.
TEXAS STATE
San Angelo LIVE!

Poll: Texas Democrats Face Double Digit Losses on November 8

AUSTIN, TX — Beto O’Rourke is about to lose his third major election by double digits if the recent polls correctly predict the November 8 General Election results. None of the Democratic Party challengers are within 10 points of the Republican incumbents. In the race for Texas Governor, incumbent Republican Greg Abbott is leading 54 percent to 43 percent among likely voters, according to the Texas Politics Project poll at UT Austin. The poll surveyed 1,200 self-declared registered voters using the Internet from Oct. 7 through 17. The poll reports a margin of error of +/- 2.83 percent. The…
TEXAS STATE

