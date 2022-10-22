Read full article on original website
Covington Leader
Undefeated Haywood breaks Covington’s seven-game winning streak
It took a third-ranked, undefeated, Class 4A Haywood squad to put an end to the Covington Chargers’ seven-game winning streak. Though Covington played Haywood evenly in the second half, a big first half was too much to overcome. The Tomcats moved to 9-0 with a 34-17 win over the Chargers, who had not lost since the season opener, Friday night in Covington.
actionnews5.com
Memphis defeats Christian Brothers in exhibition opener, but Hardaway not happy with team’s effort
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two teams from the 901 got their college basketball seasons underway at FedExForum on Sunday afternoon, as Memphis defeated Division II Christian Brothers 69-60. Kendric Davis, the SMU transfer and defending American Athletic Conference Player of the Year, had a great debut in a Tiger uniform. Davis put up 22 points on 5-12 shooting and had 6 assists.
James, Hardaway put on show at Mid-South Basketball Classic
MEMPHIS- Bronny James teamed up with Ashton Hardaway to play in the Mid-South Basketball Classic at Collierville High School. James, son of four-time NBA MVP LeBron James, posted 24 points in the outing for The California Basketball Club. Hardaway, is also son of Memphis Tiger great and current Tigers’ head basketball coach Penny Hardaway, dropped […]
wknofm.org
In Horn Lake, Ground Broken for New Mosque; First in North Mississippi
About 40 people gathered over the weekend to plant a set of Magnolia trees on a vacant 80-acre plot of land in a City of Horn Lake neighborhood. The site will eventually be transformed into a mosque and Muslim cemetery – a first for Northern Mississippi. Participants said the...
desotocountynews.com
Jones joins Hernando library as head librarian
First Regional Library (FRL) has made some changes in key personnel at two of its libraries. The system that oversees 14 libraries in northwest Mississippi announced a new librarian for the James F. Anderson Public Library in Hernando and a promotion to Library Manager for the Coldwater and Senatobia libraries.
'RAT POISON': Brian Kelly's Postgame Message Towards Lane Kiffin Goes Viral
The LSU head coach had some fun at Lane Kiffin's expense following Saturday's game.
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Oct 18-24
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: The Lodge at Teton […]
Can the average Memphis resident afford an $87K starter home?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new real estate report found that residents can easily afford starter homes in only four large cities across the United States. Those cities included Tulsa, Detroit, Oklahoma City and yes – Memphis!. “I think that Memphis is an affordable place to buy a starter...
breezynews.com
Authorities searching for missing Kosciusko native
Authorities in north Mississippi are searching for a missing Kosciusko woman. According to a Facebook post, the Desoto County Sheriff’s Department is searching for Carson Ray Allen. Allen was last seen in the Olive Branch area. The post does not clarify when Allen was last seen, but the flyer...
localmemphis.com
Budding soccer star Ali Howard 'doing something different' than famous father
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — How does who many consider the greatest goalkeeper in American history enjoy his retirement?. Tim Howard keeps busy as a minority owner with Memphis 901 FC, an analyst for the Premier League and as a dad — helping his daughter become the next "Howard" soccer star.
Dry and sunny with comfortable Fall temps for the Mid-South
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Severe threat is over for the Mid-South now that the cold front has passed. Staying breezy the rest of the day with winds calming down through the night. Temps will be falling through the afternoon with 50s & 60s. Chilly start to Wednesday with 40s but...
thelocalvoice.net
Collierville Man Formally Charged with Accessory After the Fact for Hit-And-Run Incident in Oxford, Mississippi
Tristan Holland (18 of Collierville, Tennessee) was formally charged today with Accessory After the Fact and given a bond of $25,000 by a Justice Court Judge. The charge stems from a hit-and-run event that occurred early Sunday morning, October 12, 2022 behind City Hall on the Oxford, Mississippi Square. Two Ole Miss students were run over by a man driving a Toyota truck.
actionnews5.com
Last reinstated member of ‘Memphis 7′ completes first shift back
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Nikki Taylor was emotional on Saturday after she wrapped up her first shift back at the Starbucks on Poplar and Highland. ”Working my first shift today brought tears of joy... I never thought I would cry,” she said. Taylor was one of the seven employees...
MBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Senatobia
UPDATE: The Mississippi Department of Public Safety on Tuesday identified the person shot in this case as Ronnie Lee Martin, of Kentucky. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities in Mississippi are investigating after a fatal officer-involved shooting in Senatobia on Sunday. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation said the shooting happened at 4:30 p.m. on Highway 51 and […]
actionnews5.com
Tipton County deputy involved in fatal crash in Munford
MUNFORD, Tenn. (WMC) - A Tipton County deputy was involved in a fatal crash in Munford on Thursday, according to Sheriff Shannon Beasley. The crash happened on Oct. 20 around 9 p.m. on McLaughlin Drive near Munford High School. Beasley says the deputy collided with someone on a bike and...
Batesville woman accused of assaulting Head Start teacher
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mississippi woman has been charged with felony simple assault on a Head Start teacher. Batesville police said Cyndi Presley, 34, was just arrested nearly two months after the incident at the Batesville Head Start Center in late August. Batesville Head Start teacher Mary Smith said Presley suddenly grabbed her by the […]
actionnews5.com
Reality TV star, Memphis native returns home to give back
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Reality TV star and Memphis native returned home Saturday to give back to her community. You may have seen Mariel Swan on Racing Wives TV show, currently on Austin Dillion’s Life in the Fast Lane, or on the stage during her reign as Miss Teen Tenn. and Miss Tenn.
WLBT
14-year-old killed in brush mowing accident in North Mississippi
BLUE SPRINGS, Miss. (WTVA) - A 14-year-old boy was killed in a brush mowing accident in Union County, Mississippi. Union County Coroner Pam Bowman said the accident happened Saturday afternoon along County Road 336. She identifed the victim as Landon Jarvis. Bowman said a man, whom Jarvis knew, was using...
WAPT
'Change has come': Mississippi unveils Emmett Till statue
GREENWOOD, Miss. — A Mississippi community has unveiled a larger-than-life statue of Emmett Till. Friday's dedication ceremony came decades after white men kidnapped and killed the Black teenager over accusations that he flirted with a white woman in a country store. A local high school senior, Madison Harper, said...
localmemphis.com
Police investigating car crashing off overpass on I-40
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Reports indicate that a car off a bridge on I-40 near Austin Peay Highway on Sunday. Police are investigating the incident.
