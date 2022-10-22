Read full article on original website
Related
lafourchegazette.com
GALLERY: E.D. White vs. Vandebilt - Middle School Football
E.D. White locked up with Vandebilt Catholic tonight in middle school football action. See photos of the game online. E.D. White got a hard-fought victory over their rivals. Photos by BRAD WEIMER | CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER.
lafourchegazette.com
GALLERY: Raceland vs. Lockport - Middle School Football
Raceland wrapped up the 2022 middle school football season with a bang, scoring a win over Lockport. See photos of the game online. Photos by CATHERINE BOURGEOIS | STUDENT CONTRIBUTOR.
lafourchegazette.com
GALLERY: West Thibodaux vs. East Thibodaux - Middle School Football
West Thibodaux beat East Thibodaux on Tuesday night in the final ever meeting between the schools. West and East will merge to one middle school next school year. See photos of the game online. Photos by ABBY LAZARD | GAZETTE STAFF.
lafourchegazette.com
GALLERY: LCO vs. Golden Meadow - Middle School Football
LCO clinched a share of the parish championship on Tuesday, scoring a 32-0 win over Golden Meadow. See photos of the game online. Photos by RILEY BRANTLEY | STUDENT CONTRIBUTOR.
lafourchegazette.com
GALLERY: Central Lafourche celebrates Homecoming
Central Lafourche celebrated Homecoming on Friday. See some photos of the pregame Homecoming ceremonies online. Photos by CATHERINE BOURGEOIS | STUDENT CONTRIBUTOR.
3 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana
If you are a big fan of pizza and you also happen to live in Louisiana, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of three amazing pizza spots in Louisiana that are known for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food.
fox8live.com
David Bernard leaving FOX 8 to pursue new passion
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After nearly seven years of leading the FOX 8 weather team, David Bernard has decided to step away from local television. Since the fall, David has been back in school. He’s enrolled at Tulane University and is earning his master’s degree in social work. David admits, it was a hard decision to make.
3 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, then here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
lafourchegazette.com
VICTOR LAFONT
Victor J. Lafont, 93, a native of Golden Meadow and resident of Cut Off, passed away on Wednesday, October 19, 2022. Visitation will be held at Falgout Funeral Home, in Galliano, on Saturday, October 29th from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon with a memorial services and burial to follow in Cheramie Cemetery.
NOLA.com
Louisiana fire marshal issues warning to owners of 105 'doubles to dorms' near Tulane, Loyola
Amid what neighbors view as inadequate code enforcement by New Orleans officials over the proliferation of “doubles to dorms” near Tulane and Loyola, Louisiana's fire marshal is stepping in, warning owners of the student housing developments that they could be violating state “life safety” codes. Over...
One killed in head-on collision in St. Mary Parish
Louisiana State Police (LSP) reported that one person was killed in a head-on collision, Sunday, in Morgan City.
NOLA.com
Houma’s home for 'misfit toys,' The Intracoastal Club, is back and as weird as ever
HOUMA, LOUISIANA — Almost 14 months after Hurricane Ida devastated the region, Houma’s Intracoastal Club reopened Oct. 21 with an experimental performance of the Rocky Horror Picture Show, loud music, karaoke — and lots of costumes, hugs and tears. “A lot of people cried, which blew my...
lafourchegazette.com
EDNA DUFRENE
Edna Pere Dufrene, 97, a native of New Orleans, LA and a resident of Larose, LA, passed away on Monday, October 24, 2022. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Friday, October 28, 2022 at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church, Larose, LA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:00 p.m. with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
theadvocate.com
Ascension Parish trans teen voted to homecoming court: 'It's the small wins that count'
Riding on the back of a white convertible adorned in her school colors, Aria Williams smiled and waved to her peers at Dutchtown High School in Geismar, Louisiana, wearing a black sash that read "Homecoming Court.”. It was an unexpected moment for the 18-year-old, and it was almost surreal as...
Three Louisiana Men Cited for Flounder Violations by LDWF
Three Louisiana Men Cited for Flounder Violations by LDWF. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries stated on October 21, 2022, that on October 19, enforcement officials cited three males for alleged fishing infractions in Plaquemines Parish. Arielle Vicknair, 24, of St. Bernard, Louisiana, Richard Vasquez, 59,...
WDSU
LIST: trick-or-treating times in your parish
Halloween is right around the corner! Find out when to take your kids trick-or-treating here:. City of Thibodaux will have trick or treat hours on Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. St. Tammany:. Halloween will be recognized on Oct. 31, but no trick or treating hours have been...
8 Photos of Abandoned Fort Proctor in St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana
If you do get the chance to go, please take care to not cause any damage to the fort, as it is on the National Register of Historic Places.
NOLA.com
New Nike Air Force 1 sneaker celebrating New Orleans’ rap scene goes on sale Saturday
Attention, New Orleans sneaker heads! At 11 a.m. Saturday (Oct. 29), a new men’s Nike Air Force 1 shoe, designed to commemorate the rise of rap music in the Crescent City in the 1990s, will go on sale at the Sneaker Politics 226 store at 226 Decatur St. in the French Quarter. A pair will set customers back $150, while they last.
houmatimes.com
GALLERY: Rougarou Fest 2022: Nutria Pardoning, Parade, Festival Grounds
The Rougarou Fest returned to its glory the weekend of October 21-23, 2022! The new location on and around the grounds of the new South Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center in Houma. Saturday’s schedule included the Nutria Pardoning and Krewe Ga Rou parade!. NUTRIA PARDONING:. Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser pardoned...
fox8live.com
Man booked for attempted murder at Downtown Ponchatoula bar
PONCHATOULA, La. (WVUE) - A man has been booked for a shooting that took place after an altercation that occurred inside a popular Downtown Ponchatoula bar over the weekend. Ponchatoula police say that Joshua Taylor was booked for second-degree attempted murder for allegedly shooting and wounding a victim near Ol’ Skool Bar, located on Northwest Railroad Ave. near the town’s center around 12:30 a.m. Sunday (Oct. 23) morning.
Comments / 0