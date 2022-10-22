ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

GALLERY: E.D. White vs. Vandebilt - Middle School Football

E.D. White locked up with Vandebilt Catholic tonight in middle school football action. See photos of the game online. E.D. White got a hard-fought victory over their rivals. Photos by BRAD WEIMER | CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER.
GALLERY: West Thibodaux vs. East Thibodaux - Middle School Football

West Thibodaux beat East Thibodaux on Tuesday night in the final ever meeting between the schools. West and East will merge to one middle school next school year. See photos of the game online. Photos by ABBY LAZARD | GAZETTE STAFF.
GALLERY: Central Lafourche celebrates Homecoming

Central Lafourche celebrated Homecoming on Friday. See some photos of the pregame Homecoming ceremonies online. Photos by CATHERINE BOURGEOIS | STUDENT CONTRIBUTOR.
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana

If you are a big fan of pizza and you also happen to live in Louisiana, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of three amazing pizza spots in Louisiana that are known for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food.
LOUISIANA STATE
David Bernard leaving FOX 8 to pursue new passion

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After nearly seven years of leading the FOX 8 weather team, David Bernard has decided to step away from local television. Since the fall, David has been back in school. He’s enrolled at Tulane University and is earning his master’s degree in social work. David admits, it was a hard decision to make.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana

If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, then here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
LOUISIANA STATE
VICTOR LAFONT

Victor J. Lafont, 93, a native of Golden Meadow and resident of Cut Off, passed away on Wednesday, October 19, 2022. Visitation will be held at Falgout Funeral Home, in Galliano, on Saturday, October 29th from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon with a memorial services and burial to follow in Cheramie Cemetery.
GALLIANO, LA
EDNA DUFRENE

Edna Pere Dufrene, 97, a native of New Orleans, LA and a resident of Larose, LA, passed away on Monday, October 24, 2022. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Friday, October 28, 2022 at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church, Larose, LA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:00 p.m. with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
LAROSE, LA
LIST: trick-or-treating times in your parish

Halloween is right around the corner! Find out when to take your kids trick-or-treating here:. City of Thibodaux will have trick or treat hours on Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. St. Tammany:. Halloween will be recognized on Oct. 31, but no trick or treating hours have been...
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
GALLERY: Rougarou Fest 2022: Nutria Pardoning, Parade, Festival Grounds

The Rougarou Fest returned to its glory the weekend of October 21-23, 2022! The new location on and around the grounds of the new South Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center in Houma. Saturday’s schedule included the Nutria Pardoning and Krewe Ga Rou parade!. NUTRIA PARDONING:. Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser pardoned...
HOUMA, LA
Man booked for attempted murder at Downtown Ponchatoula bar

PONCHATOULA, La. (WVUE) - A man has been booked for a shooting that took place after an altercation that occurred inside a popular Downtown Ponchatoula bar over the weekend. Ponchatoula police say that Joshua Taylor was booked for second-degree attempted murder for allegedly shooting and wounding a victim near Ol’ Skool Bar, located on Northwest Railroad Ave. near the town’s center around 12:30 a.m. Sunday (Oct. 23) morning.
PONCHATOULA, LA

