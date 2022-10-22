ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, NY

CITY News

Rochester Monroe County Election Guide

This year, every single seat in the New York state Assembly and Senate are on the ballot, as is a high-stakes Monroe County Legislature contest. Here's what's on the line. In case you missed the attack ads on television, the many mailers, and the fresh crop of lawn signs, it’s election season. Some years are big for local elections, others for state...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
CITY News

In NY 25th district, Morelle, Singletary clash over guns, abortion

Republican La'Ron Singletary is trying to unseat Democrat Joe Morelle, who is wrapping up his second term in the seat. La’Ron Singletary, the former chief of Rochester police, seems like an unlikely candidate for Congress. Aside from never having pursued any elected office before, he rose to prominence over controversy. Namely, his handling of the death of Daniel Prude in 2020. Singletary,...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Monroe County Legislature votes to adopt controversial ‘Crescent Map’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Legislature voted 17-12 to adopt a controversial new redistricting map Friday. The map — supported by Legislature President Sabrina LaMar, her Democratic colleague Rachel Barnhart, and Republicans— is known as the “Crescent Map.” It creates five majority-Black districts in Rochester. “The crescent map has never been about the […]
MONROE COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Special City Council meeting about cannabis consumption sites

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Rochester City Council will meet Thursday to tackle legislation amending city code, allowing and regulating cannabis dispensaries and consumption sites. The Special Meeting will be held in City Council Chambers, City Hall, 30 Church Street Room 302A, Rochester at 4 p.m. on Thursday. You can...
ROCHESTER, NY
wxxinews.org

Coming up on Connections: Monday, October 24, 2022

Second hour: Harry Bronson, candidate for New York State Assembly in District 138; Kenan Baldridge, candidate for New York State Senate in District 54. Comedian Paula Poundstone will be back in Rochester for a performance early next month. You may know her from her stand-up performances or her work as a panelist on "Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me." We talk with Poundstone about her comedy, about how the pandemic has affected her work, about politics, and about how her performances have evolved over the years. Our guest:
ROCHESTER, NY
wbtai.com

Morning News Brief

Governor Hochul announced Monday that New York is sending out 28 million dollars to cities such as Buffalo and Rochester to combat gun violence. Each city can get up to 4 million dollars to be used as part of project RISE. RISE, which stands for Respond, Invest, Sustain and Empower is a community center based program meant to help youth and families in areas where there is more gun violence. Community centers can each receive up to 500K dollars. Hochul is saying that these community centers and initiatives will combat the root causes of gun violence and create safer neighborhoods.
BUFFALO, NY
13 WHAM

UR avoids strike from skilled trades staff

A possible workers' strike at the University of Rochester has been averted. The university and the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 158 reached a tentative agreement on a contract renewal. The union ratified a two-year deal, avoiding a strike by hundreds of operations employees. The university released a statement:
ROCHESTER, NY
rew-online.com

CPP Announces the Closing of Second Affordable Housing Community in Rochester New York

CPP (Community Preservation Partners), a mission-driven affordable housing preservation developer, today announced the closing of Keeler Park Apartments located in Rochester, NY. The two, 16-story multi-family housing towers consist of 526 units containing one, two and three-bedroom apartments. “There is a strong demand and significant need for subsidized and affordable...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Penfield trauma rehab program is in need of additional resources

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A local organization is asking for help improving the quality of their mental health services. Created in January of 2020, Trybe Ecotherapy is a 12 week program that aims to help with trauma rehabilitation, anxiety, depression, and prolonged exposure to stress. Like many business owners, the founders of Trybe were concerned […]
PENFIELD, NY
13 WHAM

Webster CSD investigating alleged picture of students in blackface

Webster, N.Y. — The Webster Central School District is looking into an incident, allegedly stemming from the homecoming football game at Webster Thomas last week. The district says it is investigating after a picture of three students that were allegedly in blackface and wearing Webster sports gear began circulating on social media.
WEBSTER, NY

