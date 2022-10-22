Read full article on original website
Rochester Monroe County Election Guide
This year, every single seat in the New York state Assembly and Senate are on the ballot, as is a high-stakes Monroe County Legislature contest. Here's what's on the line. In case you missed the attack ads on television, the many mailers, and the fresh crop of lawn signs, it’s election season. Some years are big for local elections, others for state...
In NY 25th district, Morelle, Singletary clash over guns, abortion
Republican La'Ron Singletary is trying to unseat Democrat Joe Morelle, who is wrapping up his second term in the seat. La’Ron Singletary, the former chief of Rochester police, seems like an unlikely candidate for Congress. Aside from never having pursued any elected office before, he rose to prominence over controversy. Namely, his handling of the death of Daniel Prude in 2020. Singletary,...
Monroe County Legislature votes to adopt controversial ‘Crescent Map’
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Legislature voted 17-12 to adopt a controversial new redistricting map Friday. The map — supported by Legislature President Sabrina LaMar, her Democratic colleague Rachel Barnhart, and Republicans— is known as the “Crescent Map.” It creates five majority-Black districts in Rochester. “The crescent map has never been about the […]
Gov. Hochul announces $28 million in funds to combat gun violence
Gov. Hochul announced Monday $28 million in funding towards combatting gun violence, increasing opportunities for youth, and strengthening public safety in cities across New York State.
WHEC TV-10
City lawmakers and customers will meet on Thursday to call for public takeover of RG&E
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Some customers and city lawmakers are calling for a public takeover of the privately owned RG&E. This comes after RG&E proposed a hike in its gas and electric prices and amid billing issues that we’ve investigated for months. See our stories about RG&E:. President of...
WHEC TV-10
Special City Council meeting about cannabis consumption sites
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Rochester City Council will meet Thursday to tackle legislation amending city code, allowing and regulating cannabis dispensaries and consumption sites. The Special Meeting will be held in City Council Chambers, City Hall, 30 Church Street Room 302A, Rochester at 4 p.m. on Thursday. You can...
waynetimes.com
Election 2022: State and Local candidates on the ballot November 8th
Before Election Day, voters in Wayne County may need answers. Here are details to help you weave your way through it all:. To check your registration go to: voterlookup.elections.ny.gov. As always, voters may vote on Election Day, November 8. The Board of Elections will have be able to tell you...
wxxinews.org
Coming up on Connections: Monday, October 24, 2022
Second hour: Harry Bronson, candidate for New York State Assembly in District 138; Kenan Baldridge, candidate for New York State Senate in District 54. Comedian Paula Poundstone will be back in Rochester for a performance early next month. You may know her from her stand-up performances or her work as a panelist on "Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me." We talk with Poundstone about her comedy, about how the pandemic has affected her work, about politics, and about how her performances have evolved over the years. Our guest:
Faith leaders, community gathers outside RCSD in support of ‘Solutions Not Suspensions’ bill
Many faith leaders at this event were also calling upon members of the community to sign a letter to call on New York officials to support the "Solutions Not Suspensions" bill
Advocates discuss signs of abuse, how to seek help in wake of Kirk Ashton verdict
Many parents are asking about Kirk Ashton at Northwood Elementary: How did this abuse go on for 17 years?
wbtai.com
Morning News Brief
Governor Hochul announced Monday that New York is sending out 28 million dollars to cities such as Buffalo and Rochester to combat gun violence. Each city can get up to 4 million dollars to be used as part of project RISE. RISE, which stands for Respond, Invest, Sustain and Empower is a community center based program meant to help youth and families in areas where there is more gun violence. Community centers can each receive up to 500K dollars. Hochul is saying that these community centers and initiatives will combat the root causes of gun violence and create safer neighborhoods.
City announces up to $45k in roof repair funding for eligible Rochester homeowners
To apply, eligible homeowners can pick up and submit a pre-application by November 18 at their nearest Neighborhood Service Center (NSC).
wdkx.com
Mayor Malik Evans And The City Of Rochester Updates On The Homelessness Issue In The City
Mayor Malik Evans held a press conference Friday morning to announce the City Of Rochester will be with the county and other services to help the homeless issue in Rochester. One of the other key points discussed at the press conference was the heroin and opioid problem in the city along with mental health.
The Unexpected City That Was Voted The Most Neighborly In America
There are many wonderful cities to live in around America, but some are more friendly than others. Here is what unexpected city was voted the most neighborly.
WHEC TV-10
Webster CSD investigating picture circulating on social media of students who appear to be in blackface
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – There’s a picture circulating online of students who appear to be in blackface at the Webster Thomas homecoming football game. News10NBC requested a response from Webster Central School District about the incident, and they forwarded us the letter below, that was sent to Webster CSD staff and families on Saturday.
13 WHAM
UR avoids strike from skilled trades staff
A possible workers' strike at the University of Rochester has been averted. The university and the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 158 reached a tentative agreement on a contract renewal. The union ratified a two-year deal, avoiding a strike by hundreds of operations employees. The university released a statement:
rew-online.com
CPP Announces the Closing of Second Affordable Housing Community in Rochester New York
CPP (Community Preservation Partners), a mission-driven affordable housing preservation developer, today announced the closing of Keeler Park Apartments located in Rochester, NY. The two, 16-story multi-family housing towers consist of 526 units containing one, two and three-bedroom apartments. “There is a strong demand and significant need for subsidized and affordable...
Wealthier Americans pay for their news more often than those in other income levels: report
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (THE HILL) – Wealthier Americans are much more likely to pay for their news, according to a survey released Thursday from Harvard University’s Nieman Journalism Lab. The survey found that 47 percent of individuals who make $150,000 or more annually have donated money to a news outlet, paid for access to news or bought an […]
Penfield trauma rehab program is in need of additional resources
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A local organization is asking for help improving the quality of their mental health services. Created in January of 2020, Trybe Ecotherapy is a 12 week program that aims to help with trauma rehabilitation, anxiety, depression, and prolonged exposure to stress. Like many business owners, the founders of Trybe were concerned […]
13 WHAM
Webster CSD investigating alleged picture of students in blackface
Webster, N.Y. — The Webster Central School District is looking into an incident, allegedly stemming from the homecoming football game at Webster Thomas last week. The district says it is investigating after a picture of three students that were allegedly in blackface and wearing Webster sports gear began circulating on social media.
