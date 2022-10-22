ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louder

Goat's Oh Death: bending the world into wild, ritualistic shapes

By Fraser Lewry
Louder
Louder
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FsOwN_0iiYa23u00

If there’s one thing Goat haven’t done in the six years since last album Requiem was released, it’s become any easier to pigeonhole. The mysterious Swedes still sound less Swedish than any other Swedish band ever, twisting plundered sonics from every part of the world apart from their own into wild, ritualistic shapes.

Chukua Pesa sounds like the sort of thing Robert Plant might have brought back with him from a successful field trip to the Malian desert. Under No Nation struts like Fela Kuti before flipping blithely into free-jazz skronk via Blondie .

Do The Dance is Burundi Black meets Adam Ant meets Daisy Chainsaw meets Tom Tom Club. Goatmilk is Curtis Mayfield produced by Lee Perry until it’s something else altogether; eventually it’s Jethro Tull playing Afro-jazz.

Apegoat is possibly made from bees. And Blow The Horns manages all of the above until Thin Lizzy -ish twin guitars arrive to herald the fade. It’s as confusing as hell, but it’s also thrilling, occasionally daft, and deliriously, gloriously imaginative. Goat’s best album.

Comments / 0

Related
Louder

That time Parkinson challenged Elton John to write a song on the spot for the silliest lyrics ever - and he absolutely nailed it

Only Elton could make "The carpets are soggy and where is poor moggy?" sound this beautiful. You don't need us to tell you why Elton John remains one of the UK's single greatest ever songwriters, but a particularly impressive display of his more spontaneous talents were once put on show in some style, courtesy of a now classic segment of Parkinson, the landmark BBC (and, for three years, ITV) chat show presented by Michael Parkinson across the 70s, 80s, 90s and 00s.
Louder

Louder

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, in-depth reviews, exclusive interviews, videos and more from the worlds of indie, hard rock, alt. rock, metal, punk and everything in between. If you’re a music fan, Louder is your one-stop destination for everything you need to know about the stuff you really care about.

 https://www.loudersound.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy