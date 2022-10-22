ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Architects add power-glam polish to their arsenal on The Classic Symptoms Of A Broken Spirit

By Stephen Dalton
 4 days ago

Building on the next-level momentum of their 2021 chart-topper For Those That Wish To Exist , Brighton metalcore icons Architects crank up the cinematic melodrama to 11 again on this sumptuous, huge-sounding tenth album.

The title and lyrics may scream apocalyptic gloom - Living is Killing Us, Doomscrolling, Born Again Pessimist - but there is an increasingly bright, infectious, power-glam polish to the band's sound.

A deep seam of goth-pop melody also runs through these fire-breathing anthems, from the Muse -style supercharged paranoia of Deep Fake to the area-stomping electro-goth of A New Moral Low Ground and the thunderous riff stampede of Tear Gas , which sounds like the Prodigy blow-trorching a busload of boy bands.

For their final flourish, these hardcore veterans nod to their roots with the hurtling screampunk blast of Be Very Afraid before fading out on a fragrant flurry of birdsong. After so much darkness, this airy dawn chorus strikes a pleasingly poetic, cautiously upbeat note.

