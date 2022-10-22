Read full article on original website
Troy Messenger
Pike County closes regular season against Houston Academy
The Pike County Bulldogs (6-2, 5-2) have the playoffs in their sights as the regular season comes to a close this Friday night at home against the No. 4-ranked Houston Academy Raiders (9-0, 7-0) in a Class 3A, Region 2 showdown. The unbeaten Raiders have the No. 1 seed in...
WTVM
Dothan coach Kennedy suspended for on-field incident
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Wolves Head Football Coach Jed Kennedy will serve a 1-week suspension for pushing an assistant coach to the ground during Friday’s game against Opelika. According to Dothan City School Superintendent Dr. Dennis Coe during a press conference on Monday afternoon, an investigation into the...
Troy Messenger
Trojans tie ULM on Senior Day
The Troy Trojans (3-8-4, 1-5-3) were able to stay alive in the hunt for a spot in the Sun Belt Conference Soccer Tournament with a 3-3 tie with ULM Warhawks (10-5-3, 2-5-2) on Senior Day at home Sunday. Troy went into halftime trailing ULM 1-0 but just five minutes into...
Brundidge, October 24 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Barbour County High School basketball team will have a game with Pike County High School on October 24, 2022, 15:00:00.
wtvy.com
UAB dental clinic in Dothan will address rural dental crisis
wtvy.com
Eufaula man arrested for Abbeville burglary
ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - A Eufaula man found himself behind bars in connection with a Friday burglary in Abbeville. According to information released by the Abbeville Police Department, dispatch received a call just before midnight on October 21 in regards to a burglary in progress at Money’s Ford on Dothan Road in Abbeville. Officers responded and found where forcible entry was made into the business.
wtvy.com
One dead at the Ashford peanut mill
wtvy.com
Mark Culver’s remarkable career ends
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - “I truly believe me being here today is a God thing,” is how Mark Culver describes his 36 years on the Houston County Commission. His is perhaps the most impressive political career in county history having been elected nine consecutive times, the first when Ronald Reagan was President.
wdhn.com
“I will continue to be a better person moving forward.” Dothan football HC suspended for a week following a viral incident
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan’s Head Football Coach, Jed Kennedy will not be on the sidelines on Friday and will have to hope his Wolves can clinch a playoff berth after an incident led to his week-long suspension and a video that took social media by storm. “While...
The Juicy Crab opens in Dothan, Alabama next week
The long anticipated wait is over! The Juicy Crab is coming to Dothan, Alabama! Keep reading for the details. With locations in Texas, Mississippi, Tennessee, Florida, Georgia, and North Alabama, it was only a matter of time before the restaurant chain came to the deep south. The new restaurant, located at 4753 Montgomery Highway in Dothan, will be opening its doors Wednesday, October 26, 2022, to hungry seafood lovers.
Alabama: Dothan law firm gets multi-million verdict against country rap star
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A Nashville jury has awarded $20.7 million to the families of two teens who were killed in a 2014 wreck, allegedly caused by their employer, Mikel Knight. According to a press release by Morris, Andrews, Talmadge, and Driggers, LLC, in 2014 teenagers Taylor Nixon, 19, and Robert Underfinger, 18, were killed in […]
WSFA
Chick-fil-A to relocate Montgomery Promenade location
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Chick-fil-A on Montgomery’s Eastern Blvd. is on the “moove.”. The popular restaurant often sees congestion during peak hours, with traffic spilling onto the service road. Now, the eatery is planning to leave its longtime home in the Promenade shopping center. It will relocate to...
24hip-hop.com
Alabama’s Own Jay $orento
Jay $orento is a female hip hop artist hailing from Montgomery, Alabama. She is the prime example of hard work paying off she’s sure to set the industry ablaze with her new single Say They Real(10/28/2022). From top to bottom this record is certified and believed to take her...
wtvy.com
Dothan City Schools hire first career coach
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Students in high school are often asked: " What’s your plan after graduation?”. It’s not uncommon for them to not have an answer. That’s why Dothan City Schools hired their first career coach to work with students and set them up for success.
Troy Messenger
Ribbon cut on new Banks School
At 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 24, 2022, for the first time, Banks School sheltered all of its students, grades K-4 – 8 at one location. The dream was a long time coming and the realization of the dream was met with smiles, applause and misty eyes. Dr. Mark...
wdhn.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Storm pipe installation on Ross Clark Circle
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — MidSouth Construction will begin installing a storm pipe across the McDonald’s at the traffic signal on Ross Clark Circle. On Monday, October 24th, a storm pipe will be installed across from the McDonald’s and Shops on the Circle at the traffic light. The installation will include the construction of a concrete junction box within the driveway.
wdhn.com
Alabama Big 10 meet to discuss upcoming vote on major law
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—The Alabama Big Ten Mayors, which includes Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba, held a press conference in Auburn to discuss the ratification of Aniah’s Law, which could change Alabama’s law system forever. Should Aniah’s Law be ratified, this will allow Alabama judges to deny bail to...
alabamanews.net
Woman Dies after Wreck on Interstate 65 Near Montgomery
Alabama State Troopers say a woman has died after wrecking her car on Interstate 65 near Montgomery. State troopers say 26-year-old Brandi Cofer of Autaugaville was pronounced dead at Jackson Hospital after the crash, which happened at around 12:32AM on Wednesday, October 19. Information about the crash was provided today.
wtvy.com
Geneva mobile home goes up in flames
Geneva firefighters were busy early Monday morning battling a mobile home fire. According to information shared by the Samson Volunteer Fire Department, three of their units responded alongside units with the Coffee Spring Fire Department to a residential structure fire on October 3.
