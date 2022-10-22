ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collinsville, OK

Emmanuel Crawford had a big four touchdown night to help Grove get the victory on the road at Collinsville

By Tichina Coleman
 4 days ago

Grove were on the road to Collinsville for a expected good matchup against the Cardinals. Grove wins big with a 49-21 victory of Collinsville.

Emmanuel Crawford finished the night with four touchdowns he had himself a big night. The Ridgerunners will be away next Friday at Pryor to play the Tigers.

