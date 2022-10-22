Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Another Golden Corral Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergGrand Rapids, MI
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
New restaurant for dogs opening soon in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
Related
MLive.com
Results are in for Grand Rapids Fall Athlete of the Week 7 Poll
Wayland swimmer Laney Wolf was a four-time winner in the Wildcats’ recent victory over Otsego. She has since found success out of the water, too, earning top honors in the Grand Rapids Fall Athlete of the Week 7 Poll, which closed Monday morning on MLive.com.
MLive.com
Grand Rapids soccer scoreboard: See who’s headed to the regional finals
The high school boys soccer season will continue for four Grand Rapids area teams. Rockford, Forest Hills Central, East Grand Rapids and Holland Christian all won games Tuesday night and will play for a regional title Thursday.
MLive.com
See first-round playoff matchups for 14 Muskegon-area football teams
North Muskegon hosts Ravenna for high school football — MUSKEGON – The stage is set for more than a dozen Muskegon-area high school football teams. The Michigan High School Athletic Association released its official brackets for the 2022 playoffs and the Muskegon area was well-presented with 14 teams qualifying for their respective divisional field.
MLive.com
Vote for Grand Rapids Football Player of the Week 9
Football players across the Grand Rapids area did not go out quietly as far as the regular season was concerned Friday night. Grand Rapids is unveiling its Week 9 Player of the Week 9 Poll below, and it is filled with candidates who had big performances. The playoffs are next,...
MLive.com
Twenty Grand Rapids area football teams qualify for state playoffs
Football teams across Grand Rapids learned their fate Sunday night. The Michigan High School Athletic Association released the playoff field for all eight divisions, and in all, 20 Grand Rapids area teams have qualified for the postseason. Check out those teams along with their first-round matchups below.
MLive.com
Early look at Kalamazoo-area 2022 high school football first-round playoff matchups
KALAMAZOO, MI - High school football’s second season kicks off this week in Michigan, as teams from across the state put their regular-season results behind them and focus on the playoffs. This tournament marks the Michigan High School Athletic Association’s second year using a playoff points formula, and three...
MLive.com
Michigan State is aware of rivalry trash talk from Michigan but isn’t responding
EAST LANSING – Harlon Barnett looked and sounded like a man who had a lot he’d like to say. The Michigan State secondary coach instead mostly kept those words to himself while clearing his throat for emphasis a few times when asked questions about the rivalry with Michigan.
MLive.com
Wolverine Confidential: Let the talking begin for Michigan-Michigan State
It’s Michigan-Michigan State week, or should we say weeks, as both teams were off this past Saturday. With no football game to recap, this episode of Wolverine Confidential starts with basketball talk. The season is approaching, and the Michigan men’s program recently held its media day. What do we know about this year’s team?
MLive.com
Michigan State shown ‘bulletin board material’ ahead of rivalry game at No. 4 Michigan
EAST LANSING – It was 25 years ago when Mel Tucker first experienced the rivalry between Michigan State and Michigan. He served as a graduate assistant with the Spartans form 1997-98 under coach Nick Saban and became immersed in the battle for the Paul Bunyan Trophy. Tucker brought those experiences with him back to East Lansing when he took over the program in 2020.
MLive.com
After silent bus ride, Michigan will keep foot on the gas vs. Spartans
ANN ARBOR, Mich.— After losing 37-33 to Michigan State at Spartan Stadium last year, the Michigan football team had a quiet bus ride back to Ann Arbor. Players didn’t talk to each other. There was dead silence. Michigan offensive lineman Ryan Hayes remembers it vividly. “I think we...
MLive.com
Against a hated rival, Michigan out to prove it’s a different, better team than last year
ANN ARBOR -- When Mike Hart’s middle-school-aged son tried to display a miniature replica of the Paul Bunyan Trophy in his bedroom last year, it didn’t go over well. The trophy, given to the winner of the annual football game between Michigan and Michigan State, had to be earned. Michigan lost at Michigan State last October for the second straight year.
MLive.com
Mel Tucker on building off win, team health and preparing for loud crowd at Michigan
EAST LANSING – For the second time this month, Michigan State is preparing to face a team ranked in the top five in the nation. Unlike the first outing, the Spartans will do so after a win. Michigan State (3-4, 1-3 Big Ten) snapped a four-game losing streak with...
MLive.com
Overheard at Mel Tucker’s press conference: Bragging rights and don’t add to the hype
EAST LANSING – Following a bye week, Michigan State is preparing to face its biggest rival. The Spartans (3-4, 1-3 Big Ten) play at No. 4 Michigan (7-0, 4-0) on Saturday (7:30 p.m., ABC) in Ann Arbor. Here are notable quotes from Michigan State coach Mel Tucker’s press conference...
MLive.com
A.J. Hoggard had a breakout March for Michigan State, but Tom Izzo wants to see more
EAST LANSING – Last we saw A.J. Hoggard, the Michigan State point guard was zipping passes, making shots, exhorting his teammates and helping his team take Duke to the brink in the second round of last year’s NCAA Tournament. Michigan State lost that game. But after that performance...
MLive.com
10 key moments in the Michigan-Michigan State football rivalry
The Michigan-Michigan State football rivalry is one of college football’s most storied ones. Since 1898, the first matchup between the schools, the Wolverines hold an impressive 71-38-5 record over the Spartans. This Saturday, Oct. 29., both schools meet for the 115th time as the Wolverines host the Spartans at Michigan Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m (ABC).
MLive.com
Go big or go small? Michigan State has fewer players but more options this year
EAST LANSING – Michigan State may have fewer players than normal on its 2022-23 roster, with just 10 recruited scholarship athletes. But it may have more options than any time in recent memory as to how it could play. Michigan State is spending the preseason working on different playing...
MLive.com
Overheard at Jim Harbaugh’s press conference: ‘Throw out the records’ for Michigan-Michigan State
ANN ARBOR -- Jim Harbaugh had a bigger crowd that normal at his weekly press conference at Schembechler Hall on Monday (Oct. 24). The reason was obvious: Michigan is playing in-state rival Michigan State this Saturday. Harbaugh fielded questions about a variety of topics, including the status of Erick All...
MLive.com
Does Michigan play better at night? A history of night games at the Big House
Michigan will play Michigan State under the lights at Michigan Stadium this Saturday, which generates reactions from fans that span the spectrum. Whether you love night games, despise them, or are somewhere in between, you have something in common with other Michigan fans: You want to see the Wolverines win.
MLive.com
Big Ten power rankings: Michigan, Michigan State at opposite ends entering matchup
Michigan is at the top of these rankings. Michigan State is near the bottom. Will that matter on Saturday? The Wolverines were favorites the past two years but still lost to their in-state rivals. The matchup is always intriguing, but don’t forget about Ohio State, ranked second in the AP...
Trinity Health Saint Mary’s eyes large housing, retail redevelopment in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Trinity Health Saint Mary’s wants to construct a nine-story building containing housing, retail space, a grocery store, and offices for community service providers on what’s now 10 parking lots across from its hospital on Jefferson Avenue SE. The building, part of what Saint...
Comments / 0