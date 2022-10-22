ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belding, MI

MLive.com

See first-round playoff matchups for 14 Muskegon-area football teams

North Muskegon hosts Ravenna for high school football — MUSKEGON – The stage is set for more than a dozen Muskegon-area high school football teams. The Michigan High School Athletic Association released its official brackets for the 2022 playoffs and the Muskegon area was well-presented with 14 teams qualifying for their respective divisional field.
MUSKEGON, MI
MLive.com

Vote for Grand Rapids Football Player of the Week 9

Football players across the Grand Rapids area did not go out quietly as far as the regular season was concerned Friday night. Grand Rapids is unveiling its Week 9 Player of the Week 9 Poll below, and it is filled with candidates who had big performances. The playoffs are next,...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive.com

Twenty Grand Rapids area football teams qualify for state playoffs

Football teams across Grand Rapids learned their fate Sunday night. The Michigan High School Athletic Association released the playoff field for all eight divisions, and in all, 20 Grand Rapids area teams have qualified for the postseason. Check out those teams along with their first-round matchups below.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive.com

Wolverine Confidential: Let the talking begin for Michigan-Michigan State

It’s Michigan-Michigan State week, or should we say weeks, as both teams were off this past Saturday. With no football game to recap, this episode of Wolverine Confidential starts with basketball talk. The season is approaching, and the Michigan men’s program recently held its media day. What do we know about this year’s team?
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Michigan State shown ‘bulletin board material’ ahead of rivalry game at No. 4 Michigan

EAST LANSING – It was 25 years ago when Mel Tucker first experienced the rivalry between Michigan State and Michigan. He served as a graduate assistant with the Spartans form 1997-98 under coach Nick Saban and became immersed in the battle for the Paul Bunyan Trophy. Tucker brought those experiences with him back to East Lansing when he took over the program in 2020.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Against a hated rival, Michigan out to prove it’s a different, better team than last year

ANN ARBOR -- When Mike Hart’s middle-school-aged son tried to display a miniature replica of the Paul Bunyan Trophy in his bedroom last year, it didn’t go over well. The trophy, given to the winner of the annual football game between Michigan and Michigan State, had to be earned. Michigan lost at Michigan State last October for the second straight year.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

10 key moments in the Michigan-Michigan State football rivalry

The Michigan-Michigan State football rivalry is one of college football’s most storied ones. Since 1898, the first matchup between the schools, the Wolverines hold an impressive 71-38-5 record over the Spartans. This Saturday, Oct. 29., both schools meet for the 115th time as the Wolverines host the Spartans at Michigan Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m (ABC).
EAST LANSING, MI

