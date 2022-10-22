ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hewitt-Trussville Middle School student brings weapon to school

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Hewitt-Trussville Middle School student brought a weapon to school Monday, according HTMS Principal Jennifer Abney. Parents were notified of the incident. All students and staff are safe. HTMS principal Jennifer Abney emailed the following statement to parents:. HTMS Parents/Guardians:. We want to make you aware...
Police: Student removed from Trussville school for bringing knife to school

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. — A Hewitt-Trussville Middle School student faces disciplinary action after police say the student brought a kitchen knife onto school property on Monday. The Trussville Police Department was made aware of the situation and said that the student was immediately removed from class when the knife was reported.
ATF holds post-blast investigation training in Calera

CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s not something we ever want to think about, but training on explosions and bombings is something officers have to do as part of keeping us safe. Instructors and students from across the state gathered in Calera this week for a five-day training session. Police...
Anniston installs new security cameras

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - The Anniston Police Department is installing six more cameras as another safety measure in the community. These new cameras are a part of a partnership between the city and the McClellan Development Authority. The department already uses about 15 cameras throughout the city. Now, the McLellan...
12 arrested for shoplifting in Trussville

rom The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Eight people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between Oct. 18 – 24, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find your picture […]
Weekly Anniston Police Stats 10/17/2022 to 10/23/2022

Anniston, AL – The Anniston Police Department shares their weekly stats. The stats for the week of 10/17/2022 to 10/23/2022 follow below:Anniston Officers answered a total of 956 calls for service. There were 79 criminal incident/offense reports taken. There were 57 miscellaneous (minor) incident reports taken. There were eight felony arrests. There were 27 misdemeanor arrests. There were 15 traffic accidents, 175 traffic stops, and 46 traffic citations. 22 warrants were served. There were no animals picked up and no animal related citations issued.
22-year-old killed in Birmingham shooting identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 22-year-old shot and killed Monday night in Birmingham has been identified. According to Birmingham Police, Keyon Pollock was shot in the 10 block of Elba Avenue on October 24 around 10:10 p.m. Birmingham Fire and Rescue transported Pollock to UAB Hospital for treatment where he died several hours later. Police […]
Jefferson County reopens rental assistance application

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Jefferson county got an additional 5 million in funding from the state of Alabama to help people struggling to pay rent and utilities. The emergency rental assistance program is helping those who have been impacted by covid-19. Since may of 2021 the program has assisted more than 2000 households.
Birmingham fatal shooting victim tried to get help at a home

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are investigating a homicide after a man was shot Monday night in the Sandusky area. A 911 call just after 10 p.m. led police to a home in the 10 block of Elba Avenue. Officers found 22-year-old Keyon Pollock there with a gunshot wound...
City council approves $1M for Birmingham Talks

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham children’s literacy program will soon expand, thanks to $1 million dollars from city leaders. On Tuesday morning, Oct. 25, the Birmingham City Council approved $1 million dollars for Birmingham Talks. It is a program that works with caregivers, parents and daycare workers to...
8-year-old dies in wreck Sunday afternoon

CHILTON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says a two-vehicle crash resulted in the death of an 8-year-old, and injured at least two others. ALEA says the crash happened around 6:40 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23, when a truck rear-ended another vehicle. The wreck happened on I-65 near mile marker 203, about one mile south of Clanton.
Shelby County hosts training for poll workers

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Shelby County poll workers gathered Tuesday for their first training for the upcoming election. These trainings have to be done before every election. With about 420 poll workers in Shelby County, multiple trainings will take place this week and next week, all about 2 hours...

