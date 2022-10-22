Anniston, AL – The Anniston Police Department shares their weekly stats. The stats for the week of 10/17/2022 to 10/23/2022 follow below:Anniston Officers answered a total of 956 calls for service. There were 79 criminal incident/offense reports taken. There were 57 miscellaneous (minor) incident reports taken. There were eight felony arrests. There were 27 misdemeanor arrests. There were 15 traffic accidents, 175 traffic stops, and 46 traffic citations. 22 warrants were served. There were no animals picked up and no animal related citations issued.

ANNISTON, AL ・ 17 HOURS AGO