wbrc.com
Hewitt-Trussville Middle School student brings weapon to school
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Hewitt-Trussville Middle School student brought a weapon to school Monday, according HTMS Principal Jennifer Abney. Parents were notified of the incident. All students and staff are safe. HTMS principal Jennifer Abney emailed the following statement to parents:. HTMS Parents/Guardians:. We want to make you aware...
wvtm13.com
Police: Student removed from Trussville school for bringing knife to school
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. — A Hewitt-Trussville Middle School student faces disciplinary action after police say the student brought a kitchen knife onto school property on Monday. The Trussville Police Department was made aware of the situation and said that the student was immediately removed from class when the knife was reported.
wbrc.com
ATF holds post-blast investigation training in Calera
CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s not something we ever want to think about, but training on explosions and bombings is something officers have to do as part of keeping us safe. Instructors and students from across the state gathered in Calera this week for a five-day training session. Police...
wbrc.com
Anniston installs new security cameras
ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - The Anniston Police Department is installing six more cameras as another safety measure in the community. These new cameras are a part of a partnership between the city and the McClellan Development Authority. The department already uses about 15 cameras throughout the city. Now, the McLellan...
WSFA
Wetumpka teacher has ‘cool and calm’ presence in the classroom
WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - When Horace Ball enters his classroom at Wetumpka Middle School, it’s all eyes on him. Ball’s described as calm and quiet, but he has a commanding presence in his 5th math and science class. “You know you put your best effort into everything because...
12 arrested for shoplifting in Trussville
rom The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Eight people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between Oct. 18 – 24, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find your picture […]
Weekly Anniston Police Stats 10/17/2022 to 10/23/2022
Anniston, AL – The Anniston Police Department shares their weekly stats. The stats for the week of 10/17/2022 to 10/23/2022 follow below:Anniston Officers answered a total of 956 calls for service. There were 79 criminal incident/offense reports taken. There were 57 miscellaneous (minor) incident reports taken. There were eight felony arrests. There were 27 misdemeanor arrests. There were 15 traffic accidents, 175 traffic stops, and 46 traffic citations. 22 warrants were served. There were no animals picked up and no animal related citations issued.
22-year-old killed in Birmingham shooting identified
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 22-year-old shot and killed Monday night in Birmingham has been identified. According to Birmingham Police, Keyon Pollock was shot in the 10 block of Elba Avenue on October 24 around 10:10 p.m. Birmingham Fire and Rescue transported Pollock to UAB Hospital for treatment where he died several hours later. Police […]
Child who drowned in Alabama swimming pool identified
Child who drowned in Birmingham swimming pool identified
wvtm13.com
Jefferson County reopens rental assistance application
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Jefferson county got an additional 5 million in funding from the state of Alabama to help people struggling to pay rent and utilities. The emergency rental assistance program is helping those who have been impacted by covid-19. Since may of 2021 the program has assisted more than 2000 households.
wvtm13.com
Birmingham fatal shooting victim tried to get help at a home
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are investigating a homicide after a man was shot Monday night in the Sandusky area. A 911 call just after 10 p.m. led police to a home in the 10 block of Elba Avenue. Officers found 22-year-old Keyon Pollock there with a gunshot wound...
wbrc.com
Neighbors say 311 isn’t helping get rid of blight and neglect in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you have a problem in your neighborhood from a missed trash pickup to a pothole, you call Birmingham’s 311. But neighbors in the Riley and Jones Valley neighborhoods said they’ve been calling since April and haven’t gotten much help. Charleen Bledsaw said...
wbrc.com
City council approves $1M for Birmingham Talks
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham children’s literacy program will soon expand, thanks to $1 million dollars from city leaders. On Tuesday morning, Oct. 25, the Birmingham City Council approved $1 million dollars for Birmingham Talks. It is a program that works with caregivers, parents and daycare workers to...
Police trying to ID armed suspect in robbery at southwest Birmingham store
Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect in a robbery at a southwest Birmingham convenience store. The holdup happened Sunday, Oct. 23, at the Best Convenience Store at 1744 Pearson Ave. S.W. Officer Truman Fitzgerald said the suspect walked into the business and pointed a...
Boyfriend allegedly stabs Alabama woman more than 100 times, dismembers body
A Blount County man is behind bars after his live-in girlfriend was found fatally stabbed at their Springville home. Blount County District Attorney Pamela Casey confirmed an autopsy showed the victim had more than 100 stab wounds, and was no longer in one piece. Justin Fields, 38, is charged with...
wbrc.com
Emergency Rental Assistance Program for Jefferson County taking applications again
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Commission, in partnership with the Birmingham Urban League, is opening applications back up for the COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance Program, or ERAP. The program took a pause, but has received extra funding and is back up and running. The program started back in...
wbrc.com
Blount Co. Sheriff: Man allegedly stabbed girlfriend more than 100 times, dismembered her body
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Blount County Sheriff is sharing more details about a horrific and disturbing case. WARNING: The details below may be disturbing for some readers. 38-year-old Justin Fields is charged with murder and abuse of a corpse in Blount County. The Sheriff said he stabbed and...
wbrc.com
8-year-old dies in wreck Sunday afternoon
CHILTON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says a two-vehicle crash resulted in the death of an 8-year-old, and injured at least two others. ALEA says the crash happened around 6:40 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23, when a truck rear-ended another vehicle. The wreck happened on I-65 near mile marker 203, about one mile south of Clanton.
wbrc.com
Shelby County hosts training for poll workers
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Shelby County poll workers gathered Tuesday for their first training for the upcoming election. These trainings have to be done before every election. With about 420 poll workers in Shelby County, multiple trainings will take place this week and next week, all about 2 hours...
wbrc.com
Storm shelters opening in Central Alabama ahead of severe weather
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Several storm shelters are now open this afternoon and evening due to the threat of severe weather. Below is a list of the storm shelters if you need a safe place. Birmingham – Jimmie Hudson Park. 305 Pratt Highway. Birmingham – Pratt City Park.
