The Blackhawks rallied to beat the Seattle Kraken 5-4 at the United Center on Sunday for their third straight victory. 1. The Blackhawks didn't look sharp at all for the majority of the first period. Head coach Luke Richardson said after the game that his team was "disconnected" and "we weren’t willing to put the work in that Seattle does" in the early going. There were a few massive defensive zone breakdowns, one of which came 36 seconds into the game but Alex Stalock bailed out his club. They allowed two goals on their first four shots and fell into a quick hole.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO