What if the Blackhawks are actually good?
The Blackhawks stripped down their roster over the offseason and essentially constructed the team to be one of the worst in the NHL so they can be in the hunt for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. Heck, even a Top 3 pick in general. What...
Who will win 2022-23 Norris Trophy? Here are NHL leaders, rankings
Pucks are flying and stakes are rising. The 2022-23 NHL season is officially here, and it’s time to start paying attention to the standout players. Every year, several awards are granted to the best of the best on the ice. Players take home numerous noteworthy accolades, including the Vezina Trophy, the Hart Memorial Trophy and the James Norris Memorial Trophy.
Hawks earn standing O after killing off 5 straight penalties
The Blackhawks knocked off the Florida Panthers 4-2 on Tuesday at the United Center for their fourth straight win, and the first star of the game should've gone to the entire penalty kill unit. In the first half of the second period, the Blackhawks were forced to kill off five...
Hawks' Tyler Johnson likely to miss time with leg injury
The Blackhawks lost an important member of their top six on Tuesday after Tyler Johnson left the game with an apparent leg injury, and it looks like he's going to miss some time. Johnson got tangled up along the boards early in the third period with Florida Panthers captain Aleksander...
NBA Admits Their Blunder On Missing The Call On Chicago Bulls' DeMar DeRozan's Game-Winner Attempt Against Washington Wizards
The league's last two-minute report had one incorrect foul call, but the error proved to be mighty costly.
Knights' Phil Kessel sets NHL record with 990th consecutive game
The NHL has a new iron man. Phil Kessel of the Las Vegas Knights played in his 990th consecutive regular-season game on Tuesday, setting a new league record. The 17-year veteran took the ice against the San Jose Sharks and, once the puck dropped, extended a streak that first began on Nov. 3, 2009.
10 observations: Hawks beat Kraken for 3rd straight comeback win
The Blackhawks rallied to beat the Seattle Kraken 5-4 at the United Center on Sunday for their third straight victory. 1. The Blackhawks didn't look sharp at all for the majority of the first period. Head coach Luke Richardson said after the game that his team was "disconnected" and "we weren’t willing to put the work in that Seattle does" in the early going. There were a few massive defensive zone breakdowns, one of which came 36 seconds into the game but Alex Stalock bailed out his club. They allowed two goals on their first four shots and fell into a quick hole.
How much are referees in the NHL paid?
Athletes and coaches are not the only integral components of hockey culture – referees and Zamboni drivers are just as crucial. From the NBA to the NFL, all referees are constantly faced with tough decisions, questionable calls and unexpected fights from athletes on the court or the field. But hockey, in particular, breeds some of the toughest referees in the game.
Luke Richardson's calming presence rubbing off on Hawks
The Blackhawks have become one of the NHL's early surprises of the campaign after stringing together three straight multi-goal comeback wins after an 0-2-0 start, in a season where they were projected to be in the hunt for the No. 1 overall pick. And a big reason for their early-season...
Johnson: Hawks' locker room 'a lot more fun this year'
After dropping their first two games to open the 2022-23 season, the Blackhawks have ripped off three straight wins and have done so by overcoming multi-goal deficits in each contest. The most notable reasons for the mini-winning streak: The Blackhawks have killed off 14 of their last 15 penalties, they've...
Podcast: Are the Blackhawks better than we thought?
On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau wonder if the Blackhawks are better than we thought after they've strung together three straight multi-goal comeback wins. Is the run sustainable? Can the penalty kill continue its magical stretch of shorthanded goals? The guys discuss all that and more.
Twitter reacts to Bears MNF win over Patriots
The Bears came away with their most impressive win of the season on Monday night, defeating the Patriots 33-14. The offense displayed their most eye-popping performance of the season. Justin Fields recorded 261 total yards and two touchdowns. The team ran for 243 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 5.4 yards per attempt.
Hawks 'dodge a bullet' in win but continue to show resilience
There are two types of outlooks in this world, and stop me if you've heard this before: The glass-half-full view and the glass-half-empty perspective. The glass-half-empty: Chicago has fallen behind 2-0 in each of its last three games. The glass-half-full: Chicago has overcome each of those three multi-goal deficits to put together an early-season winning streak.
markerzone.com
THREE-TIME STANLEY CUP CHAMPION REPORTEDLY COMING OUT OF RETIREMENT
Nearly 15 months after announcing his retirement from hockey, it appears that three-time Stanley Cup champion Niklas Hjalmarsson is making a comeback. This weekend, Swedish Hockey League team, HV71, announced that Hjalmarsson will begin training with the team starting on Monday. Note: the quotes in this story are translated from...
10 observations: Bulls rout C's with remarkable comeback
You don't see 42-point in-game swings every night in the NBA. Especially authored by a 1-2 Chicago Bulls team that entered play fresh off a 32-point defeat at the hands of the Cleveland Cavaliers and on Monday hosting the reigning Eastern Conference champion Boston Celtics. But that is exactly what...
NBC Sports Chicago
Chicago, IL
