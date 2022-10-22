ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Sports Chicago

What if the Blackhawks are actually good?

The Blackhawks stripped down their roster over the offseason and essentially constructed the team to be one of the worst in the NHL so they can be in the hunt for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. Heck, even a Top 3 pick in general. What...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Who will win 2022-23 Norris Trophy? Here are NHL leaders, rankings

Pucks are flying and stakes are rising. The 2022-23 NHL season is officially here, and it’s time to start paying attention to the standout players. Every year, several awards are granted to the best of the best on the ice. Players take home numerous noteworthy accolades, including the Vezina Trophy, the Hart Memorial Trophy and the James Norris Memorial Trophy.
NBC Sports Chicago

10 observations: Hawks beat Kraken for 3rd straight comeback win

The Blackhawks rallied to beat the Seattle Kraken 5-4 at the United Center on Sunday for their third straight victory. 1. The Blackhawks didn't look sharp at all for the majority of the first period. Head coach Luke Richardson said after the game that his team was "disconnected" and "we weren’t willing to put the work in that Seattle does" in the early going. There were a few massive defensive zone breakdowns, one of which came 36 seconds into the game but Alex Stalock bailed out his club. They allowed two goals on their first four shots and fell into a quick hole.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

How much are referees in the NHL paid?

Athletes and coaches are not the only integral components of hockey culture – referees and Zamboni drivers are just as crucial. From the NBA to the NFL, all referees are constantly faced with tough decisions, questionable calls and unexpected fights from athletes on the court or the field. But hockey, in particular, breeds some of the toughest referees in the game.
NBC Sports Chicago

Johnson: Hawks' locker room 'a lot more fun this year'

After dropping their first two games to open the 2022-23 season, the Blackhawks have ripped off three straight wins and have done so by overcoming multi-goal deficits in each contest. The most notable reasons for the mini-winning streak: The Blackhawks have killed off 14 of their last 15 penalties, they've...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Podcast: Are the Blackhawks better than we thought?

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau wonder if the Blackhawks are better than we thought after they've strung together three straight multi-goal comeback wins. Is the run sustainable? Can the penalty kill continue its magical stretch of shorthanded goals? The guys discuss all that and more.
NBC Sports Chicago

Twitter reacts to Bears MNF win over Patriots

The Bears came away with their most impressive win of the season on Monday night, defeating the Patriots 33-14. The offense displayed their most eye-popping performance of the season. Justin Fields recorded 261 total yards and two touchdowns. The team ran for 243 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 5.4 yards per attempt.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Hawks 'dodge a bullet' in win but continue to show resilience

There are two types of outlooks in this world, and stop me if you've heard this before: The glass-half-full view and the glass-half-empty perspective. The glass-half-empty: Chicago has fallen behind 2-0 in each of its last three games. The glass-half-full: Chicago has overcome each of those three multi-goal deficits to put together an early-season winning streak.
CHICAGO, IL
markerzone.com

THREE-TIME STANLEY CUP CHAMPION REPORTEDLY COMING OUT OF RETIREMENT

Nearly 15 months after announcing his retirement from hockey, it appears that three-time Stanley Cup champion Niklas Hjalmarsson is making a comeback. This weekend, Swedish Hockey League team, HV71, announced that Hjalmarsson will begin training with the team starting on Monday. Note: the quotes in this story are translated from...
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

