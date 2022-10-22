Read full article on original website
fox8live.com
David Bernard leaving FOX 8 to pursue new passion
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After nearly seven years of leading the FOX 8 weather team, David Bernard has decided to step away from local television. Since the fall, David has been back in school. He’s enrolled at Tulane University and is earning his master’s degree in social work. David admits, it was a hard decision to make.
NOLA.com
'Lion King' performer returns to her hometown, New Orleans, with blockbuster musical
The opening call, "Here comes a lion, father," paves the way for Julie Taymor's unique puppetry that brings the Walt Disney classic animated film, "The Lion King" to life on stage at the Saenger Theatre starting Thursday. Jennifer Theriot knows something of "The Circle of Life" and returning home. Indeed,...
NOLA.com
Lil Weezyana, Pell-O-Ween, Daikaiju and more New Orleans events coming up Oct. 25-31
Looking for more to do this week? Check out the latest on Gambit's calendar at calendar.gambitweekly.com. Originally slated for August, Lil Wayne’s hometown show is back on at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at Champion’s Square. Along with Wayne, Lil Weezyana will include performances by Moneybagg Yo, Coi Leray, Babyface Ray and Rob49. Tickets start at $75.50 through champions-square.com.
3 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, then here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
kalb.com
Shreveport woman found guilty of causing wreck that killed Gretna poet/counselor
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Shreveport woman faces five to 30 years in prison for causing a three-vehicle crash that took the life of a poet and youth counselor from south Louisiana. A three-woman, three-man jury in Caddo District Judge Chris Victory’s courtroom unanimously found 43-year-old Angella Marshall guilty...
NOLA.com
New Nike Air Force 1 sneaker celebrating New Orleans’ rap scene goes on sale Saturday
Attention, New Orleans sneaker heads! At 11 a.m. Saturday (Oct. 29), a new men’s Nike Air Force 1 shoe, designed to commemorate the rise of rap music in the Crescent City in the 1990s, will go on sale at the Sneaker Politics 226 store at 226 Decatur St. in the French Quarter. A pair will set customers back $150, while they last.
theadvocate.com
Total number held in Assumption truck stop casino robbery rises to eight after latest arrests
Two New Orleans-area men and another from Mississippi have been arrested in the nighttime heist of an isolated truck stop casino in northern Assumption Parish that has already landed five others in jail, sheriff's deputies said Monday. The Cane Row truck stop casino on La. 70 was robbed by armed...
NOLA.com
Former Judge David Bell pleads no contest to lesser charge in auto theft ring investigation
David Bell, the former Orleans Parish Juvenile Court judge accused of taking part in a large-scale auto theft ring that operated in the New Orleans area for more than seven years, pleaded no contest Monday to a reduced charge of misdemeanor possession of stolen property, according to Jefferson Parish court records.
NOPD is on the hunt for a juvenile wanted in 4 violent crimes committed in one day
NEW ORLEANS — Police in New Orleans are on the hunt for 15-year-old Tevin Cooper, who they say is wanted in the investigation of two carjackings, an armed robbery, and an attempted armed robbery. Police say Cooper committed all four separate crimes in one day on September 5. In...
NOLA.com
Gunman resentenced to 70 years for shooting that left Marrero bar owner paralyzed
A man convicted of shooting and paralyzing a Marrero bar owner had his 50-year sentence increased to 70 years Friday under Louisiana's habitual offender laws, according to the Jefferson Parish District Attorney's Office. Jonathon Brown, 31, of New Orleans, was found guilty of attempted second-degree murder, obstruction of justice and...
WWL-TV
NOPD: Truck hits, kills woman on Claiborne Avenue
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a traffic accident that left one woman dead. Police say the accident happened near the intersection of Claiborne Avenue and Josephine Street around 9:57 p.m. A 56-year-old-year-old man was driving eastbound on Claiborne Avenue when he hit a female...
Child shot after crowd confronts, chases car burglar
A child is hospitalized after a shooting in Marrero. It happened Monday night after people tried to stop car burglaries in their neighborhood.
WDSU
JPSO: Boy shot by suspect who was trying to break into cars
MARRERO, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating an incident where a boy was shot in Marrero. The shooting happened Monday around 7:30 p.m. on Avenue L. JPSO said the boy was an innocent bystander when he was shot by a suspect breaking into cars. Annette Durousseau,...
NOLA.com
Woman carjacked on Canal Street in downtown New Orleans, police say
A 61-year-old woman was carjacked at gunpoint on Canal Street in downtown New Orleans early Monday, police said. The crime was reported to authorities around 5 a.m. Monday on Canal Street near Dorsiere Street, which is between Decatur and Chartres streets (map). The woman was in a red 2018 Toyota...
Two women shot while working on vehicle in New Orleans East
According to the New Orleans Police Department, a 22-year-old and a 19-year-old woman were shot in the 4800 block of Cardenas Drive just after 8 p.m.
Houma man killed in JP crash
NEW ORLEANS — Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop B are investigating a crash in Jefferson Parish that killed a man from Houma early Sunday morning. State police say that 34-year-old Delfino Sanchez-Fernandez of Houma was driving a 2019 Ford F-150 east on River Road near Iris Avenue at round 4:30 a.m. Sunday. The Ford subsequently veered left off the road and hit a flatbed trailer that was sitting on private property.
WDSU
New Orleans police make arrest in viral video interstate shooting
The New Orleans Police Department arrested a woman accused in a viral video firing shots on the interstate. According to police, India Fazande, 20, surrendered to NOPD on Monday. She faces one count of illegal discharge of a firearm from a moving vehicle. Fazande was taken to the Orleans Parish...
gentillymessenger.com
Suspect arrested in shooting on Lavender Street
The New Orleans Police Department arrested William Decou, 25, shortly after a shooting Saturday (Oct. 22) in the 2600 block of Lavender Street. On Saturday morning, a man was reaching into his car to retrieve an item when a gunman approached from behind. The man then reportedly opened fire, striking the victim to the foot. He was transported to a local hospital.
Crash kills man on River Road
Louisiana State Police say a man from Houma is dead after a crash in Jefferson Parish early this morning. “Shortly after 4:30 a.m., Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop B began investigating a fatal crash
WWL-TV
NOPD arrests woman accused of firing gun out of moving car on Interstate
NEW ORLEANS — One of the women wanted for allegedly firing a gun out a car window on the New Orleans interstate that was captured on video has been arrested. According to New Orleans police, 20-year-old India Fazande turned herself in on Monday, Oct. 25. She faces one count of illegal discharge of a firearm from a moving vehicle.
