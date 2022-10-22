ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, LA

fox8live.com

David Bernard leaving FOX 8 to pursue new passion

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After nearly seven years of leading the FOX 8 weather team, David Bernard has decided to step away from local television. Since the fall, David has been back in school. He’s enrolled at Tulane University and is earning his master’s degree in social work. David admits, it was a hard decision to make.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Lil Weezyana, Pell-O-Ween, Daikaiju and more New Orleans events coming up Oct. 25-31

Looking for more to do this week? Check out the latest on Gambit's calendar at calendar.gambitweekly.com. Originally slated for August, Lil Wayne’s hometown show is back on at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at Champion’s Square. Along with Wayne, Lil Weezyana will include performances by Moneybagg Yo, Coi Leray, Babyface Ray and Rob49. Tickets start at $75.50 through champions-square.com.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana

If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, then here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
LOUISIANA STATE
WWL-TV

NOPD: Truck hits, kills woman on Claiborne Avenue

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a traffic accident that left one woman dead. Police say the accident happened near the intersection of Claiborne Avenue and Josephine Street around 9:57 p.m. A 56-year-old-year-old man was driving eastbound on Claiborne Avenue when he hit a female...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

JPSO: Boy shot by suspect who was trying to break into cars

MARRERO, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating an incident where a boy was shot in Marrero. The shooting happened Monday around 7:30 p.m. on Avenue L. JPSO said the boy was an innocent bystander when he was shot by a suspect breaking into cars. Annette Durousseau,...
MARRERO, LA
NOLA.com

Woman carjacked on Canal Street in downtown New Orleans, police say

A 61-year-old woman was carjacked at gunpoint on Canal Street in downtown New Orleans early Monday, police said. The crime was reported to authorities around 5 a.m. Monday on Canal Street near Dorsiere Street, which is between Decatur and Chartres streets (map). The woman was in a red 2018 Toyota...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Houma man killed in JP crash

NEW ORLEANS — Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop B are investigating a crash in Jefferson Parish that killed a man from Houma early Sunday morning. State police say that 34-year-old Delfino Sanchez-Fernandez of Houma was driving a 2019 Ford F-150 east on River Road near Iris Avenue at round 4:30 a.m. Sunday. The Ford subsequently veered left off the road and hit a flatbed trailer that was sitting on private property.
HOUMA, LA
WDSU

New Orleans police make arrest in viral video interstate shooting

The New Orleans Police Department arrested a woman accused in a viral video firing shots on the interstate. According to police, India Fazande, 20, surrendered to NOPD on Monday. She faces one count of illegal discharge of a firearm from a moving vehicle. Fazande was taken to the Orleans Parish...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
gentillymessenger.com

Suspect arrested in shooting on Lavender Street

The New Orleans Police Department arrested William Decou, 25, shortly after a shooting Saturday (Oct. 22) in the 2600 block of Lavender Street. On Saturday morning, a man was reaching into his car to retrieve an item when a gunman approached from behind. The man then reportedly opened fire, striking the victim to the foot. He was transported to a local hospital.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

Crash kills man on River Road

Louisiana State Police say a man from Houma is dead after a crash in Jefferson Parish early this morning. “Shortly after 4:30 a.m., Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop B began investigating a fatal crash
METAIRIE, LA
WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS, LA

