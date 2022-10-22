Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Man killed at Grant Union High School identified
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Alfred Ayodele Myah has been identified as the man killed in a shooting at Grant Union High School in North Sacramento, according to the Sacramento County Coroner's Office logs. The 24-year-old was killed in the high school’s parking lot on Oct. 21 during a football game...
KTVU FOX 2
California teacher arrested stemming from 2020 disappearance of teen
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. - A 61-year-old Sacramento teacher has been arrested in connection with the disappearance of a teen who was reported missing in 2020 and then "inexplicably" turned up about two years later. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said Holga Castillo Olivares was arrested on Thursday on felony detention...
What has happened since the Stockton Serial Killings suspect was arrested
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — It has been 10 days since Wesley Brownlee was arrested by law enforcement as the sole suspect in a series of shootings that killed six people and injured another. The Stockton Police Department announced on Oct. 15 that Brownlee was arrested that morning at 2 a.m. in the area of Village […]
KCRA.com
Lodi police say they stopped a potential targeted shooting at popular Halloween event
LODI, Calif. — The Lodi Police Department said its officers stopped a potential shooting from happening at an annual Halloween event in Lodi. Officers learned of a group of four armed individuals who were planning to attend the popular Zombie Walk and Halloween Faire on Sunday to specifically target rival gang members, police said. Those four were found just before 7 p.m., and officers tried to stop them in the parking lot of the post office on S School Street.
The Daily 10-24-22 Calif. boy who vanished was living with teacher for years, police say
A California public school teacher has been arrested after she concealed the disappearance of a teenage boy for two years, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said Friday. The allegations made by law enforcement and the boy’s family are astonishing. • Police release new details on car buried at $15 million Atherton mansion • Why the Stockton serial killer suspect is a statistical anomaly
Teacher Arrested And Accused Of Holding Missing Teen For More Than 2 Years
A teacher has been arrested in connection to the disappearance of a teen who recently returned home more than two years after he went missing, Radar has learned.Last week, police in Rancho Cordova, California, announced they arrested Holga Castillo Olivares, 61, in connection to the case. Olivares is an employee in the Sacramento City Unified School District. Police said he worked at Alice Birney Waldorf-Inspired K-8 school.He was arrested in connection to the case of Michael Ramirez, 15. The teen was reported missing on June 9, 2020, police said.Ramirez was reported missing from his home, and an extensive search did...
KCRA.com
‘Immense challenge’: Stockton Mayor Kevin Lincoln on city’s response to latest in serial killings case
Last week, a man was arrested in connection with five recent shooting deaths in Stockton and one in Oakland that police were investigating as a “series of killings.”. The suspect, 43-year-old Wesley Brownlee, has been charged in three of the killings, but District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar said that investigations were ongoing and the office was "confident that additional charges will be added."
California Teacher Secretly Houses Missing 15-Year-Old Boy For Two Years
The boy used to be her child's friend.
KTVU FOX 2
Suspect with 3 previous murder arrests accused of killing Vallejo man
RICHMOND, Calif. - Richmond police said they made an arrest Wednesday in the murder of a 26-year-old Vallejo man. Bobby Dee Dozier, 37, was taken into custody for killing Emari Cook on July 14, officials said. Dozier allegedly had three previous murder arrests, and was released on parole in 2020.
KCRA.com
Man killed during Grant High School football game shooting identified
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Coroner's Office on Monday identified a man who diedafter a shooting during a football game. That man was identified as 24-year-old Alfred Ayodele Myah of Sacramento, according to the coroner's website. A KCRA 3 photojournalist was covering the game Friday night between Grant...
KCRA.com
Big safety changes are coming to Folsom Boulevard in Sacramento after mother's death outside school
Major improvements are coming to Folsom Boulevard in Sacramento after a crash killed a mother picking up her daughter from school earlier this year. Lupe Jimenez Brown was killed on Jan. 13 while crossing Folsom at 60th Street to get to Phoebe Hearst Elementary School. Police said the driver ran a red light.
KCRA.com
Stockton serial killings: Judge denies pretrial publicity gag order request for Wesley Brownlee
STOCKTON, Calif. — A judge on Tuesday denied a pretrial gag order request for Wesley Brownlee, the man charged in connection with Stockton’s serial killings. Brownlee is currently charged in three of the six homicides that police say are connected. Five of those were in Stockton and the other was in Oakland. A woman survived one of the six attacks in Stockton.
A California school teacher arrested after she was found hiding a missing teen boy for 2 years, police say
Holga Castillo Olivares, 61, was arrested after police say she was concealing 17-year-old Micheal Ramierz from his family for two years.
abc10.com
Suspected East Sacramento killer of former Capradio director appears in court
Officials say the shooting followed an apparent robbery just before 1 p.m. Thursday. Police arrested 23-year-old Deasan Brasser Jr., hours after the shooting.
Group arrested in connection with ‘organized thefts’ at Modesto-area stores
MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Modesto Police said officers arrested three people for alleged involvement in “organized thefts” at retail stores in the area. Patrice Williams, 24, of Stockton, Tanisha Armstrong, 31, of Stockton, and Keara Denegal, 23, of Modesto were all arrested on Oct. 20 after police said they left the Dick’s Sporting Goods near […]
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Stockton serial killings case gag order request, teacher charged with hiding teen, Sac affordable housing vote
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
Toni Morgan identified as woman killed in alleged DUI crash near Yuba City
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — A 24-year-old woman is facing accusations of drunk driving and gross vehicular manslaughter after a deadly crash near Yuba City. The California High Patrol identified the woman as Serina Ali. Authorities say she was driving a 2020 Honda Ridgeline at a high speed south on...
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Restraining orders violated, burglary, check fraud
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Oct. 12. Eric Anthony Valdez, 42, was arrested at 3:36 a.m. on suspicion of petty theft, paraphernalia possession and a misdemeanor bench warrant...
Attorney for suspect in Stockton killings asks judge for gag order
STOCKTON (BCN/CBS SF) -- A judge will decide Tuesday morning if a request from the defense attorney representing Wesley Brownlee will be granted to restrict the district attorney and police from discussing the case with the media after what she describes as "prejudicial" statements were made to the press this month.Allison Nobert, Brownlee's public defender, appeared in court on Monday with her client after filing the motion for a protective order against pretrial publicity.Brownlee was arrested on suspicion of fatally shooting six people and suspicion of attempted murder but has so far only been charged with three murders."There is sufficient...
KCRA.com
4 hospitalized, including child, after stolen vehicle crashes into home in Sacramento County, CHP says
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Four people, including a child, have been hospitalized after a crash where one of the vehicles involved came to rest at a home in Sacramento County, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. The crash happened at 9:04 a.m. in the area of Roseville Road...
Comments / 0