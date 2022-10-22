ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rancho Cordova, CA

ABC10

Man killed at Grant Union High School identified

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Alfred Ayodele Myah has been identified as the man killed in a shooting at Grant Union High School in North Sacramento, according to the Sacramento County Coroner's Office logs. The 24-year-old was killed in the high school’s parking lot on Oct. 21 during a football game...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

California teacher arrested stemming from 2020 disappearance of teen

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. - A 61-year-old Sacramento teacher has been arrested in connection with the disappearance of a teen who was reported missing in 2020 and then "inexplicably" turned up about two years later. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said Holga Castillo Olivares was arrested on Thursday on felony detention...
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
KCRA.com

Lodi police say they stopped a potential targeted shooting at popular Halloween event

LODI, Calif. — The Lodi Police Department said its officers stopped a potential shooting from happening at an annual Halloween event in Lodi. Officers learned of a group of four armed individuals who were planning to attend the popular Zombie Walk and Halloween Faire on Sunday to specifically target rival gang members, police said. Those four were found just before 7 p.m., and officers tried to stop them in the parking lot of the post office on S School Street.
LODI, CA
SFGate

The Daily 10-24-22 Calif. boy who vanished was living with teacher for years, police say

A California public school teacher has been arrested after she concealed the disappearance of a teenage boy for two years, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.  The allegations made by law enforcement and the boy’s family are astonishing. • Police release new details on car buried at $15 million Atherton mansion  • Why the Stockton serial killer suspect is a statistical anomaly
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
RadarOnline

Teacher Arrested And Accused Of Holding Missing Teen For More Than 2 Years

A teacher has been arrested in connection to the disappearance of a teen who recently returned home more than two years after he went missing, Radar has learned.Last week, police in Rancho Cordova, California, announced they arrested Holga Castillo Olivares, 61, in connection to the case. Olivares is an employee in the Sacramento City Unified School District. Police said he worked at Alice Birney Waldorf-Inspired K-8 school.He was arrested in connection to the case of Michael Ramirez, 15. The teen was reported missing on June 9, 2020, police said.Ramirez was reported missing from his home, and an extensive search did...
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
KCRA.com

‘Immense challenge’: Stockton Mayor Kevin Lincoln on city’s response to latest in serial killings case

Last week, a man was arrested in connection with five recent shooting deaths in Stockton and one in Oakland that police were investigating as a “series of killings.”. The suspect, 43-year-old Wesley Brownlee, has been charged in three of the killings, but District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar said that investigations were ongoing and the office was "confident that additional charges will be added."
STOCKTON, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Suspect with 3 previous murder arrests accused of killing Vallejo man

RICHMOND, Calif. - Richmond police said they made an arrest Wednesday in the murder of a 26-year-old Vallejo man. Bobby Dee Dozier, 37, was taken into custody for killing Emari Cook on July 14, officials said. Dozier allegedly had three previous murder arrests, and was released on parole in 2020.
RICHMOND, CA
KCRA.com

Stockton serial killings: Judge denies pretrial publicity gag order request for Wesley Brownlee

STOCKTON, Calif. — A judge on Tuesday denied a pretrial gag order request for Wesley Brownlee, the man charged in connection with Stockton’s serial killings. Brownlee is currently charged in three of the six homicides that police say are connected. Five of those were in Stockton and the other was in Oakland. A woman survived one of the six attacks in Stockton.
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Group arrested in connection with ‘organized thefts’ at Modesto-area stores

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Modesto Police said officers arrested three people for alleged involvement in “organized thefts” at retail stores in the area.  Patrice Williams, 24, of Stockton, Tanisha Armstrong, 31, of Stockton, and Keara Denegal, 23, of Modesto were all arrested on Oct. 20 after police said they left the Dick’s Sporting Goods near […]
MODESTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Attorney for suspect in Stockton killings asks judge for gag order

STOCKTON (BCN/CBS SF) -- A judge will decide Tuesday morning if a request from the defense attorney representing Wesley Brownlee will be granted to restrict the district attorney and police from discussing the case with the media after what she describes as "prejudicial" statements were made to the press this month.Allison Nobert, Brownlee's public defender, appeared in court on Monday with her client after filing the motion for a protective order against pretrial publicity.Brownlee was arrested on suspicion of fatally shooting six people and suspicion of attempted murder but has so far only been charged with three murders."There is sufficient...
STOCKTON, CA

