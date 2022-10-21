McCown Report: Falling Imports, Widening East-West Gap, Congestion Improvements, and Pricing Transparency (or Lack Thereof)

Read full article on original website
Italian restaurant chain Romano's Macaroni Grill is sued for adding $2 'temporary inflation fee' to its checks that consumer attorney claims is 'deceptive'
Italian restaurant chain Romano's Macaroni Grill is being sued in federal court for adding a $2 'temporary inflation fee' to its checks. Brandee Faria, a Hawaii-based consumer attorney, filed a class action suit against the Denver-based eatery arguing its inflation fee is tacked on to customer's checks in a deceptive manner — hiding the fee between orders.
The State Likely To Be Hit Hardest By Drought This Winter
The drought, which has hit much of California, Nevada, Utah, and much of the southwest, has been called a “megadrought”–the worst in 1,200 years. The NOAA has released its temperature and precipitation forecast for this winter. In portions of the U.S., drought conditions will worsen. The state most likely to be affected is Nevada, where […]
5.1 magnitude earthquake hits South Bay; 'The dog and I are still under the kitchen table'
SAN JOSE -- A magnitude 5.1 earthquake quickly followed by a 3.1 aftershock struck the South Bay late Tuesday morning, rattling windows, shelves and nerves across the Bay Area.According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the initial temblor struck at 11:42 a.m. with an epicenter near Mt. Hamilton along the Calaveras Fault with a second jolt at 11:46 a.m.It was the largest earthquake in the Bay Area since a magnitude 6.0 jolt in the Napa wine country in 2014. It was also the largest quake on the northern end of the central segment of the Calaveras Fault since a 5.4-magnitude quake...
CNBC
America's largest lithium mine ramps up production as the world moves to sustainable energy
CNBC’s Pippa Stevens got a look at the only active lithium mine in the entire U.S. She joins Tyler Mathisen and 'The News with Shepard Smith' to report on what she found.
pgjonline.com
US Natural Gas Hits 7-Month Low, Set for Ninth Weekly Loss
(Reuters) — U.S. natural gas futures dropped 7% on Friday to a seven-month low after falling for nine weeks in a row in a move that could help cut U.S. consumer heating costs this winter. Prices have been falling for weeks due to forecasts for mild weather, record output...
ValueWalk
US Congressman Proposes Bill To Reintroduce The Gold Standard
Earlier this month, U.S. Representative Alex Mooney (R-WV) introduced a bill that would peg the US dollar to gold. The bill dubbed the “Gold Standard Restoration Act” H.R. 9157 calls for the government to repeg the US dollar to gold as a way to control inflation, stabilize the economy, curb runaway federal debt, and implement sound monetary policy.
moderncampground.com
Canada Vows to Respond to U.S. Inflation Act
Canada should strengthen its incentives to help industries develop cleaner technologies after the United States passed massive investments in August to speed the green transition there, the finance minister said on Wednesday. According to a report, U.S. President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) into law and provides...
Apple Insider
TSMC says efforts to rebuild US semiconductor industry are doomed to fail
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple supplier TSMC believes that US efforts to rebuild chip manufacturing at home are doomed to fail, as it finds itself caught between China and the United States in a tech cold war. Morris...
Small Truckers, Truck Stops Pool Buying Clout to Take on Industry Giants
Smaller players in both the trucking industry and the truck stop industry are challenged to match the efficiencies of their larger competitors. Trucking companies with fleets of 20 or fewer vehicles can’t negotiate the same discounts as larger firms when it comes to their greatest expense — fuel — which accounts for 40% of their costs.
First pictures of work on extraordinary £800billion 110-mile ‘earthscraper’ as construction begins in Saudi Arabia
EXTRAORDINARY drone footage shows working beginning on the 110-mile long sideways skyscraper dubbed "The Line" in Saudi Arabia. The project worth hundreds of billions of pounds is hoped to one day house five million people in one of the high tech megacity running through the desert from the Gulf of Aqaba.
accesslifthandlers.com
Pump runs for 21 years without maintenance
Japanese pump manufacturer Tsurumi is to prove the performance of its products at Bauma, by exhibiting a pump that has been in operation for 21 years, amassing 20,000 hours of run time, without maintenance. The company’s KRS2-80 pump, which is designed to handle water containing mud and sand, has been...
Expert warns developing home heating oil shortage is around the corner as gas prices fall
GasBuddy head of petroleum analysis Patrick De Haan joined 'Varney & Co.' Monday to discuss gas and home heating oil prices going into the winter months.
iheart.com
Q&A of the Day – About the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve
Q&A of the Day – About the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve. Each day I feature a listener question sent by one of these methods. iHeartRadio: Use the Talkback feature – the microphone button on our station’s page in the iHeart app. Today’s entry: Hi Brian, I want...
U.S. to auction off drilling rights in Gulf of Mexico
The federal government said potential drillers will soon be able to vet the details of an upcoming lease sale for acreage in the Gulf of Mexico.
theenergymix.com
Renewable Electricity May Soon Cost U.S. Buyers Next to Nothing
Solar and wind power purchase agreements (PPAs) in the United States could be signed for less than one cent per kilowatt-hour (kWh) thanks to Inflation Reduction Act funding, concludes an analysis by investment banking giant Crédit Suisse. “There may be solar power projects whose levelized cost of electricity (LCOE)...
rigzone.com
Top Headlines: Diesel Hits Chaos Mode and More
Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. Bloomberg reported this week that the world’s diesel market is once again flashing signs of chaos. Read full article here. EIA Drops Oil Price Forecasts for 2022 and 2023. The U.S....
freightwaves.com
Shippers must stay aware of carrier regulations to avoid costly penalties
The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration is always updating trucking regulations in response to everything from safety concerns to climate change. Carriers, of course, are expected to stay honed in on these changes, updating their practices and equipment on an as-needed basis. Shippers, on the other hand, may be less apt to stay abreast of regulatory changes. This can prove to be a costly mistake.
gcaptain.com
Svitzer Americas Expands Fleet with Two New Tugs and a Workboat
Leading towage provider Svitzer, part of A.P. Moller-Maersk, will take delivery of two new ASD tugboats and one workboat as it further modernizes and expands its fleet in the Americas region. Based in Panama, Svitzer Americas provides harbor towage and terminal towage as its main market segments. With the three...
States Whose Economies Are Failing vs. States Whose Economies Are Thriving
The swiftness with which the coronavirus pandemic wiped out the U.S. economy in early 2020 was breathtaking. Seemingly overnight, the U.S. unemployment rate shot up to an all-time record of 14.7% in...
american-rails.com
GE C40-8 And C40-8W Locomotives
The C40-8 model and its variants (C40-8W, C40-8M, and C44-8W/C41-8W) began General Electric's dominance in locomotive manufacturing. This reign lasted from the 1990s until GE sold its transportation division to Wabtec Freight in February, 2019. The C40-8 series was the pinnacle of the "Dash 8" line that had been launched...
