KSNB Local4
Thayer Central volleyball upsets Sutton to claim subdistrict C2-8 title
SUTTON, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 1 Sutton volleyball hosted second-seed Thayer Central in the championship match of the subdistrict C2-8 tournament Tuesday. The Titans beat the Fillies 3-2 to advance to a district final. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
KSNB Local4
GICC volleyball upsets Minden in sweep to win subdistrict C1-9 title
MINDEN, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 2 Grand Island Central Catholic traveled to face top-seed Minden in the championship match of the subdistrict C1-9 tournament Tuesday. The Crusaders pulled off the upset, beating the Whippets 3-0 to advance to a district final. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
KSNB Local4
Hastings volleyball escapes McCook, advances to subdistrict B-7 final
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 2 Hastings faced off against third-ranked McCook in the semifinal round of the subdistrict B-7 tournament Tuesday. The Tigers and Bison played a close match, but Hastings came out on top in a 3-2 victory to advance to the championship. Watch the embedded video...
KSNB Local4
St. Cecilia volleyball sweeps subdistrict D1-8 title over Silver Lake
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 1 St. Cecilia hosted second-seed Silver Lake in the championship match of the subdistrict D1-8 tournament Tuesday. The Hawkettes won 3-0 to advance to a district final. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
KSNB Local4
Adams Central football claims top spot in Top 5 Plays
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It’s Sunday! Time to breakdown the top plays of the last seven days. 5. Hastings volleyball’s Kori Curtis makes massive kill. 4. Kearney volleyball’s Addison Helbrecht makes emphatic block. 3. EMF’s football’s Brekkan Schluter with the 61 yard run to the endzone....
KSNB Local4
Axtell volleyball serves up sweet victory in sweep over Elm Creek
AXTELL, Neb. (KSNB) - Axtell volleyball took to the hardwood to go up against Elm Creek in the D1-9 sub district semifinals. In the end, it’s the Wildcats who grab hold of the 3-0 sweep over Elm Creek to advance on. See embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
Athletic training hall of fame dedicated at UNK’s Health and Sports Center
KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - Denise Marshall calls athletic trainers the “unsung heroes.”. These professionals are an integral part of health care, yet they’re rarely in the spotlight. “It’s important to highlight our profession every chance we get,” said Marshall, who serves as president of the Nebraska State...
KSNB Local4
Silver Lake volleyball knocks off Red Cloud in 3-0 sweep
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Silver Lake volleyball took to the hardwood against Red Cloud on Monday in the D1-8 sub district tournament. In the end, Silver Lake takes the dub in a three set to none sweep to advance on. See embedded video for highlights.
Sand Hills Express
Sub District Volleyball Scores 10/24
Broken Bow fell to Kearney Catholic Monday night at the C1-11 sub district volleyball tournament in Gothenburg 3-1. Kearney Catholic won the opening set 25-18 but Broken Bow fought back to tie the match winning set #2 25-16. Kearney Catholic then regained control winning the third set 25-12. After falling behind in set #4, Broken Bow fought back and had the set tied at 23-23 but Kearney Catholic scored the next two points to close out the set and match 25-23 in the fourth. Halle McCaslin had 7 kills to lead the Indians attack while Hannah Barker, Janae Marten, and Addison Ellis all finished with 6 kills. Broken Bow ends the season at 16-16. Kearney Catholic advances to the sub district final Tuesday night where they will face top seed Gothenburg who defeated Holdrege in straight sets 25-13, 25-17, 25-14.
Kearney Hub
Firefighters battle field fires in northeast Buffalo, Franklin counties Sunday
SHELTON — High winds helped a bean field fire spread over 2 1/2 miles Sunday in northeastern Buffalo County. At 2:45 p.m., the Shelton Volunteer Fire Department was called to a bean field fire at 27760 Sodtown Road. According to Shelton Fire Chief Taryn Hawks, the fire was started by a combine harvesting beans.
NebraskaTV
Kearney High hosts NSBA State Marching Band Competition
The 37th annual Nebraska State Bandmasters Association (NSBA) State Marching Band Competition happened Saturday in Kearney. 28 bands participated from the western half of Nebraska. Kearney has been chosen for its 5th year in a row to host the competition. “Which brings in we estimate about 6,500 spectators to see,...
KSNB Local4
Adams Central community rallying around Fike’s cancer fight
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Life is unpredictable. “My lymph node on my neck was the size of a golf ball,” Kyara Fike said. A single moment can change everything. “The biopsy then had shown that I had Hodgkin’s lymphoma,” Fike said. “All of a sudden, everything went from being perfectly normal to abnormal.”
KSNB Local4
Looking ahead for rain, any rain at all
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - As year to day rain deficits in Grand Island exceed 10 inches while Hastings is at 9 inches, and monthly deficits now are a little over an inch and half, the need for rain grows more desperate with each passing day, especially after a day of wildfires and 50 mph winds, which we experienced on Sunday. The prospects aren’t particularly impressive, but we at least have Wednesday and Thursday to hang are hopes on this week. Upper level low pressure will dive southeast through the Rockies into Oklahoma and Texas.
KSNB Local4
Wild and windy weather this evening followed by a quieter, cooler day Monday
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Mother Nature is getting in on the spirit of October with more tricks than treats today as we have seen fires, dust storms, high winds, record temperatures and even a little severe weather already this evening. Things have been wild and windy this afternoon with a strengthening storm system to the north of us swinging a dry line and cold front through the region. Winds will continue to be sustained between 20 to 30 mph up until midnight with gusts to 45 mph at times. There is a risk of severe weather along and east of highway 281 as the dry line and cold front push east this evening. Right now it looks as if the best chance will be further east toward Lincoln-Omaha and Beatrice-Falls City areas. In those area, damaging wind gusts to 70 mph will be the biggest threat. Some isolated large hail to quarter size will also be possible. Can’t rule out a tornado as well with plenty of wind shear present in the lower and mid levels of the atmosphere.
KSNB Local4
Construction to begin on temporary casino at Fonner Park
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Fonner Park’s plans for a racing facility remodel that will house the temporary Grand Island Casino was approved by the Nebraska Racing & Gaming Commission. Construction of the temporary Grand Island Casino begins immediately in the concourse area of Fonner Park. It will offer...
foxnebraska.com
Crews battle multiple blazes across Nebraska
NTV News has been monitoring the status of the fires since Sunday afternoon, and reports of new fires started late into the night. Eye witnesses in Franklin County told NTV News that flames were lighting up the night sky and the smell of smoke lasted for miles. As of 9...
KSNB Local4
Over 10,000 acres burned in Nuckolls County fire
NUCKOLLS COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - A fast-moving wildfire kept firefighters busy for most of Sunday in Nuckolls County. The fire was called out just after 12:30 p.m. near Bostwick, just south of the intersection of 3100 and D Roads and eventually ended near the area of 2900 and Q Roads.
iheart.com
Texas teen arrested in NE, accused of murdering mom, released from hospital
(Hall County, NE) -- A Texas teen arrested in Nebraska, accused of murdering his mother, is released from the hospital and will soon be taken back to Texas. Earlier this month, 17 year old Tyler Roenz and his mother 49 year old Michelle Roenz were reported missing from their Harris County, Texas home. Texas law enforcement believed there was foul play in the pair's disappearance and issued a CLEAR Alert, a Coordinated Law Enforcement Adult Rescue Alert. Nebraska law enforcement then received word that Tyler may be traveling in the state and shortly after getting that alert, the Roenz's vehicle was spotted near Grand Island.
News Channel Nebraska
One injured in Merrick County rollover
SILVER CREEK, Neb. -- Authorities in central Nebraska responded to a single-vehicle rollover that resulted in injuries. The Merrick County Sheriff's Office said that deputies went to a single-vehicle rollover accident in the area of Highway 39 and 33rd Road north of Silver Creek. It was reported that an investigation...
KSNB Local4
Several agencies fighting fire in Nuckolls County
SUPERIOR, Neb. (KSNB) - Several fire departments from around central Nebraska are currently working on a fire that sparked east of Bostwick. According to Nuckolls County Emergency Manager Nicholas Elledge, there are around 14 departments fighting. The head fire has been stopped at the northern edge which is near PQ Road and it started near Road D close Superior and Bostwick.
