Just one missile, hitting one ship in an alleged accident would be enough to end the trade by making the route uninsurable, says Andriy Vadaturskyy. By Marc Champion and Daryna Krasnolutska (Bloomberg) Andriy Vadaturskyy was in France when he got the call he’d long feared: A Russian missile had destroyed his parent’s home in southern Ukraine, killing his mother. For three impossibly long hours he held out hope for his father, the revered founder of one of Ukraine’s largest agricultural businesses, but then he too was found dead under the rubble.

18 HOURS AGO