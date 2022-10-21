ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Business Insider

Russian state TV host suspended after he said Ukrainian children should be drowned and burned in their 'monstrous little houses'

Russia Today host Anton Krasovsky was suspended after calling for Ukrainian children to be killed. Krasovsky aimed his comments at Ukrainian children who saw the Soviet Union as occupiers in the 1980s. Ukraine's Foreign Minister called the remarks "aggressive genocide incitement." A top host on a Russian state-controlled media outlet...
rolling out

White House provides update on status of Brittney Griner coming home

The White House has released an update about Brittney Griner‘s detainment in Russia. On Oct. 25, Jake Sullivan, the National Security Advisor, provided a statement that said the United States is still making efforts to bring home the basketball legend. The statement comes after Griner’s appeal was denied by...
gcaptain.com

For the First Time in Four Years There’s No U.S. Crude Going to France

For the first time in four years, there’s no US crude getting exported to France as a workers strike in the European country upends normal trade flows. French workers are protesting for higher wages amid soaring inflation, and that’s snarled operations at key oil refineries. The chaos in the nation’s energy industry means that companies including Exxon Mobil Corp. and TotalEnergies SE have been forced to curtail or suspend their local operations. US oil producers normally see steady demand from French plants that take crude and process it into fuels like gasoline.
gcaptain.com

UN Seeks ‘Urgent’ Steps to Relieve Backlog in Black Sea Exports Deal

ISTANBUL, Oct 24 (Reuters) – A U.N spokesperson said on Monday that “urgent” steps are needed to relieve a backlog of more than 150 ships involved in a deal which allows Ukraine to export grain from ports in the Black Sea. The comments come as Kyiv accused...
gcaptain.com

EU Warned Germany Against China Port Buy

By Markus Wacket (Reuters) The European Commission warned the German government last spring not to approve an investment by China’s Cosco into Hamburg’s port, German daily Handelsblatt reported on Friday, citing sources. Shipping giant Cosco last year made a bid to take a 35% stake in one of...
gcaptain.com

A Single Missile Would Make Grain Ships Uninsurable Says Nibulon CEO

Just one missile, hitting one ship in an alleged accident would be enough to end the trade by making the route uninsurable, says Andriy Vadaturskyy. By Marc Champion and Daryna Krasnolutska (Bloomberg) Andriy Vadaturskyy was in France when he got the call he’d long feared: A Russian missile had destroyed his parent’s home in southern Ukraine, killing his mother. For three impossibly long hours he held out hope for his father, the revered founder of one of Ukraine’s largest agricultural businesses, but then he too was found dead under the rubble.
AFP

Iran mourners flock to Mahsa Amini grave despite crackdown

Iranian mourners gathered Wednesday at the grave of Mahsa Amini to mark 40 days since her death, defying heightened security measures as part of a bloody crackdown on women-led protests. Despite that, mourners headed to her graveside early on Wednesday to mark 40 days since her death -- the end of the traditional mourning period in Iran.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Global stocks higher on hopes US rate hike plans will ease

BEIJING — (AP) — Global stock markets mostly gained Wednesday on hopes the Federal Reserve might ease off plans for interest rate hikes, while London opened lower after Britain installed its third prime minister this year amid an economic crisis. Other European markets gained. Shanghai, Tokyo and Sydney...

